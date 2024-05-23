The .gov means its official.

OVA Call Center

OVA operates a call center Mon.- Fri. 8:00am-4:30pm. Calls are answered by trauma-informed advocates available to assist you with questions, comments, or concerns regarding victims’ rights and the services available at OVA.

Advocates provide Pennsylvania specific information, advocate for the individual and collective rights of crime survivors, make referrals to local community-based service providers and assist with safety planning.

Information shared with OVA advocates is confidential.