Emission Reduction Credit Files

Note: Applications are to be submitted to the DEP Regional office (PDF) serving you. Contact the Allegheny (PDF) or Philadelphia (PDF) air programs for permits in those counties.



Emission Reduction Credit Registry System (PDF)

Businesses interested in buying or selling emission reduction credits can now get help through the DEP's ERC registry system.

Applications

ERC Application (PDF)

Emission Reduction Credit Registry Application (6/99)(Word)

ERC Instructions (PDF)

Instruction for Emission Reduction Credit Registry Application (6/99)(Word)

Reports

ERC PA Report (PDF)

Pennsylvania's ERC Registry System and Status Report for Applications

ERC NY Report

New York's ERC Registry System

ERC MD Report

Maryland's ERC Registry System

Reciprocity

Reciprocity MD

Reciprocity agreement between Pennsylvania and Maryland (PDF)(1/02)