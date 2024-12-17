Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener Plus Grant

    To get funding from the Growing Greener Plus Grants Program, you need to fill out and submit an application.

    2024 Grant Round Application Acceptance Period

    Applications will be accepted beginning at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 22, 2024, through 11:59 PM on Friday, June 21, 2024

    Overview

    Growing Greener is Pennsylvania’s largest state investment for environmental issues. The program supports various projects, including:

    • Farmland preservation
    • Open space protection
    • State park improvements
    • Abandoned mine cleanup
    • Watershed restoration
    • Recreational trails
    • Upgrading water and sewer systems

    Funds are allocated among four agencies:

    • Department of Agriculture for farmland
    • Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for parks
    • Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer upgrades

    Additional Resources

    New Features of the Watershed Grant

    • The Growing Greener Watershed Renaissance Initiative is now available all over the state.
    • In the Chesapeake Bay area, agricultural construction projects can be considered, but funding should mainly come from the Chesapeake Bay Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan or the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.
    • Projects in Pennsylvania’s Environmental Justice Areas will get priority.

    The Growing Greener Plus Grants Program includes:

    • Growing Greener Watershed Restoration and Protection
    • Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) Bond Forfeiture

    How to Apply for the Growing Greener Plus Grants Program

    1. Sign Up:

    Sign up for notifications about the Growing Greener Watershed Protection, EPA 319, and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Grant Programs.

    2. Review Materials:
    Look at the following resources:

    3. Watch Video Tutorial:
    Watch the Grant Applicant Presentation and Demos.

    4. Look Over Examples:
    Check these example documents:

    5. Complete Forms:
    Fill out the following forms:

    6. Apply:
    Apply Online starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024. Check the eGrants Instructions for Applicants for more details.

     

    Success Stories

    ​The Swatara Creek Floodplain Restoration phase 1 lowered and restored 10+ acres of floodplain, wetlands, and streambank area along the creek in Pine Grove Borough. Completed in September 2020, this project spared homes and businesses from flooding on Dec. 25, 2020, and again on Sept. 1, 2021. — Wayne Lehman, Schuylkill Conservation District

    ​Nutrient management plans are an essential step in designing and implementing agricultural best management practices to protect waterways from non-point-source pollution. Growing Greener funding is offsetting the cost of these plans for more than 30 farm operators in the northeast region. — Colleen Campion, Wayne Conservation District

    In keeping with our congregation's goal of having a positive impact on the community, our stormwater retention project enabled us to make a positive impact on the environment and provided an excellent opportunity for education on the importance of being good caretakers of the earth and good neighbors. — Brian Rissinger, Executive Director, Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel

    ​We converted 11,000 sq. ft. of parking lot to naturalized areas with five stormwater features. The features slow down and filter polluted stormwater from over three acres of impervious surface before it enters our creeks. Thirty community residents and students participated in the planting. We’re proud of the environmental and educational impacts of this collaboration. —  Julie Slavet, Executive Director, Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership

    ​I saw what my neighbor had done with the Turtle Creek partnership, and I wanted to get the stream back to what it was 45 years ago. You can see the improvements, you can see how fast the water’s moving and the sediment is no longer in the creek bed, with beautiful grass along the edge of the stream. The property has become more productive. Good management programs and stewardship of the land have brought this stream back to what I grew up with. — Greg Brown, Turtle Creek landowner

    DEP Grant Resources

    Investment Tracker

    For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.

    *It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.

    Funding Programs

    Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply. 

    Register as ESA Applicant

    For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

    Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System

    This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.

    DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants

    How to Search for a Grant Program

    This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

    DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.

    DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions

    If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement.  This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.

    This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

    View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.

    Act 67 & 68

    Projects proposing the construction of infrastructure or facilities (including streambank restoration, or BMPs) may receive additional consideration by meeting certain local land use planning and control requirements. This consideration may be obtained by including a form or a letter with the application as described in:

    Technical Guidance Document 012-0200-002 (PDF)

    To download the document, click File on the Adobe PDF toolbar, then click Save A Copy and save the document to a location on your PC. Please note that this is NOT a program requirement and is only necessary to obtain additional consideration.

    Projects proposing watershed assessments or restoration planning may receive additional consideration by meeting certain local land use planning and control requirements. This consideration may be obtained by including a form or a letter with the application as described in:

    Technical Guidance Document 012-0200-004 (PDF)

    To download the document, click File on the Adobe PDF toolbar, then click Save A Copy and save the document to a location on your PC. Please note that this is NOT a program requirement and is only necessary to obtain additional consideration.

