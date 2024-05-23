Submit an Invoice to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Skip to main content

    Invoices sent to the PA Office of the Budget for purchase orders, grants, utilities, and other non-purchase order related invoices are submitted via email through the E-Invoicing Program.

    To reduce the risk of identity theft, DO NOT include your employer identification number, Social Security number, bank account information, or any other personally identifiable information on your invoice.

     

     

    Invoices sent to the PA Office of the Budget for Purchase Orders, Grants, Utilities, and other Non-Purchase Order related invoices are submitted via email through the E-Invoicing Program.

    Please read the E-Invoicing Terms & Requirements for information on email submissions.

     

    The PA Office of the Budget does not provide processing services for vendors doing business with other independent state agencies, such as;

    • Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), 
    • Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), 
    • Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), 
    • Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, 
    • Pennsylvania Treasury Department, 
    • the Office of Attorney General, and 
    • the Department of the Auditor General.

     

    • For more information on how to email invoices for payment, please work with your agency contact.
    • For all other questions about the E-Invoicing Program, please contact the Payable Services Call Center via telephone or email:
      • Toll Free:  877-435-7363  Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 4:30PM EST (except state holidays)
      • Send us an email  

     

