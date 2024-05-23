Apply for a Traffic Operations Grant

Green Light-Go Program
The Green Light-Go: Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Green Light–Go Program”, is a competitive state grant program designed to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Green Light-Go reimbursement grant awards can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans, and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
Act 101 of 2016 updated the program by reducing the applicant match to 20 percent, expanding eligible applicants to planning partners and counties, and allowing all projects to be led by applicants. Green Light-Go was made possible by Act 89, the far-reaching transportation plan adopted in November 2013.
Applicants must first complete and submit a Pre-Application Scoping Form (PDF) in accordance with the Green Light-Go Program Guidelines (PDF). Applicants are also asked to verify a Commonwealth and Municipal Traffic Signal Maintenance Agreement is in place prior to submitting an application.
PennDOT announced the latest round of Green Light-Go awards in July 2024. These projects must be completed by spring 2027.
You can learn more and apply for funding here.
Email us with any questions.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|11
|Findley Township
|$ 117,422
|To replace controller, signing, vehicular and pedestrian heads at Cliff Mine Road and Summit Park Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Monroeville Borough
|$247,025
|For updated signal equipment Monroeville Boulevard at Ivanhoe Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Monroeville Borough
|$114,369
|For Municipality-wide Controller Modernization Project
|Allegheny
|11
|Monroeville Borough
|$522,743
|For William Penn Highway (Route 0022/ Route 2048) Coordination Modernization Project
|Allegheny
|11
|North Fayette Township
|$187,208
|For updated traffic signal equipment at intersection of Summit Park Drive at Chauvet Drive East/Lafayette Plaza
|Allegheny
|11
|North Fayette Township
|$201,720
|For updated traffic signal equipment at intersection of Summit Park Drive at Chauvet Drive West/Home Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Ohio Township
|$248,666
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Mount Nebo Road (Route 4022) and Arndt Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Pine Township
|$302,700
|For updated traffic signal equipment which spans five intersections along Route 19 corridor in the Township
|Allegheny
|11
|City of Pittsburgh
|$2.32 million
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at five intersections throughout the city
|Allegheny
|11
|Ross Township
|$241,448
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Babcock Blvd. & Rochester Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Ross Township
|$312,134
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Babcock Blvd. & Thompson Run Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Scott Township
|$305,700
|For upgrade of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Bower Hill Road & Painters Run Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Scott Township
|$340,712
|For upgrade of traffic signal equipment at Bower Hill Road & Rockhill Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Swissvale Borough
|$50,000
|For traffic signal warrant study and possible signal removal at the intersection of Monongahela Ave & Schoyer Avenue
|Allegheny
|11
|Wilkinsburg Borough
|$600,252
|For traffic signal equipment modernization at East Swissvale Avenue & Ross Avenue/Rebecca Avenue
|Berks
|5
|Exeter Township
|$184,624
|for new controllers, backplates and detection upgrades at six intersections throughout the Township: Route 422/DeMoss Road & 47th Street intersection, Route 2039 & Circle Avenue, Route 2039 & Hearthstone Drive, Route 422 & EB/Route 2021, DeMoss Road & Private Driveways, and Gibraltar Road & DeMoss Road
|Berks
|5
|West Reading Borough
|$157,554
|For traffic signal equipment upgrades along the 7th Ave at Parkside Dr. North & Reading Avenue as well as along 8th Avenue at Hill Ave & Reading Avenue
|Blair
|9
|City of Altoona
|$397,831
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Logan Blvd. & Beale Avenue
|Blair
|9
|Antis Township
|$303,047
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Tipton Road & East Pleasant Valley Blvd.
|Blair
|9
|Antis Township
|$80,887
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Route 865 & East Pleasant Valley Blvd.
|Blair
|9
|Logan Township
|$405,206
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at various location throughout the Township
|Bradford
|3
|Towanda Borough
|$14,800
|For traffic signal retiming along Main Street in the Borough
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Borough
|$340,995
|For modernization of signal equipment at W. State Street/W. Court Street & Clinton Street
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Township
|$184,240
|For modernization of signal equipment at Pebble Hill Road & Edison Furlong Road (Route 2049) as well as Limekiln Road & Ferry Road.
