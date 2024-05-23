Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Right-to-Know Request to the Council on the Arts

    This page provides guidance on how to submit a Right-to-Know request to the PA Council on the Arts (PCA). 

     

    How to Submit a Right-to-Know Request

    To obtain access to PA Council on the Arts (PCA) records under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and submit the completed form, via email, to the PCA Open Records Officer.

    To submit a RTKL reqeust via U.S. Mail, complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and address it to:

    Attn: PA Council on the Arts Open Records Officer
    PA Council on the Arts
    216 Finance Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Note: All RTKL requests must be addressed to the PCA's Open Records Officer.

    For general information about Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law on the PA Open Records website

     

    PA Council on the Arts Procedures for Right-to-Know Requests

     
    • The PCA's regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday. 
      • Any RTKL request received by the Agency Open Records Officer after hours will be recorded as received on the next business day.
    • The PCA may fulfill verbal requests. But, the requestor cannot pursue relief under the RTKL unless the request is in writing.
    • RTKL requests are for public records, unless subject to an exemption from disclosure under the RTKL. 
    • If there is an appeal to the Office of Open Records (OOR), it may consider the request, the appeal, and any other records to be public.
    • The PCA abides by and complies with the policies set forth in Management Directive Right-To-Know Law (PDF).