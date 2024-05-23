Skip to main content

    Create a Pennsylvania Office of the Budget Audit Report for My Organization

    The Self-Service Audit Confirmation Tool allows for creation of two audits:  Total Expenditures and Federal Subrecipient Report (SUBS) with Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) numbers.

    About the Audit Confirmation

    Note:  Specialty Audits must be sent directly to email resource accounts for processing.  See Resources section below for listings and specified contacts.

    Visit our Self-Service Payment Lookup / Audit Confirmation page to learn more.

     

    Registration Requirements

    • Keystone Login is required.  If not yet registered, see Not Registered for Keystone Login? section below to register.  This step only needs to be completed once per vendor record.
    • Each vendor contact user registers for their own access. 
    • See Resources section below for step-by-step instructions. 

     

    Not Registered for Keystone Login?

    Visit the KEYSTONE LOGIN page to register.

     

    Create an Audit Confirmation

    To create an Audit Confirmation report, 

    Go to OB Business Partner Portal - Vendor Services

    Resources

    OB Business Partner Portal Audit Confirmation Registration Guide and Reports Creation (PDF)

    Specialty audits below can be sent directly to the email address listed:

     

    Contact Us
    Visit our For Vendors page

     

     

