Register as a Bedding & Upholstery Manufacturer, Importer, Supplier, or Vendor

Bedding & Upholstery Manufacturer, Importer, Supplier, or Vendor Overview
The Bedding & Upholstery Law in Pennsylvania aims to safeguard consumers by requiring makers of bedding and upholstered furniture to use new filling materials. To sell these products in the state, manufacturers must register with the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety. Moreover, the items must display a white tag that states the filling materials used and includes the manufacturer's registration number.
Bedding and Upholstery Regulations
Visit L&I's page that details bedding & upholstry regulations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Click here for the full list of frequently asked questions about Bedding & Upholstery.
Any persons, partnerships, companies, corporations, or associations that manufacture and/or import any new bedding/upholstered items must be registered in Pennsylvania. They are issued a Uniform Registration Number (URN) that must be printed on the white law label affixed to the article. Retailers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania selling only new articles of bedding/upholstery do not need a license to sell such articles.
Any persons, partnerships, companies, corporations, or associations that offer for sale, lease or auction, have in his/her possession with intent to sell, auction, or include in a sale, lease or auction any secondhand bedding/upholstery article or material must be registered in Pennsylvania as a secondhand dealer, renovator, rental business, or auctioneer. This includes companies that are located outside of Pennsylvania that sell or lease/rent their secondhand bedding/upholstered articles in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, either to another company or directly to a consumer.
Yes, if you are auctioning off any secondhand bedding/upholstery or material, you must obtain a Secondhand bedding and upholstery registration number. You must disinfect those articles/materials in an approved manner and place your yellow law label on the product to inform customers the item is used and has been disinfected properly. You must also keep a log of the items disinfected, the date they were disinfected, and who purchased the item.