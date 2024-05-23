Apply for the OPTIONS Program (Help at Home)

The OPTIONS Program, Help at Home
Primary services offered through OPTIONS:
- Adult Day Services – offers supervised, interactive care for older adults with functional impairments or Parkinson's, dementia and related disorders
- Care Management –ongoing care plan management to ensure the individual's needs are being met
- In-Home Meals – delivered in-home meals
- Personal Care Services – assistance with daily living activities
Supplemental services may also be available based on the local Area Agency on Aging. These services may include:
- Emergent Services – offers emergency services such as life-sustaining supplies, in-home meals, and overnight shelter in the event of an emergency
- Home Health Services – offers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and home health aides when not otherwise covered
- Home Modifications – offers adaptions to the home to improve safety and accessibility
- Home Support – offers basic housekeeping, shopping, and laundry
- Medical Equipment, Supplies, and Assistive Devices
- Pest Control – offers fumigation as needed
- Personal Emergency Response System – offers an electronic device for high-risk consumers in case of an emergency
- Specialized Medical Transportation – allows medical transport to consumers who must be lying down and require a stretcher via a non-emergency ambulance service
Who is Eligible?
In order to participate in the program, an individual must meet the following criteria:
- Must live in PA
- Must be at least 60 years of age
- Must be a US citizen or legal resident
- Must be determined to have unmet needs that impact daily functioning
There are no income requirements to participate in the program. However, depending on an individual's income, they may be required to contribute towards the cost of their services based on a sliding co-payment scale.