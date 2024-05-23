Register as a COSTAR (Cooperative Purchasing Program) Supplier

To become a COSTARS supplier, you first need to get a Commonwealth Supplier Number from Pennsylvania. After you get a Commonwealth Supplier Number, go to the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal .

Note: Getting this number doesn’t mean you’ve won a contract or can sell to COSTARS members yet. You must complete steps #3 and #4 by submitting a contract bid and paying the annual fee after you win a contract.

For help with registration, contact the Supplier Help Desk at RA-PSCSRMPortal@pa.gov.