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Township
|$242,700
|To update traffic signal equipment at various location throughout the Township
|Bucks
|6
|Falls Township
|$259,800
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Hood Blvd & Pennsbury High School
|Bucks
|6
|Riegelsville Borough
|$412,160
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Easton Road (Route 0611) & Delaware Road (Route 1016).
|Bucks
|6
|Upper Southampton Township
|$445,214
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at County Line Road & Second Street Pike
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$68,000
|For update/replacement of two traffic signal cabinets on Route 228
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$131,000
|To upgrade signal video detection at Route 19, Route 228 & Rochester Road
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$212,000
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Route 19 & Cranberry Fire Station Number Two.
|Centre
|2
|Benner Township
|$168,220
|For upgraded traffic signal equipment at intersections of Eagle Point, Amberleigh Lane, Stonecrest Dr. & Benner Pike (Route 150).
|Centre
|2
|College Township
|$463,116
|For updated traffic signal equipment at seven intersections including six intersections along Park Avenue (Route 3007) & one along University Dr. (Route 3022) in the Township.
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$258,590
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of North Atherton Street & Blue Course Dr./Clinton Avenue
|Centre
|2
|State College Borough
|$1.46 million
|For upgrading the Boroughs existing signal network communication system
|Chester
|6
|West Whiteland Township
|$262,930
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Lincoln Hwy & Ship Road
|Clearfield
|2
|City of Dubois
|$310,040
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Beaver Dr. & Liberty Blvd
|Clearfield
|2
|Sandy Township
|$485,016
|For traffic signal improvements at Brady Street (Route 0219) & Dixon Avenue
|Crawford
|1
|Conneaut Lake Borough
|$291,560
|For modernization of traffic signals at Water Street (Route 6) & 1st Street intersection
|Cumberland
|8
|Carlisle Borough
|$410,400
|For the updating & optimization of traffic signal control equipment at 22 intersections along the critical Hanover Street (Route 0011, Route 0034) and High Street (Route 0011, Route 0074, Route 0641) corridors which intersect in downtown Carlisle
|Cumberland
|8
|East Pennsboro Township
|$240,440
|For full modernization & replacement of the traffic signal at intersection of US Route 11 (Route 011) & Market Street including traffic counts and timings
|Cumberland
|8
|North Middleton Township
|$45,164
|For upgrading traffic signal equipment at three intersections: Harrisburg Pike (Route 11) & Calvary Road, Harrisburg Pike (Route TE 11) & Post Road, and Allen Road (Route 465) & Newville Road (Route 641).
|Delaware
|6
|Aston Township
|$546,218
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Concord Road (Route 3007), Pennell Road (Route 0452), and West Knowlton Road (Route 3022) also referred to as Five Points
|Delaware
|6
|Newtown Township
|$283,946
|For vehicle detection improvements at five existing intersections: West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Newtown Street Road (Route 252), West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Radnor Drive, West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Valley View Lane, Darby-Paoli Road (Route 252) & Whitehorse Road, and Newtown Street Road (Route 252) & Goshen Road.
|Delaware
|6
|Upper Chichester Township
|$288,060
|For full modernization of traffic signal located at intersection of Chichester Ave (Route 3007) & Bethel Road (Route 3017)/Thornton Road
|Delaware
|6
|Yeadon Borough
|$385,981
|For modernizing existing intersection of Church Lane (Route 0013) and Baily Road
|Erie
|1
|Fairview Township
|$128,420
|For updated traffic signal equipment on Route 20/Manchester Road in Western Erie County
|Indiana
|10
|White Township
|$542,708
|For updated traffic signal equipment at Wayne Avenue (Route 4005/ Route 4422) & Indian Springs Road (Route 4005/ Route 4422)
|Lancaster
|8
|Adamstown Borough
|$315,382
|For traffic signal modernization at intersection of Willow Street (Route 1061) & North Reading Road (Route 272)
|Lancaster
|8
|East Hempfield Township
|$246,420
|For controller and detection upgrades along Harrisburg Pike at Hemlock Dr./LGH Dr. & at Good Dr.
|Lancaster
|8
|City of Lancaster
|$793,272
|To update/modernize pedestrian equipment, signal head replacement and conflict monitors throughout the City
|Lancaster
|8
|Manheim Township
|$40,000
|For LED traffic signal replacement at various locations throughout the Township
|Lancaster
|8
|Manheim Township
|$175,280
|To integrate Oregon Pike & Fruitville Pike corridors requiring seven peek controllers along Oregon Pike intersections range from Butler Ave to Valley Road and 11 intersections on Fruitville Pike, ranging from Buch Avenue to Keller Avenue.
