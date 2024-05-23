Skip to main content

    Register as a Procurement Vendor to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    To determine if you should register as a procurement vendor, please see below.

    Procurement Vendors

    You should choose Procurement as your vendor type if one of the following describes you:

    • Procurement,
    • COSTARS,
    • Bids,
    • IFB,
    • ITQ,
    • R3-RFQ,
    • RFGA,
    • RFI,
    • RFP,
    • RFQUAL-P3,
    • SFP,
    • Small Diverse Business,
    • Small Business,
    • Woman-owned Business,
    • Veteran-owned Business,
    • Contracts,
    • Auto ITQ,
    • Construction,
    • eMarketplace.

    For further instructions on registering as a Procurement vendor, select the MP4 option below for recorded instructions or the PDF option for written step-by-step instructions.

    MP4

    Recorded instructions for Procurement Vendor Registration.

    Please note that at this time an Office365 account is required to view MP4 files.  Live.com, MSN, corporate, Hotmail, etc. accounts may be tied to an Office365 account, in which case they would be acceptable.

    PDF

    Written instructions for Procurement Vendor Registration.

     

     

     

     

     

