Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. 
    Department of General Services

    Purchase Commonwealth-Owned Surplus Property (Real Estate)

    If you want to buy surplus properties, they are available for sale on eMarketplace.

    See available properties

    Overview

    When the Commonwealth has extra land or buildings, it needs permission to sell or give them away. This is done by adding the property to the yearly Surplus Property Disposition Plan or using special laws. The Department sells these properties through sealed bids and cannot change the price.

    To see which surplus properties are for sale, check the eMarketplace. If you download a bid package, keep checking the site for updates until the bid deadline. Any changes will be listed under Flyers/Addendums.

    You can get notifications about new bids or changes by signing up for eAlerts. (Select ‘800000000’ under Bureau of Procurement – Services for Real Estate eAlerts.) eAlerts are not always sent. 