|Lancaster
|8
|Quarryville Borough
|$77,447
|For upgrading the controller and detection equipment at South Church Street (Route 0222) & 4th Street
|Lehigh
|5
|Upper Macungie Township
|$289,440
|For updated traffic signal equipment along Hamilton Blvd. (Route 6222) between Continental Drive & Lower Macungie Road
|Lehigh
|5
|Upper Macungie Township
|$260,720
|For updated traffic signal equipment along Tilghman Street (Route 1002) & Main Street (Route 1002)
|Luzerne
|4
|Butler Township
|$26,400
|For left turn phase warrant study, design and left turn signal installation at Route 309 & Corporate Dr. intersection
|Mercer
|1
|Hermitage City
|$429,919
|For full traffic signal modernization & coordination at Broadway Ave & Council Avenue, along with coordinated operation of the traffic signals at the intersection of Broadway Ave & Mercer Ave/Church Street/Emerson Ave intersections.
|Mercer
|1
|Sharon City
|$345,628
|For traffic signals improvements at Service, Myers & Stambaugh Avenues as well as Smith Ave/Pine Hollow Blvd
|Montgomery
|6
|Abington Township
|$442,480
|For full modernization of the existing traffic signal at intersection of Fitzwatertown Road (Route 2038) & Old Welsh Road (Route 2029)
|Montgomery
|6
|Collegeville Borough
|$264,540
|For updated detection and controller equipment at various locations within Collegeville Borough including: Main Street (Route 4031) & 5th Avenue, Main Street (Route 4031) & 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Freeland Drive, 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Park Avenue, and 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Wawa Driveway.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Gwynedd Township
|$324,640
|For upgrade of two traffic signals along Welsh Road, locations: Welsh Road & Evans Road as well as Welsh Road & Darden Drive
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Salford Township
|$268,220
|For modernization of the existing traffic signal at the Main Street (Route 0063) & Hunsberger Lane
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Salford Township
|$442,464
|For modernization of the existing traffic signal at the Main Street (Route 0063) & Maple Avenue
|Montgomery
|6
|Towamencin Township
|$310,520
|For equipment upgrades 10 signals at intersections along Sumneytown Pike, Forty Foot Road & Bustard Road corridors
|Montgomery
|6
|Whitemarsh Township
|$495,652
|For modernization of existing traffic signal equipment at Stenton Ave (Route 3003) & Butler Pike
|Northampton
|5
|City of Easton
|$79,158
|For updating the controllers at three of the City’s busiest intersections located at Northampton Street & 2nd Street, Street John’s Street & W. Berwick Street, and Bushkill Street & N. 3rd Street
|Northampton
|5
|Palmer Township
|$109,381
|For controller updates, timing improvements, pedestrian signals and line striping at Park Avenue & State Route 248
|Northumberland
|3
|Milton Borough
|$392,963
|For modernization of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Broadway Street (Route 254) and Turbot Avenue
|Philadelphia
|6
|City of Philadelphia
|$4.7 million
|To modernize 16 traffic signals along the 15th Street Corridor from Cumberland Avenue to Ridge Avenue in North-Central Philadelphia
|Snyder
|3
|Monroe Township
|$1.02 million
|For upgrades to three existing signalized intersections. The three intersections include Route 11 (US11/15) and Lori Lane, RO Route UTE 11 (US11/15) and Park Road (Route 1017), and Route 15 (US15) and Sunbury Road (Route 1021)/Victor Lane
|Snyder
|3
|Shamokin Dam Borough
|$332,944
|For traffic signal upgrade at 8th Avenue and Route 11 intersection
|Union
|3
|Kelly Township
|$592,600
|For modernization of the signal equipment for the two intersections at US15 & Loan Road and US15 & Walter Drive
|Union
|3
|Lewisburg Borough
|$376,528
|For multiple upgrades for traffic signals located along Market Street, includes four intersections Market & 2nd St, Market & 3rd Street, Market & 4th Street, Market & 7th Street
|York
|8
|Hanover Borough
|$328,120
|For comprehensive upgrades to signal equipment at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and two heavily utilized shopping centers
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Adams
|8
|Conewago Township
|$106,240
|For the upgrade of signal equipment at 3 intersections: SR 116 & Sunday Drive (T-460), Route 116 & Centennial Road (SR 2006), Route 194 and Narrow Drive (SR 2006)
