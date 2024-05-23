Submit an Invoice to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

How to Submit Invoices
Invoices sent to the PA Office of the Budget for Purchase Orders, Grants, Utilities, and other Non-Purchase Order related invoices are submitted via email through the E-Invoicing Program.
Please read the E-Invoicing Terms & Requirements for information on email submissions.
The PA Office of the Budget does not provide processing services for vendors doing business with other independent state agencies, such as;
- Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB),
- Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE),
- Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA),
- Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission,
- Pennsylvania Treasury Department,
- the Office of Attorney General, and
- the Department of the Auditor General.
Invoice Requirements
Questions
- For more information on how to email invoices for payment, please work with your agency contact.
- To view the status of invoices submitted for payment, please use the Self-Service Payment Lookup Tool.
- For all other questions about the E-Invoicing Program, please contact the Payable Services Call Center via telephone or email:
- Toll Free: 877-435-7363 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 4:30PM EST (except state holidays)
- Send us an email