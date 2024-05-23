Meet the OVA Team

Meet the Victim Advocate

Suzanne V. Estrella, Commonwealth Victim Advocate, is a victims' rights attorney with over 30 years of legal experience including 15 years of legal advocacy serving survivors of crime in Pennsylvania. Her years at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) as their Legal Director have brought an understanding of the trauma endured by crime victims and an insight into the ways in which systems created to protect victims can often re-traumatize them. Suzanne’s passion for justice and commitment to centering the marginalized has led the Office of Victim Advocate to expand its victims’ services, as well as its crime prevention and restorative justice efforts. The Office of Victim Advocate employees a full- time social worker offering support groups and creative opportunities to promote hope and resiliency. Suzanne is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar, Florida Bar, and the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She has been highlighted as one of Pennsylvania’s Fifty over 50, the recipient of the Luminary Award from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the American Jurisprudence Award. Suzanne is also an experienced trainer providing training to allied professionals on trauma informed legal services, implicit bias and victims’ rights.

To request the Victim Advocate to speak at your training or event, Please fill out the OVA Event Brief.