|Allegheny
|11
|Municipality of Bethel Park
|$41,280
|To replace antiquated pedestrian signal equipment at Oxford Drive & Home Depot Driveway/UPMC South Driveway and Oxford Drive and Alicia Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|City of Pittsburgh
|$430,000.13
|For new traffic signal controllers throughout the city
|Allegheny
|11
|City of Pittsburgh
|$954,552.43
|For updated signal equipment at Penn Avenue & Highland Avenue; S. Aiken Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue; and Bayard Street & Neville Street
|Allegheny
|11
|Elizabeth Township
|$312,000
|For updated signal equipment at Lovedale Road & McKeesport Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Fox Chapel Borough
|$204,918.50
|For updated signal equipment at Fox Chapel Road & Field Club Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Ingram Borough
|$219,602
|For updated signal equipment at Ingram Avenue & Prospect Avenue
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$306,222
|For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Duncan Avenue
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$227,016
|For updated signal equipment at Perry Highway (SR 0011) & 19 North Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$217,696
|For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Remington Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$227,314
|For updated signal equipment at Thompson Run Road & Red Coach Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$350,532
|For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & McIntyre Square
|Allegheny
|11
|Town of McCandless
|$275,404
|For updated signal equipment at Ingomar Road & Blazier Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Millvale Borough
|$196,268
|For updated signal equipment at Evergreen Road & North Avenue
|Allegheny
|11
|Municipality of Monroeville
|$308,000
|For updated signal equipment at Monroeville Boulevard & Northern Pike (SR 2081)/Municipal Center
|Allegheny
|11
|Municipality of Mt. Lebanon
|$490,080
|For various signal upgrades throughout the municipality
|Allegheny
|11
|Neville Township
|$252,232
|For updated signal equipment at Neville Road & Gulf Oil Co.
|Allegheny
|11
|North Fayette Township
|$158,480
|For updated signal equipment at Steubenville Pike (SR 3066) & Oakdale Road (SR 3063)/Mahoney Road
|Allegheny
|11
|Pitcairn Borough
|$59,932.43
|For updated signal equipment along Broadway (SR 130)
|Allegheny
|11
|Plum Borough
|$55,105
|For pedestrian upgrades at Hulton Road (SR 2058) & Hulton Road/Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082)
|Allegheny
|11
|South Fayette Township
|$313,130
|For updated signal equipment at Washington Pike & Twin Ponds Lane
|Allegheny
|11
|Wilkinsburg Borough
|$212,425.20
|For updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & North Avenue
|Allegheny
|11
|Wilkinsburg Borough
|$274,313.60
|For updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & Glenn Avenue/Park Avenue
|Armstrong
|10
|Armstrong County Maintenance
|$320,000
|For updated signal equipment at Route 66, Route 128 and Fort Run Road in Manor Township
|Beaver
|11
|East Rochester Borough
|$230,000
|For updated signal equipment at Ohio River Blvd. (Route 65) & East Rochester Monaca Bridge
|Berks
|5
|Boyertown Borough
|$606,797.84
|For updated signal equipment at E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Chestnut St. and E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Washington St.
|Berks
|5
|West Reading Borough
|$209,975.60
|For updated signal equipment along the S. 5th Avenue/Museum Rd. corridor
|Blair
|9
|City of Altoona
|$695,787.30
|For signal modifications to support the conversion of 25th St. from one way to two-way operation on the western side of Union Ave./7th St. intersection
|Blair
|9
|Logan Township
|$707,440.88
|For updated signal equipment along Logan Blvd./Penn St. (Route 36) from Altoona to Hollidaysburg
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Township
|$279,200
|For updated signal equipment at Easton Rd. (Route 611) & Edison Furlong Rd. (SR 2049)
|Bucks
|6
|Northampton Township
|$368,300
|For updated signal equipment at Newtown-Richboro Rd. (Route 332) & Holland Rd. (SR 2067) and Newtown-Richboro Rd. (Route 322) & Rock Way/Spring Garden Mill Rd.
