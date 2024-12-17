Submit a Residual Waste Biennial Report

It's best to submit the report online, via Greenport, Pennsylvania's official site, for submissions. Do not email the biennial report or submit the biennial report via Public Upload.

You'll need a PA Keystone Login account to access Greenport. This platform lets you start, save, and submit your report online. If you submit online, no paper report is needed.

Note: Form 26Rs should be submitted separately from the Biennial Report to the applicable DEP regional office via Public Upload or by mail.

DEP GreenPort Assistance

For Greenport issues, call 717-787-HELP. You can also reach your regional DEP coordinator.