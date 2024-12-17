Apply for an AML/AMD Grant Program Grant

Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation is authorized through the United States Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to issue grants for the purpose of abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation and abandoned mine drainage (AMD) treatment or abatement.
2025 Application Deadlines
Round 1
March 3, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. April 25, 2025
Round 2
September 2, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. October 24, 2025
Applicants interested in applying for an AML/AMD Grant Program grant must schedule an Initial Project Consultation with Pennsylvania DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation staff at least one month prior to an application round opening.
Contact us to schedule your consultation.