    2023 Grants

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Southcentral Pennsylvania includes:

    Berks County:

    Berks County Conservation District
    Cacoosing Creek Floodplain and Stream Restoration Assessment - $250,625

    Dauphin County:

    Capital Area Greenbelt Association, Inc.
    Parkway Creek Restoration Phase 4 — $288,000

    Fulton County:

    Fulton County Conservation District
    The Big Cove Creek Glazier/Souders Restoration Design Project — $117,110

    Huntington County:

    Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc.
    Warriors Mark Run - East Rapid Stream Delisting Catchment — $140,000
    Huntingdon County Conservation District
    Standing Stone Creek Sediment Reduction Project — $374,346

    Lancaster County:

    Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake
    Sacred Green Infrastructure Program — $116,000
    Cocalico Creek Watershed Association
    Little Cocalico Creek at Fry Run Stream and Wetland Restoration – Design and Permitting — $96,400
    Lancaster County Conservation District
    Hoover Farm Stream Restoration — $276,225

    Lancaster & Chester Counties:

    Stroud Water Research Center, Inc.
    Forested Buffers with Livestock Exclusion in Lancaster/Chester Counties — $258,000

    Mifflin County:

    Mifflin County Conservation District
    Green Gateway at Lewistown Country Club — $67,725

    York County:

    Leg Up Farm, Inc.
    Leg Up Farm Ecological Restoration — $108,000
    Watershed Alliance of York, Inc.
    Beaver Creek Stream Restoration Design and Permitting — $103,100
    Horn Farm for Agricultural Education
    Horn Farm Ecological Restoration — $141,145
    York County Conservation District
    South Branch of Conewago Creek Stream Restoration Design and Permitting — $105,000

    The full list of approved Act 167 Stormwater Management Planning Grants, funded by the COVID- American Rescue Plan Act, in Southcentral Pennsylvania includes:

    Blair County:

    Blair County Planning Commission
    Blair County ACT 167 Stormwater Management Plan — $30,000

    Lancaster County:

    Lancaster County Commissioners Planning Department
    Lancaster County Act 167 Plan Update (Phase 1) — $50,000

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Southeastern Pennsylvania includes:

    Bucks County:

    Cooks Creek Watershed Association
    Update Cooks Creek Watershed Conservation Plan — $52,575

    Chester County:

    Brandywine Red Clay Alliance
    Pocopson Creek Watershed Restoration Plan — $91,700
    Goose Creek Alliance
    Goose Creek Watershed Action Plan and Feasibility Study — $77,300
    Easttown Township
    Establishment of a Rain Garden Program in Easttown Township — $41,217
    West Chester Borough
    Public Works Yard Green Infrastructure — $200,747
    Westtown Township
    Thorne Drive Stormwater Basin Retrofit - $187,039

    Delaware County:

    Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art
    Brandywine Watershed Climate-Smart Farms & High Performance Green Infrastructure — $100,000

    Montgomery County:

    Lower Merion Conservancy
    Harriton Preserve Stream and Parkland Restoration — $217,600

    Philadelphia County:

    Philadelphia City Treasurer - Water Department
    Tacony Reaches Green Infrastructure Stormwater Mitigation Project — $350,000
    Philadelphia City Treasurer - Water Department
    Glenwood Greened Acres Green Infrastructure Project — $350,000

    The full list of approved Act 167 Stormwater Management Planning Grants, funded by the COVID- American Rescue Plan Act, in Southeastern Pennsylvania includes:

    Bucks County:

    Bucks County
    Act 167 Stormwater Planning Grant — $50,000

    Chester County:

    Chester County Water Resources Authority
    Chester County Act 167 Phase 1 Scope of Study — $50,000

    Delaware County:

    Delaware County Executive Director
    Growing Greener Plus - County-wide Act 167 — $50,000

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Southwestern Pennsylvania includes:

    Allegheny County:

    Nine Mile Run Watershed Association (Upstream Pittsburgh)
    Wilkinsburg Stormwater Resiliency Project Phase II — $390,000
    Nine Mile Run Watershed Association (Upstream Pittsburgh)
    Nine Mile Run Environmental Justice Watershed Plan — $185,450

    Beaver County:

    Beaver County Conservation District
    Broadrun Farms Agricultural BMPs – Construction — $16,925
    Beaver County Conservation District
    Wright Brothers Dairy Agricultural BMP Construction — $307,280

    Cambria County:

    Cambria County Commissioners
    Cambria County Ohio River Watershed Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Projects — $236,979

