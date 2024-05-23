The .gov means its official.

If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    OVA operates a call center Mon. - Fri. 8am - 4:30pm.

    Office of Victim Advocate

    OVA operates a call center Mon.- Fri. 8:00am-4:30pm. Calls are answered by trauma-informed advocates available to assist you with questions, comments, or concerns regarding victims’ rights and the services available at OVA.  

    Advocates provide Pennsylvania specific information, advocate for the individual and collective rights of crime survivors, make referrals to local community-based service providers and assist with safety planning. 

    Information shared with OVA advocates is confidential.  

    Contact OVA

    Mon. - Fri. 8:00am - 4:30pm

