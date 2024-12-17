Apply for an Amendment or Termination of an Accelerator License

A licensee filing an application for an amendment shall utilize the procedures in Title 25 Pa Code Chapter 228.21a. The application shall specify the requested amendment and the reason for the amendment.

If a licensee decides to permanently discontinue activities involving the accelerator or if a licensee does not submit a renewal for a license, the licensee shall follow the requirements outlined in Title 25 Pa Code Chapter 228.23a. If terminating a license, the "Certificate of Disposition of Materials" form shall also be completed.