|Bucks
|6
|Middletown Township
|$138,886.99
|For updated signal equipment throughout the township
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$165,600
|For updated vehicle detection throughout the township
|Centre
|2
|College Township
|$190,880
|For updated vehicle detection along Benner Pike (Route 150)
|Chester
|6
|Westtown Township
|$267,125
|For updated signal equipment at Street Rd. (Route 926) & Shady Grove Way
|Chester
|6
|Willistown Township
|$486,226
|For expansion of fiber optic communication system along Lancaster Ave. (Route 30)
|Crawford
|1
|Conneaut Lake Borough
|$583,670
|For updated signal equipment at Water Street (Route 6), Third Street/Water Street (Route 6) and Fourth Street
|Cumberland
|8
|Carlisle Borough
|$82,640
|For updating traffic signal communication equipment at 20 intersections
|Cumberland
|8
|Hampden Township
|$32,000
|For updating traffic signal communication equipment at eight intersections
|Cumberland
|8
|Shippensburg Borough
|$113,800
|For updated signal equipment along the King St. (Route 11) corridor
|Cumberland
|8
|Silver Spring Township
|$408,128
|For updated vehicle detection along Carlisle Pike (Route 11) corridor
|Dauphin
|8
|East Hanover Township
|$256,852
|For relocating signal poles and correcting radii at Allentown Blvd. (Route 22) & Laudermilch Rd. (Route 743)
|Dauphin
|8
|Lower Paxton Township
|$384,928.40
|For updated signal equipment at Colonial Rd. (SR 3017), Colonial Park Mall Driveway/Colonial Rd. (SR 3017) and Crums Mill Rd./Devonshire Rd.
|Delaware
|6
|Bethel Township
|$193,360
|For updated signal equipment along Naamans Creek Rd. (Route 491) and along Foulk Rd. (Route 261)
|Delaware
|6
|Ridley Township
|$780,916
|For updated signal equipment at the intersections of Kedron Avenue (Route 420) and Academy Avenue/Fourth Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Academy Avenue, Morton Avenue (SR 2025) and Michigan Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Franklin Avenue
|Delaware
|6
|Springfield Township
|$295,634
|For updated signal equipment at Sproul Rd. (Route 320) and Shopping Center Driveway
|Delaware
|6
|Upper Chichester Township
|$372,400
|For interconnecting and coordinating traffic signals along Chichester Ave. (SR 3009)
|Erie
|1
|City of Erie
|$1,627,368.80
|For updated signal equipment along West 18th St.
|Erie
|1
|City of Erie
|$1,332,319.04
|For updated signal equipment along State St.
|Erie
|1
|Fairview Township
|$167,140
|For updated signal equipment at West Lake Rd. (Route 5) & Avonia Rd. (Route 98) and West Ridge Rd. (Route 20) & Bear Creek Rd./Dutch Rd./Old Ridge Rd. (SR 4007)
|Erie
|1
|Wesleyville Borough
|$1,023,280
|For updated signal equipment at three intersections along Buffalo Rd. (Route 20) and Fremont St. & Station Rd. (Route 430)
|Fayette
|12
|Dunbar Township
|$65,640
|For updated signal equipment along University Dr. (Route 119)
|Franklin
|8
|Greencastle Borough
|$229,080
|For updated signal equipment along Antrim Way (Route 11) and Baltimore St. (Route 16)
|Lackawanna
|4
|Blakely Borough
|$246,000
|For updated signal equipment at Ridge Rd. (SR 1023) & Keystone Ave. (Route 247)
|Lackawanna
|4
|Blakely Borough
|$226,479.84
|For updated signal equipment at Main St. & Keystone Ave.
|Lackawanna
|4
|Olyphant Borough
|$64,918.40
|For updated signal equipment at Lackawanna Ave. (Route 347) & River St.
