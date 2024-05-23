Create a Pennsylvania Office of the Budget Audit Report for My Organization

The Self-Service Audit Confirmation Tool allows for creation of two audits: Total Expenditures and Federal Subrecipient Report (SUBS) with Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) numbers processed as .pdf and emailed as attachment from the system directly to the Auditor.

Note: Specialty Audits must be sent directly to email resource accounts for processing. See Resources section below for listings and specified contacts.

