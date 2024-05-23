Submit a Notice of Proposed Construction or Alteration on or Near a Public Airport

If you plan to build or modify a structure near a public airport, you need to get approval first. Submit a written notice at least 30 days in advance. This is a Pennsylvania law. You also need to fill out and submit PA Form AV-57 (PDF).

Please mail your completed form to:

PA Department of Transportation Bureau of Aviation

P.O. Box 3151 Harrisburg, PA 17105

The department will review your plans. They check for safety in the airspace and conflicts with flights.