|Lackawanna
|4
|Olyphant Borough
|$148,169.20
|For updated signal equipment at South Valley Ave. (Route 347) & Garfield Ave. (SR 1016)/Scott St.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Donegal Township
|$331,850
|For updated signal equipment at River Rd. (SR 0441) & Decatur St./Maytown Rd. (Route 743)
|Lancaster
|8
|Elizabeth Township
|$97,520
|For updated signal equipment at 28th Division Highway (SR 0322) & Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501)
|Lancaster
|8
|City of Lancaster
|$258,160
|For updated signal equipment at Marietta Ave. (Route 23) & Race Avenue and studying Buchanan Ave. & Race Ave. for signal removal
|Lancaster
|8
|Lititz Borough
|$140,880
|For updated signal equipment at S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Sixth St. and S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Second St. (SR 4022)
|Lancaster
|8
|Manheim Township
|$40,000
|For signal LED replacement throughout the township
|Lancaster
|8
|Rapho Township
|$209,200
|For updated signal equipment throughout the township
|Lehigh
|5
|Lower Macungie Township
|$250,240
|For updated signal equipment along Hamilton Blvd. (Route 222)
|Luzerne
|4
|Laflin Borough
|$62,800
|For updated signal equipment at Route 315 and Laflin Rd. (SR 2026)
|Luzerne
|4
|City of Pittston
|$78,400
|For updated signal equipment at five intersections in the city
|Lycoming
|3
|Jersey Shore Borough
|$764,668
|For updated signal equipment at Allegheny St. (SR 3028) & Broad St. and Main St. (Route 44) & Allegheny St. (SR 3028)
|Lycoming
|3
|Muncy Borough
|$360,780
|For updated signal equipment at Main St. (SR 2014) & Penn St. (SR 2044)
|Lycoming
|3
|City of Williamsport
|$640,833
|For updated signal equipment at Little League Blvd. & Hepburn St. and Market St. (SR 2023) & Little League Blvd.
|Lycoming
|3
|South Williamsport Borough
|$846,159
|For updated signal equipment along Market St. (Route 15)
|Mercer
|1
|Borough Of Greenville
|$327,081
|For updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 358) and Columbia Ave. (SR 4011)
|Montgomery
|6
|Abington Township
|$340,400
|For updated signal equipment at Old Welsh Rd. (Route 63/SR 2029) & Edge Hill Rd. (Route 63/SR 2034)
|Montgomery
|6
|Cheltenham Township
|$305,040
|For updated signal equipment at Ashbourne Rd. (SR 2025) & New Second St. (SR 2060)
|Montgomery
|6
|Hatfield Township
|$255,440
|For updated signal equipment at Cowpath Rd. (Route 463) and Snyder Square
|Montgomery
|6
|Jenkintown Borough
|$51,160
|For updated signal equipment at Walnut St. (SR 2021) and Runnymede Ave.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Salford Township
|$358,499.20
|For updated signal equipment along Main St./Sumneytown Pike (Route 63) corridor
|Montgomery
|6
|Montgomery Township
|$528,260
|For updated signal equipment at Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and English Village Dr./Gwynedd Crossing Dr.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Moreland Township
|$513,360
|For updated signal equipment along the York Rd. (Route 611/Route 263) and Easton Rd. (Route 611) corridors
|Montgomery
|6
|Whitpain Township
|$128,320
|For updated signal equipment at Jolly Rd. & Wentz Rd.
|Montour
|3
|Danville Borough
|$431,289.60
|For updated signal equipment at Mill St. (SR 2054) & Market St. (SR 2006)
|Northampton
|5
|City of Easton
|$405,572
|For updated signal equipment throughout the city
|Philadelphia
|6
|City of Philadelphia
|$2,155,744
|For full modernization upgrades at 6 signalized intersections along Lincoln Dr.
|Philadelphia
|6
|City of Philadelphia
|$3,220,400
|For full modernization upgrades at 10 signalized intersections along North Broad St.
|Philadelphia
|6
|City of Philadelphia
|$1,371,440
|For updated signal equipment at 95 intersections throughout the City
|Schuylkill
|5
|Tremont Township
|$93,662.78
|For updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 209) and Rausch Creek Rd.
|Snyder
|3
|Middleburg Borough
|$382,761.80
|For updated signal equipment at Market St. (Route 522) & Main St. (Route 104)
|Venango
|1
|City of Franklin
|$314,760
|For updated signal equipment at Liberty St. (Route 62) & 12th St.
|York
|8
|Carroll Township
|$41,840
|For updated signal equipment along Blue-Gray Highway (Route 15) and Baltimore St. (Route 74) corridors
|York
|8
|Springettsbury Township
|$455,600
|For updated signal equipment along the Market St. (Route 462) corridor
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Adams
|8
|Cumberland Township
|$105,520
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 30 and Herrs Ridge Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Bethel Park Borough
|$185,292
|Improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive.
