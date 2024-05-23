Skip to main content

    Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants

    The Senior Community Center grant application period for 2024-2025 will open as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.

    Apply for 2024-2025 SCC Grants

    2024-2025 Grant Announcement

    The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is pleased to announce $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2024-2025.

    Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.

    This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2024.

    How to Apply

    All applications and required documentation must be submitted electronically through the Commonwealth’s Electronic Single Application (ESA) system by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024. Any application materials not received through the ESA system by the deadline will not be considered. 

    Electronic Single Application Help Documents

    Deadlines

    • The grant application period opens 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.
    • All applications and application materials must be received electronically through the ESA system no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024.
    • All required application documents are available for download through the ESA system.

    Questions?

    Contact Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551 for questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program.

     

