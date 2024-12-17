Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Submit Operator Personal Information Change of Address Form

    To update your contact information, fill out the Operator Change of Address Form and send it to DEP's Operator Certification Program. 

    Submit form online

    Overview

    It’s very important to keep your address and phone number up to date with Operator Certification. This way, you will get your renewal application, license, and any important updates.

    Make sure to include your email address when filling out the form. You can submit the form online, call 717-787-5236, or email RA-OperatorWebsite@pa.gov for help. After you submit it, you will get a confirmation email. In order to ensure you receive the email, please add donotreply@pa.gov to your email contacts.

    When you become a certified operator, your name, address, phone number, and license type will be public and shared with Approved Training Providers and places looking for operators. If you don’t want your home address and phone number to be public, contact DEP’s Operator Certification Staff. You can give a work address, P.O. Box, or change your contact number to a work or cell number.