|Allegheny
|11
|Crafton Borough
|$246,790
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Steuben Street and Linden Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Dormont Borough
|$243,600
|Modernization of the traffic signal at West Liberty Road and Wisconsin Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Dormont Borough
|$301,600
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Dell Avenue and McFarland Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Elizabeth Township
|$28,080
|LED traffic signal upgrades at three intersections.
|Allegheny
|11
|Green Tree Borough
|$192,000
|Replacement of the traffic signal at Greentree Road (Route 121) and East/West Manilla Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Moon Township
|$156,469
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Beaver Grade Road and Coraopolis Heights Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Neville Township
|$278,058
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Grand Avenue and Gibson Lane.
|Allegheny
|11
|North Fayette Township
|$133,403
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at McKee Road and PTC Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Pittsburgh City
|$195,991
|Replacement of the traffic signal at Brighton Road and Jacksonia Street.
|Allegheny
|11
|Pittsburgh City
|$471,376
|Replacement of the traffic signal at Braddock Avenue and Forbes Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Pittsburgh City
|$96,000
|Traffic signal removal studies.
|Allegheny
|11
|Scott Township
|$295,427
|Replacement of the traffic signal at Cochran Road and Robinwood Drive.
|Allegheny
|11
|South Park Township
|$100,000
|Upgrade equipment at traffic signals throughout the municipality.
|Allegheny
|11
|Wilkinsburg Borough
|$223,200
|Modernize the traffic signal at Graham Boulevard and Laketon Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Wilkinsburg Borough
|$186,000
|Modernize the traffic signal at East Swissvale Avenue and Walnut Street.
|Berks
|5
|Exeter Township
|$120,000
|Signal retiming and vehicle detection upgrades along the Perkiomen Avenue corridor.
|Blair
|9
|Altoona City
|$266,644
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Broad Avenue and 29th Street.
|Blair
|9
|Logan Township
|$359,940
|Modernization of the traffic signal at East Pleasant Valley Road (SR 1001) and East Walton Avenue (Route 764).
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Township
|$469,492
|Fiber interconnection of traffic signals at seven intersections along Swamp Road (Route 313).
|Bucks
|6
|Doylestown Township
|$100,000
|Safety upgrades including flashing yellow arrow and advance dilemma-zone detection along Route 611 from Edison Furlong Road to Kelly Road.
|Bucks
|6
|Dublin Borough
|$129,360
|Upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections along Main Street (Route 313).
|Bucks
|6
|Falls Township
|$244,290
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Trenton Road and North Olds Boulevard.
|Bucks
|6
|Lower Makefield Township
|$305,320
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Pine Grove Road (SR 2071) and Big Oak Road (SR 2024).
|Bucks
|6
|Northampton Township
|$152,320
|Upgrades to traffic signals at two intersections along Bristol Road.
|Butler
|9
|Cranberry Township
|$28,000
|LED replacement at traffic signals along Route 19.
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$60,000
|Traffic signal cabinet replacement at two intersections.
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$40,000
|Automation of incident management contingency timing plans.
|Butler
|10
|Winfield Township
|$304,799
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 356 and Winfield Road.
|Centre
|2
|Patton Township
|$70,838
|Pedestrian upgrades at four traffic signals along Colonnade Boulevard.
|Chester
|6
|Tredyffrin Township
|$976,880
|Upgrades to traffic signals at five intersections along Valley Forge Road.
|Chester
|6
|Upper Uwchlan Township
|$214,930
|Upgrades to traffic signals along the major corridors of Route 100 and Graphite Mine Road, including flashing yellow arrow, pedestrian countdown signals and LED signal heads.
|Chester
|6
|Uwchlan Township
|$364,260
|Installation of advance radar detection, upgrade of controller assemblies, and improving generator back-up connections at 14 intersections.
|Clearfield
|2
|Dubois City
|$488,000
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Liberty Boulevard (US 219) and Park Avenue.
|Clearfield
|2
|Sandy Township
|$383,621
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Maple Avenue, Shaffer Road, and 14th Street.
|Clinton
|2
|Lock Haven City
|$351,719
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 150, Second Avenue and Barton Street.
|Clinton
|2
|Lock Haven City
|$346,558
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 120 and North Fairview Street.
|Cumberland
|8
|Upper Allen Township
|$639,334
|Township-wide safety traffic signal modernizations at 16 signalized intersections.
