Submit a Notice of Proposed Construction or Alteration on or Near a Public Airport

Overview
If you plan to build or modify a structure near a public airport, you need to get approval first. Submit a written notice at least 30 days in advance. This is a Pennsylvania law. You also need to fill out and submit PA Form AV-57 (PDF).
Please mail your completed form to:
PA Department of Transportation Bureau of Aviation
P.O. Box 3151 Harrisburg, PA 17105
The department will review your plans. They check for safety in the airspace and conflicts with flights.
Additional resources
The FAA has created a Notice Criteria Tool to help developers determine if a proposal requires notification to the department.