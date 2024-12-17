Submit Monitoring Waiver Completeness Report (3900-FM-BSDW0020b)

The final rules were published in the PA Bulletin on May 23, 2009. The update included:

1. Federal Requirements: The rules were updated to meet federal rules, which help keep the Safe Drinking Water Program working properly. These include:

Phase II/IIB/V Rules (for different chemicals in water).

Arsenic Rule.

Filter Backwash Recycling Rule (FBRR).

Lead and Copper Rule (LCR).

Radiological Rule (RAD).

2. Better Data Quality: There are now rules to improve how water data is collected, including:

New rules for checking continuous monitoring equipment.

Requirements to report data online.

Note: The update also made some rules clearer, especially for compliance.