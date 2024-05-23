Make a Posted and Bonded Roadway Hauler Payment

Overview
Pennsylvania has laws that let them put weight limits on roads and fix them if they're damaged. Haulers have to pay for any extra repairs needed because of the heavy loads they carry.
Haulers are billed for a variety of costs, which may include:
- Initial Inspections
- Interim Inspections
- Final Inspections
- Road Condition Surveys
- Any damages that result from the hauler’s use of the road as determined during inspections and surveys
- Administration costs associated with inspection activity
- Administration costs associated with EMA and Permitting Activity
How to make a payment
Pay by Credit Card
To pay by credit card, please use the Payment Portal.
Pay by Check
All payment checks for invoices will be sent to:
Office of Comptroller Operations
AR PennDOT, Non-APRAS
PO Box 15758
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Additional Information
Roadway Condition Surveys
Roadway Condition Survey results can be found through the Bonded Roadway Condition Survey Guest Access.
Please contact your local Posted and Bonded Coordinator if you have any questions.
Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS)
Contact
Please contact your local Posted and Bonded Coordinator if you have any questions.