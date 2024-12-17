Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for Laboratory Accreditation

    All environmental laboratories performing testing or analysis of drinking/potable water, non-potable water (wastewater), and solid or chemical materials must be accredited by the DEP. 

    Apply or Renew Now
    Upload Documents to OnBase

    Overview

    All environmental laboratories performing testing or analysis of the following must be accredited by the DEP.

    • Drinking/Potable Water
    • Non-Potable Water (Wastewater)
    • Solid and Chemical Materials 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (“Department”) Laboratory Accreditation Program operates a dual accreditation system. 

    Environmental laboratories may choose to seek accreditation by the:

    1. Pennsylvania State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“State”)
    2. National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“NELAP”)

     

    How to Apply for the Laboratory Accreditation Program

    All environmental laboratories performing testing or analysis of the following must be accredited by the DEP.

    • Drinking/Potable Water
    • Non-Potable Water (Wastewater)
    • Solid and Chemical Materials 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (“Department”) Laboratory Accreditation Program operates a dual accreditation system.

    Environmental laboratories may choose to seek accreditation by the:

    1. Pennsylvania State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“State”)
    2. National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“NELAP”)

    Both State and NELAP accredit drinking water, non-potable water, and solid and chemical materials.

    To get asbestos accreditation from the Department, environmental labs must first get accredited by an NELAP-recognized body. Then, they must apply for secondary accreditation from the Department.

    The Department does recognize the NY-DOH’s ELAP accreditation for asbestos in Solid & Chemical Materials as an acceptable alternative to NELAP accreditation for asbestos only.

    Initial Application Requirements

    An environmental lab seeking accreditation must submit an initial application.

    It must also pay the fees per Chapter 252, Subchapter B, and submit a completed Federal W-9 Form.

    Initial application fees are due when the laboratory:

    • Applies for accreditation with the Department at the beginning.
    • Applies for accreditation, but lacks a valid certificate from the Department.
    • Holds a state accreditation certificate but seeks NELAP accreditation (or vice versa).
    • Failing to submit a completed renewal application by the 15th of the month when their accreditation expires.

    You can submit application materials in hard copy mailed to the address below, or in electronic format through OnBase, or to eplabaccredit@pa.gov.

    Laboratory Accreditation Program Resources

    The NELAC Institute (TNI) is a non-profit group that works to ensure environmental data is accurate and trustworthy through an open process, and is run by a Board of Directors.

    Contact Us

    Email: EP, Laboratory Accreditation Program

    US Postal Service 

    Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Laboratories
    Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
    PO Box 1467
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-1467

    UPS, FedEx, Other

    Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Laboratories
    Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
    2575 Interstate Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9332