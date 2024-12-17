Submit a Residual Waste Biennial Report

Overview
In January 2025, DEP will send the 2024 Residual Waste Biennial Report details to sites that reported over 13 tons of residual waste in 2022. If you generated more than 13 tons of residual waste in 2024, you must submit this report by March 1, 2025.
Electronic Submissions
It's best to submit the report online, via Greenport, Pennsylvania's official site, for submissions. Do not email the biennial report or submit the biennial report via Public Upload.
You'll need a PA Keystone Login account to access Greenport. This platform lets you start, save, and submit your report online. If you submit online, no paper report is needed.
Note: Form 26Rs should be submitted separately from the Biennial Report to the applicable DEP regional office via Public Upload or by mail.
DEP GreenPort Assistance
For Greenport issues, call 717-787-HELP. You can also reach your regional DEP coordinator.
Submit By Mail
If you opt to submit a paper biennial report instead of electronically through GreenPort, completed original report copies should be mailed to either of the following addresses:
U.S. Postal Service:
Pa. DEP
Bureau of Waste Management
Reporting and Fee Collection
PO BOX 8550
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550
Delivery Service (Ex: UPS or FedEx):
Pa. DEP
Bureau of Waste Management
Reporting and Fee Collection
14th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301
Report Data Access
Pennsylvania's residual waste data from 2012 onwards is available in a Power BI report. It includes information about facilities, waste types, and disposal details. You can filter data by year, facility, and waste type. DEP is not responsible for any data errors.
Contact us
Please contact Kasey Weaver for questions regarding the residual waste biennial report: