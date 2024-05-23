File a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Against PennDOT

Overview
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 tops discrimination based on race, color, or where someone is from in programs getting money from the government.
PennDOT promises to treat everyone fairly in all its programs. If someone thinks they were treated unfairly, they can complain. They have to do this within 180 days of when they were treated unfairly, to the Title VI Coordinator at PennDOT.
Additional resources
- Title VI Compliance Plan (PDF)
Contact us
Call the Bureau of Equal Opportunity at 717-787-5891 to get a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Form.
If you speak another language, call 717-787-5891 (TTY: 711) for assistance.
How complaints are processed
If you feel you were treated unfairly because of your race, class, or background, you can make a formal complaint. You or someone representing you can write and sign the complaint. It should include the person's name, address, and phone number.
Complaints sent by fax or email will be handled too. If you call to make a complaint, you'll be asked to write it down, confirm, edit, and sign it before it's taken further.
PennDOT doesn't look into complaints made against itself when they involve FHWA funding or grants. Instead, these complaints are sent to the FHWA Division Office, then to the FHWA Headquarters' Office of Civil Rights for review.
Complaints against PennDOT's subrecipients are handled following FHWA's approved procedures. All complaints are checked, except for:
- The complaint is withdrawn by the complainant
- The complainant fails to provide required information after several attempts
- The complaint is not filed on time
- The complaint is involving an issue other than discrimination,
- The complaint is not based on a protected class.
Note: FHWA has the authority to make all final decisions, including dismissing complaints.
The Bureau of Equal Opportunity (BEO) uses the Final Complaint Manual for guidance in the investigation process. The BEO has three processes for investigating a complaint.
1. Investigative Plan (IP): A document is made to list problems and plan how to solve them during an investigation. The IP is a private document used only by the investigator to stay focused on the issues.
2. Complaint Log: The BEO keeps a complaint log to document all activity related to the complaint. The log includes:
- Complainant name and address
- Respondent name and address
- Basis(es) of the discrimination complaint
- Allegation(s) surrounding the discrimination complaint
- Date the discrimination complaint was filed
- Date remitted to FHWA
- Date the investigation was complete
- Disposition and date
- Other relevant information.
3. Complaint Documentation: PennDOT will send summaries of all documents related to FHWA complaints to FHWA within 60 days of when the complaint was made, for a final decision.
Once everything is considered good, there's no more need to check. If you followed the Title VI Program rules when you complained, you can request a review within 60 days. The Title VI Program Administrator will decide within 30 days. If everything checks out, your complaint gets approved. If there's an issue, it won't be approved.