Submit Monitoring Waiver Completeness Report (3900-FM-BSDW0020b)

Overview
The department made updates to the Safe Drinking Water rules on May 23, 2009. These updates were needed to meet federal requirements and keep the Safe Drinking Water Program running smoothly. Changes were also made to the rules for monitoring waivers to help keep the program going. Another update was made in 2018 to change how fees for waiver applications are handled.
Additional resources:
Compliance periods
There are two main compliance periods:
- 2011-2019 (First nine-year period)
- 2020-2028 (Second nine-year period)
Each compliance period is broken into three smaller periods:
- 2020-2022
- 2023-2025
- 2026-2028
Information you may need
Public water systems (PWS) must either:
- Monitor water quality or apply for a waiver to avoid certain monitoring.
- Use the updated waiver forms starting in the 2020-2022 period.
Waiver requests must include:
- Results from past monitoring.
- A list of land uses within ½ mile around a groundwater source or 10 miles around a surface water source.
- A list of products or substances used in those land areas.
- A map showing the location of water sources and their distance from each land use.
How to complete your waiver application
To begin the process of submitting a waiver request, complete the Monitoring Waiver Application form (Module 1). This includes the following sections:
-
Compliance Period:
- Specify the Compliance Cycle and Period for which the waiver is being requested.
- For example, refer to the table in Section A of the instructions (Document ID# 3930-FM-BSDW0020a).
-
Public Water System (PWS) Information:
- PWS ID#
- PWS Name
- Mailing Address
- Contact Person Name and Phone Number
- System Type (e.g., Community, Nontransient Noncommunity, Bottled Water (SOCs only)).
-
Entry Points (EP), Associated Sources, and Treatment Plant (TP) Information:
- Provide the details for all entry points (EP), associated sources, and treatment plants (TP). Include permanent, interim, reserve, seasonal, and emergency EPs and sources.
- For each entry point, include:
- EP ID#
- Associated Source ID#
- TP ID#
Module Numbers to include:
- Module 1: Completeness Report (required).
- Module 2: IOC Waiver Request (for Inorganic Chemicals).
- Module 3: VOC Waiver Request (for Volatile Organic Chemicals).
- Module 4: SOC Waiver Request (for Synthetic Organic Chemicals).
- Module 5: Asbestos Waiver Request.
- Module 6: Waiver Renewal Request.
- Module 7: Site Map and Land Use Inventory (if required).
-
Fee Calculation:
- Fees vary depending on the type of waiver and the number of source contribution areas.
- For each waiver type (VOC, SOC, IOC/Asbestos), calculate the fee for the first contributing area and any additional areas.
- Use the table provided in the form to calculate the total waiver fee. Example fees include:
- VOC Waiver Fee: $100 for the first area, $50 for each additional area.
- SOC Waiver Fee: $100 for the first area, $50 for each additional area.
- SOC Susceptibility Waiver Fee: $300 for the first area, $150 for each additional area.
- IOC/Asbestos Waiver Fee: $100 for the first area, $50 for each additional area.
- Waiver Renewal Fee: $50 for the first area, $25 for each additional area.
-
Total Fee:
- Add up the amounts from all the relevant sections to calculate the total fee.
Sign and date the form:
- The person submitting the request must certify that all information is correct to the best of their knowledge.
- The signature is subject to penalty provisions if the information is falsified.
Once the form is completed and the payment is made, submit the waiver request along with any required supporting documents (e.g., site map, land use inventory) to the appropriate department for review.
Regulation Updates
The final rules were published in the PA Bulletin on May 23, 2009. The update included:
1. Federal Requirements: The rules were updated to meet federal rules, which help keep the Safe Drinking Water Program working properly. These include:
- Phase II/IIB/V Rules (for different chemicals in water).
- Arsenic Rule.
- Filter Backwash Recycling Rule (FBRR).
- Lead and Copper Rule (LCR).
- Radiological Rule (RAD).
2. Better Data Quality: There are now rules to improve how water data is collected, including:
- New rules for checking continuous monitoring equipment.
- Requirements to report data online.
Note: The update also made some rules clearer, especially for compliance.