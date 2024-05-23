File a First Responder Line-of-Duty Death Benefits Claim

Overview
Claims must be made within three years of death.
Additional resources:
Act 101 - Death Benefit
Act 101 offers a one-time payment to the families of emergency responders or law enforcement officers killed on duty. This benefit goes to the spouse, minor children, or parents. The payment is initially set at $50,000 in 1994. It's adjusted yearly for inflation. Here are the recent amounts:
-
7/1/2024 – 6/30/2025: $161,314.39
-
7/1/2023 – 6/30/2024: $156,010.04
-
7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023: $146,448.31
-
7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022: $136,904.96
-
7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021: $135,014.75
Note: Due to a calculation error, rates were revised on July 1, 2023. Overpaid claimants don't have to return extra funds.
Act 51 - Killed-in-Service Benefit
Act 51 grants a monthly benefit equal to the deceased's salary to their spouse or minor children. This amount is adjusted for inflation. Children can receive it until age 23 if they're in college.
Additional benefits
Extra benefits are available for the families of those who die on duty.
State benefits
Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation laws cover burial costs and part of a deceased worker's wages for their spouse and children. To apply for Act 101 benefits, proof of a Workers' Compensation claim is needed. However, approval for Act 101 doesn't depend on the Workers' Compensation claim being approved.
For details and the application process, call (800) 482-2383.
Children of certain fallen public safety members may get free tuition in Pennsylvania. This includes children of firefighters, police, ambulance, rescue squad members, corrections officers, and active National Guard members. They must be 25 or younger, live in Pennsylvania, and pursue an undergraduate degree. For details and to apply, visit PHEAA's website or call (717) 720-2860.
Federal benefits
The U.S. Department of Justice, through the Bureau of Justice Assistance, manages death and disability benefits under the 1976 Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Act. This Act offers death benefits to public safety officers such as law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance and rescue squad members, FEMA personnel, and employees from state, local, and tribal emergency management and civil defense agencies who die in the line of duty. Additionally, it provides benefits to officers permanently disabled by catastrophic injuries incurred while on duty, preventing them from working.
For more information, visit the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits website or call (888) 744-6513.
The PSOB program, part of the PSOEA Act, offers education aid to the spouses and children of public safety officers who are killed or permanently disabled in duty.
For more information, visit the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits website or call the Bureau of Justice Assistance at (888) 744-6513.
Contact us
For claims, reports, or questions about Acts 101 and 51, contact:
Department of General Services Bureau of Finance and Risk Management
406 North Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17125
Phone: (717) 787-2492