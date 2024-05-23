Submit a Damage Claim to PennDOT

Overview
If you've experienced damage to your vehicle or property and would like to submit a claim to the Commonwealth, please file an insurance claim against the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth's Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) within the Department of General Services is responsible for determining if a claim should be paid. FARM is not associated with PennDOT.
As of Feb. 1, 2022, customers are no longer required to contact the PennDOT county office first. Instead, all claims must be filed directly with FARM.
Whenever a Commonwealth employee or Commonwealth-owned vehicle is involved in an incident in which a third-party or their property is damaged, or the damage occurs on Commonwealth-owned property, FARM is responsible for investigating and adjudicating claims reported by the third-party in accordance with PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522.
When an incident occurs, all parties should clearly document:
- When the incident occurred (time & date)
- Where the incident occurred
- What happened
- The extent of damage sustained
- Any police notification and/or response
- Take photos of the damage, incident scene, etc.
- If a Commonwealth vehicle was involved, provide the name of the driver, license plate number of the vehicle, and vehicle unit number
If an individual wishes to file a claim for damages, the incident should be immediately reported to the Commonwealth agency that allegedly caused the damage. Additionally, the claimant must submit an incident online via the Origami Risk portal below. Once the notice of incident is received by FARM via the Origami Risk portal, FARM will review it, and a status update will be provided to you via email.
Important Legal Disclaimer
Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.
A Note About Pothole Damage
You have the right to file a claim for damages to your vehicle as the result of hitting a pothole. Please be aware that FARM is required to investigate and adjudicate claims against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in accordance with PA C.S.A. Title 42 § 8522. Exception to Sovereign Immunity (b)5. Potholes and other dangerous conditions, which specifically prohibits the payment of a property damage claims caused by potholes, sinkholes, and/or conditions created by the natural elements. FARM is bound by the provisions of Act 152 and is required to deny the claim. This applies to every claim except in very limited circumstances.
Line Paint Claims
All claims are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and not all claims are honored as it is the vehicle operators' responsibility to operate their vehicle within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. With line-painting operations being weather-sensitive, they are conducted to provide the most cost-effective way of painting lines with the least disruption for the motoring public.
Note: When filing a claim, you will be required to provide the date, time, county, state route number, and area of the occurrence.