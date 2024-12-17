Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Plus Grant

DEP Grant Resources

Investment Tracker

For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.

*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.

Funding Programs

Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply.

Register as ESA Applicant

For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System



This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.