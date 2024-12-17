Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Submit a Residual Waste Biennial Report

    This page provides important information to residual waste generators for when and how to submit a residual waste biennial report to the DEP Bureau of Waste Management’s Information Services Section.

    View Report Forms
    Register and Login to GreenPort

    Overview

    In January 2025, DEP will send the 2024 Residual Waste Biennial Report details to sites that reported over 13 tons of residual waste in 2022. If you generated more than 13 tons of residual waste in 2024, you must submit this report by March 1, 2025.

     

    Electronic Submissions

    It's best to submit the report online, via Greenport, Pennsylvania's official site, for submissions. Do not email the biennial report or submit the biennial report via Public Upload.

    You'll need a PA Keystone Login account to access Greenport. This platform lets you start, save, and submit your report online. If you submit online, no paper report is needed.

    Note: Form 26Rs should be submitted separately from the Biennial Report to the applicable DEP regional office via Public Upload or by mail.

    DEP GreenPort Assistance

    For Greenport issues, call 717-787-HELP. You can also reach your regional DEP coordinator.

     

    Submit By Mail

    If you opt to submit a paper biennial report instead of electronically through GreenPort, completed original report copies should be mailed to either of the following addresses:

    U.S. Postal Service:

    Pa. DEP
    Bureau of Waste Management
    Reporting and Fee Collection 
    PO BOX 8550
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550

    Delivery Service (Ex: UPS or FedEx):

    Pa. DEP
    Bureau of Waste Management
    Reporting and Fee Collection
    14th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301

    Report Data Access

    Pennsylvania's residual waste data from 2012 onwards is available in a Power BI report. It includes information about facilities, waste types, and disposal details. You can filter data by year, facility, and waste type. DEP is not responsible for any data errors. 

     

    Contact us

    Please contact Kasey Weaver for questions regarding the residual waste biennial report:

    Call us

    You can call Kasey at

    717-783-5911

    Email us

    You can email Kasey at

    kasweaver@pa.gov