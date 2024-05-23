Apply to Participate in the Shared-Work Program

Eligibility
In order to qualify for this program, an employer must meet all of the following requirements:
- The employer has filed all quarterly UC tax reports (and other reports required under the PA UC Law)
- Paid all contributions, reimbursements, interest, and penalties due through the date of the employer’s application
- If the employer is contributory, the employer’s reserve account balance must be a positive number
- The employer has paid wages for the 12 completed, consecutive calendar quarters preceding the date of the employer’s application
- If the employer provides health and retirement benefits under a defined benefit plan or contributions under a defined contribution plan, to an employee in a plan, the employer must certify that these benefits will continue under the same terms and conditions as though the hours of work had not been reduced to the same extent as other employees not participating in the plan
Application process
Here's what you'll need to apply:
Operation Planning:
- Identify work unit(s) by name that will have a uniform reduction of hours
- Determine the reduction percent that each unit will work each week
Employee Information:
- Prepare a list of all employees in each affected work unit Include employee name, Social Security number, normal work hours, and work hours under the reduction percentage
- Include employees that may return from FMLA or other absence from work during the reduction period (employees may not be added to an approved Shared-Work plan)
- Employees may not be moved between plans.
- If any part of the unit is part of a collective bargaining unit, the union must provide written approval for each unit
Scheduling:
- Identify any weeks where any unit will be offered less hours than the reduction percentage due to plant shut down, holiday, or other scheduled event
- Choose the Sunday start date that hours will be reduced (at least one week after the date that you submit your plan application.)
- Select an estimated Saturday date for the work reduction to end
Once you're ready, you can apply online here.