Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for an AML/AMD Grant Program Grant

    The Pennsylvania DEP, Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation will hold two (2)  application rounds for the 2025 Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) and Abandoned Mine Drainage (AMD) Grant Program. Applicants interested in applying for an AML/AMD Grant Program grant are required to schedule an Initial Project Consultation with Pennsylvania DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation staff at least one month prior to an application round opening. More details below.

    View Application Instructions
    More About This Program

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation is authorized through the United States Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to issue grants for the purpose of abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation and abandoned mine drainage (AMD) treatment or abatement.
     

    2025 Application Deadlines

    Round 1
    March 3, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. April 25, 2025

    Round 2
    September 2, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. October 24, 2025

    Applicants interested in applying for an AML/AMD Grant Program grant must schedule an Initial Project Consultation with Pennsylvania DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation staff at least one month prior to an application round opening. 

    Contact us to schedule your consultation.
     

    Additional Resources

    Contact us

    Please email with questions. Our typical response time is between 2-3 business days.

    Email the Non-Discrimination Coordinator

    You can email the AML/AMD Grant Program team

    ra-epamgrantprogram@pa.gov