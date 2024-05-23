Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Pay Certification Challenge Fee from the State Fire Academy

    Find out how to pay your certification challenge fee online or by mail.

    Make an online payment

    How to Pay the Certification Challenge Fee

    Pay your certification online or by mail. 

     

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload a copy of the invoice.
    3. Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "Checkout" button.
       

    Mail-In Applications

    1. Please complete the form
    2. Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
    3. Click the "Submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.