Bid to Purchase Historical Bridges

State-owned bridges are first offered to other state agencies, then municipalities, non-profits, schools, and finally the public through the Department of General Services (DGS). For county- or municipally-owned bridges, DGS is not involved. These are transferred according to local government procedures.

Historic bridges have been placed in parks, rail trails, and campuses. We aim to find more adaptive reuse opportunities. The cost for acquiring a historic bridge varies. It depends on the bridge's condition, the crossing's needs, and transport requirements. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) can help with disassembly or relocation costs for funded projects.

If you're looking for a bridge, please check below. They're listed by length. Each description includes a contact person for more details. If you don't see a suitable bridge, we might have others not yet listed.