Create a Pennsylvania Office of the Budget Audit Report for My Organization

About the Audit Confirmation
The Self-Service Audit Confirmation Tool allows for creation of two audits: Total Expenditures and Federal Subrecipient Report (SUBS) with Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) numbers processed as .pdf and emailed as attachment from the system directly to the Auditor.
Note: Specialty Audits must be sent directly to email resource accounts for processing. See Resources section below for listings and specified contacts.
Visit our Self-Service Payment Lookup / Audit Confirmation page to learn more.
Registration Requirements
- Keystone Login is required. If not yet registered, see Not Registered for Keystone Login? section below to register. This step only needs to be completed once per vendor record.
- Each vendor contact user registers for their own access.
- See Resources section below for step-by-step instructions.
Not Registered for Keystone Login?
Visit the KEYSTONE LOGIN page to register.
Create an Audit Confirmation
To create an Audit Confirmation report,
Resources
OB Business Partner Portal Audit Confirmation Registration Guide and Reports Creation (PDF)
Specialty audits below can be sent directly to the email address listed:
- HealthChoices:
RA-OBMCORevenue@pa.gov
- Invest Operations:
InvCtrAudits@patreasury.gov
- Loan Accounting (PEMA, PENNVEST, etc.):
RA-LoanAccounting@pa.gov
- Promise, MA Audits:
RA-QAPromiseConf@pa.gov
- DCED Loans:
RA-DCEDLoanAcct@pa.gov