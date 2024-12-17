Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    department of environmental protection

    Apply for an Amendment or Termination of an Accelerator License

    To amend or terminate a current license, complete an "Application for an Amendment or Termination of an Accelerator License" and submit to DEP, Bureau of Radiation Protection.

    Apply here

    Apply for an Amendment or Termination of an Accelerator License

    A licensee filing an application for an amendment shall utilize the procedures in Title 25 Pa Code Chapter 228.21a. The application shall specify the requested amendment and the reason for the amendment.

    If a licensee decides to permanently discontinue activities involving the accelerator or if a licensee does not submit a renewal for a license, the licensee shall follow the requirements outlined in Title 25 Pa Code Chapter 228.23a. If terminating a license, the "Certificate of Disposition of Materials" form shall also be completed.