    Somerset County:

    Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
    South Fork Bens Creek Habitat Improvement and Streambank Stabilization — $149,417

    Washington County:

    Washington County Conservation District
    Route 519 Agricultural BMP Project — $230,965

    Westmoreland County:

    Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
    Little Sewickley Creek Restoration Project — $138,580
    Westmoreland County Conservation District
    Adelphoi Village Streambank Stabilization — $156,280
    Westmoreland County Conservation District
    Mount Pleasant YMCA Basin/Stormwater Retrofit — $186,505
    Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
    Shannon Run Stream Restoration Project — $122,166

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Northcentral Pennsylvania includes:

    Bradford County:

    Bradford County Conservation District
    Tomjack Creek Watershed Rehabilitation — $350,000
    Bradford County Commissioners
    Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2024 — $228,000

    Cambria County:

    Cambria County Commissioners
    Cambria County Bay Watershed Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Projects — $242,000

    Centre County:

    Spring Creek Chapter Trout Unlimited
    Watershed Restoration Slab Cabin Run in Millbrook Marsh — $211,341
    Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited
    Bald Eagle Creek Watershed Restoration — $108,365

    Clearfield County:

    Clearfield County Conservation District
    Clearfield Countywide Nutrient and Sediment Reduction BMP Installation — $122,842
    Clearfield County Conservation District
    Western Pennsylvania Agriculture Technical Assistance Program — $282,500

    Clinton County:

    Trout Unlimited, Inc.
    Streambank Stabilization, Riparian Planting, and Habitat Improvement in the Kettle Creek Watershed — $85,000
    Clinton County Conservation District
    Clinton County Wetland Expansion Project — $45,000

    Columbia County:

    Columbia County Conservation District
    Cover Crop Custom Crimping Program 2024-2026 — $24,000

    Lycoming County:

    Lycoming County Conservation District
    Cover Crops and Soil Health 2023 — $90,000

    Snyder County:

    Snyder County Conservation District
    Snyder County Buffer Grant — $100,000
    Snyder County Conservation District
    Snyder County Poultry Manure Storage Block Grant — $12,000
    Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc.
    Rapid Stream Delisting Implementation in Central Pennsylvania — $269,972

    Multi-County Projects:

    Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy
    Northcentral Stream Improvement — $450,000

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Northeast Pennsylvania includes:

    Lehigh County:

    Wildlands Conservancy, Inc.
    Laurel Run Stream Restoration — $200,000

    Lehigh, Carbon, Bucks, Monroe, Philadelphia & Northampton County:

    Partnership for the Delaware Estuary
    Expansion of Delaware River Innovation Partnership for Water Quality Improvement in Delaware River — $149,802

    Monroe County:

    Monroe County Conservation District
    Brown Farm: Agricultural Resource Improvement Project — $407,599

    Northampton County:

    Wildlands Conservancy
    Dam Removal and Stream Restoration on the Bushkill Creek in Northampton County - Site #4 — $175,000

    Bushkill Creek Restoration at Binney and Smith Preserve — $120,000

    The full list of approved Act 167 Stormwater Management Planning Grants, funded by the COVID- American Rescue Plan Act, in Northeast Pennsylvania includes:

    Lehigh & Northampton County:

    Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
    Lehigh Valley Watershed Assessment - Act 167 Update — $30,000

    The full list of approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Northwestern Pennsylvania includes:

    Erie County:

    Gannon University
    Implementation of Stormwater BMPs on Gannon University’s Urban Campus — $308,098

    Indiana County:

    Borough of Indiana
    Marsh Run Streambank Stabilization — $364,225
    Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
    Crooked Creek Stream Restoration Project — $71,639

    McKean County:

    McKean County Conservation District
    Long Branch Restoration Project — $346,821

    Venango County:

    Venango Conservation District
    Middle Allegheny Agricultural BMPs — $380,873

    Warren County:

    Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
    Browns Run Protection Project — $89,000

    Statewide Projects:

    Pocono Northeast Resource Conservation Development Council
    Consortium for Scientific Assistance to Watersheds (XI) — $400,000
    Stream Restoration, Inc.
    Passive Treatment Operation and Maintenance Technical Assistance 6 — $352,583
    Stream Restoration, Inc.
    Datashed 5 — $268,432

    Contact Us

    For general questions, call the Grants Office at (717) 705-5400.

    Call us

    For issues with the online application (not the grant), contact the ESA Help Desk at

    (833) 448-0647

    Email us

    For issues with the online application (not the grant), contact the ESA Help Desk at

    egrantshelp@pa.gov