Apply for the Department of Environmental Protection Pollution Prevention Grant

The Pollution Prevention Grant Fund provides up to $350,000 per year for eligible underground tank owners. The Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant Package is also known as the Pump & Plug Program.



Eligible underground tank owners receive grants to do the following:

Pumping out and disposal of regulated products from the tanks.

Cleaning the interior of the tank.

Grouting the fill pipe if you put the tank in temporary closure.

Grants go to eligible owners of six or fewer underground tanks with the purpose of preventing pollution in Pennsylvania.

All submissions must be made electronically.