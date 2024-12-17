Request an Energy Efficiency Assessment

Skip to main content

    If you are a small to mid-sized manufacturer and want an energy efficiency assessment, this assessment will help you find ways to save energy and show how long it will take to get your money back.

    Overview

    The US Department of Energy is helping the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) provide funding to two groups: the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program (PennTAP) and the Emerging Technology Applications Center (ETAC). They will help Pennsylvania manufacturers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This project will also teach engineering students.

    Here are some expected results based on past experience:

    • 113,609 metric tons of CO2 reduced
    • 3.2 million kWh of electricity saved each year
    • $600,000 in economic benefits

    PennTAP and ETAC can help by reviewing your energy bills, checking your power use, finding better lighting, spotting issues in your building, and measuring how efficiently your equipment uses energy.

    Both groups work across Pennsylvania, but PennTAP mainly helps manufacturers in the mid-to-western parts, while ETAC helps those in the mid-to-eastern areas.

    Contact us

    For more information or to get an energy efficiency assessment, contact:

    PennTAP will also offer training on energy management standards. Stay tuned for updates!