    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Request Certification Reciprocity from the State Fire Academy

    Get reciprocity for certifications obtained out of state.

    Request Reciprocity Online

    Overview

    Already received a firefighter certification outside of Pennsylvania? Request reciprocity so you have the same certification level here.

    Cost

    Flat fee of $15, plus $5 per level requested.

    Request Reciprocity

    Online

    1. Fill out the form.
    2. Select "electronic payment" as payment type.
    3. Select "checkout."

    Attach proof of certification to application.

     

    By Mail

    1. Fill out the form.
    2. Select "mail-in application" as payment type.
    3. Enclose a check or money order with printed application. Make payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Do not attach documents. Mail them in with your completed form and fee.

     

    Requirements

    • Requestor must be a Pennsylvania resident.
    • We only issue reciprocity for national certificagtions.
    • We can't issue reciprocity if  we are not accredited for that level. Similarly, we cannot issue for dates before we were accredited.

    Contact Us

    If you have questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.