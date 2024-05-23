Submit a Right-to-Know Law Request to the Office of the Budget

The RTKL requires OB to respond to an RTKL request within 5 business days. In determining the 5 business day period, the day that the RTKL request is received is not counted. Accordingly, the 5 business day response period begins the business day after the request was received.



The AORO may respond to the request by granting access to the record sought; seeking additional time or fees through an Interim Response; or preparing a written Final Response granting, denying, or granting in part and denying in part the request. Each of these options is a “response” for purposes of the RTKL. The AORO may send written responses to requesters by United States mail, in person, delivery service, fax, or email.

A. Interim Responses

OB must provide a Final Response to a RTKL request within 5 business days unless one or more specific conditions are satisfied and the AORO gives the requester an Interim Response of written notice that additional time will be required.

The AORO may send an interim response if any of the following apply:



The RTKL request requires redaction of a public record.

The RTKL request requires retrieval of a record from a remote location.

A response within the 5-business-day period cannot be accomplished due to bona fide staffing limitations, which must be specified in the interim response.

Legal review is necessary to determine whether the record requested is subject to access under the Act.

The requester has not complied with OB’s policies regarding access to public records.

The requester has not complied with a demand by the AORO for prepayment of fees, which are required to fulfill the RTKL request and which are estimated to exceed $100. If prepayment of fees is required by the AORO, the time period for response shall be tolled from the time the demand for payment is made until such time as payment is actually received.

The extent or nature of the request precludes a response within the required time period.

An interim response must meet all the following requirements:

Be sent to the requester on or before the last day of the 5 business day period.

Explain that the request is being reviewed and the reason for the review.

Provide an estimate of applicable fees owed when the record becomes available.

Give a reasonable date that a response is expected to be provided that is not more than 30 calendar days from the end of the 5 business day period.

If the date of an expected response is in excess of 30 calendar days following the 5 business days allowed for in Section 901, the request will be deemed denied unless the requester has agreed in writing to the date specified in the notice.

If OB determines that estimated fees for responding to the request exceed $100, OB will send an interim response demanding prepayment of those estimated fees. Until the estimated fees are received the time period for the final response is tolled. Failure to make the estimated prepayment by the date required by OB in its interim response will result in the request being deemed withdrawn. OB will issue a final response once prepayment is received.

B. Final Responses

There are three possible final responses: (1) the request is granted; (2) the request is denied; or (3) the request is granted in part and denied in part. The failure to make a timely response is deemed to be a denial.

If a written request is denied in whole or in part, OB will issue a final written response that will include an explanation of the procedure for the requester to appeal, if the requester chooses to do so. The written denial will also set forth the specific reasons for the denial, including a citation of supporting legal authority. If the denial is the result of a determination that the record requested is exempt from disclosure, the specific reasons for OB’s determination shall be included.

Non-production of records due to the fact that a good faith search by OB does not produce any responsive records is not a denial of access.

C. Redaction

OB will not deny access to a record based upon the fact that portions of the record are not public records and, as a result, not subject to disclosure. Instead, OB will redact the portions that are not public records and produce the portions that are public records.

D. Access

The AORO may grant access to a requested record by (1) providing the requester an opportunity to access the record at OB’s offices, (2) sending a copy of the record to the requester, or (3) notifying the requester that the record is available through publicly accessible electronic means.

If the requester writes to OB within 30 days that the requester is unable or unwilling to access the information electronically, then OB shall provide the record in paper format, after requester has paid all applicable RTKL fees.

Under the RTKL, all persons or entities must pay all applicable RTKL fees before receiving access of any kind to records pursuant to the RTKL. 65 P.S. § 67.901. OB will not provide any requester with access to any public record until OB has first received payment from the requester in United States currency of all applicable RTKL fees due in connection with the RTKL request. Acceptable forms of payment for RTKL fees are a money order, a certified check, a cashier’s check, or a personal or business check. OB will not accept cash, cryptocurrency, or any other alternative payment method for payment of RTKL fees.

If payment is made by a personal or business check, OB will only consider the payment to have been received once the check clears the requester’s account and the requester’s funds have been deposited in the Commonwealth’s account.

Upon receipt of the requester’s payment, OB will deliver the requested record to the requester via the United States Mail, or the requester may choose to pick up the requested records in OB’s offices during regular office hours.

OB has the discretion to determine the building(s) and room(s) that will be used to provide a requester with access to OB’s public records. The selection of buildings and rooms for access to OB’s public records is a matter within the discretion of the AORO.

OB will provide a public record to a requester in the medium requested if the record exists in that medium. Otherwise, the public record must be provided in the medium in which it exists. If a public record only exists in one medium, OB is not required to convert that public record to another medium, except that if the public record is only available in an electronic form, OB must print it out on paper if the requester so requests.

OB is not required to create a public record that does not already exist. OB is not required to compile, maintain, format, or organize a public record in a manner in which OB does not currently do so.

E. Duplication of Public Records

OB may either make copies of the requested records itself or, in its discretion, allow the requester to bring the necessary equipment to make its own copies of the requested records. OB, in its discretion, may: make its duplication equipment available to a requester, and may either require that the requester operate the equipment, or may assign OB staff to make the duplications; or contract for duplication services and require the requester to pay the applicable rate.