|Dauphin
|8
|Hummelstown Borough
|$30,517
|Safety upgrades at two traffic signals along Hanover Street.
|Delaware
|6
|Aston Township
|$370,960
|Interconnection of traffic signals along Concord Road.
|Delaware
|6
|Radnor Township
|$206,200
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal technology on Lancaster Avenue East.
|Delaware
|6
|Upper Chichester Township
|$701,140
|Modernization of the traffic signal at the interchange at Route 452, Chestnut Street and Interstate 95 interchange.
|Elk
|2
|Ridgway Borough
|$32,000
|Addition of a protected/permitted left turn phase and detection upgrades at the intersection of Main Street (Route 219/948), North Broad Street (Route 219), and South Broad Street.
|Erie
|1
|Erie City
|$982,773
|Modernization of traffic signals at three intersections along French Street.
|Erie
|1
|Millcreek Township
|$268,000
|Detection upgrades at 15 intersections along the Peach Street corridor.
|Erie
|1
|Summit Township
|$244,922
|Detection and controller assembly upgrades at nine intersections along the Peach Street corridor.
|Franklin
|9
|Mercersburg Borough
|$44,098
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades at two intersections along Main Street (Route 16).
|Franklin
|8
|Washington Township
|$78,500
|Synchronization of traffic signals along Route 16.
|Huntingdon
|9
|Huntingdon Borough
|$256,800
|Modernization of traffic signals on Washington, Mifflin, and Monroe streets.
|Juniata
|2
|Fayette Township
|$320,000
|Modernization of the traffic signal at East Main Street (Route 35), Westfall Street (Route 235), and Church Street (SR 1004).
|Lancaster
|8
|Lancaster City
|$851,760
|Upgrades for four intersections along the Manor Street (Route 999) corridor.
|Lehigh
|5
|Allentown City
|$1,378,560
|Upgrades to traffic signals at 12 intersections along American Parkway, 3rd Street, and 4th Street.
|Luzerne
|4
|Hazleton City
|$321,028
|Modernization of the traffic signal at 15th Street and Alter Street.
|Lycoming
|3
|Loyalsock Township
|$716,594
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Northway Road.
|Lycoming
|3
|Williamsport City
|$326,796
|Upgrade the traffic signal at East Fourth Street and Mulberry Street.
|Mercer
|1
|Sharon City
|$348,000
|Modernization of the traffic signal at West State Street and Irvine Avenue.
|Mifflin
|2
|Granville Township
|$377,000
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 103 and Belle Avenue.
|Montgomery
|6
|Cheltenham Township
|$336,960
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Church Road (SR 2023) and Chelten Hills Drive.
|Montgomery
|6
|Cheltenham Township
|$311,120
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Limekiln Pike (SR 0152) and Willow Grove Avenue (SR 2034).
|Montgomery
|6
|Conshohocken Borough
|$319,315
|Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Oak Street.
|Montgomery
|6
|Conshohocken Borough
|$373,150
|Modernization the traffic signal at East Elm Street and Harry Street.
|Montgomery
|6
|Conshohocken Borough
|$391,071
|Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Maple Street.
|Montgomery
|6
|Conshohocken Borough
|$424,930
|Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Colwell Lane.
|Montgomery
|6
|East Norriton Township
|$1,092,350
|Improvements to traffic signals at 14 intersections along Germantown Pike from Old Arch Road to Trooper Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Hatfield Township
|$354,240
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 309 and Unionville Pike.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Gwynedd Township
|$159,441
|Upgrade equipment at the traffic signal at Tennis Avenue and Norristown Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Salford Township
|$382,640
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Sumneytown Pike (Route 63) and Harleysville Pike (Route 113).
|Montgomery
|6
|New Hanover Township
|$110,480
|Retiming and detection upgrades at three intersections.
|Montgomery
|6
|Schwenksville Borough
|$179,831
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Main Street, Game Farm Road, and Park Avenue.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Providence Township
|$399,101
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Collegeville Road (Route 29) and Doe Run Boulevard.
|Montgomery
|6
|Whitpain Township
|$643,200
|Upgrades at the Union Meeting Road/Jolly Road and Union Meeting Road/Township Line Road intersections.
|Northampton
|5
|Wilson Borough
|$173,000
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at North 18th Street and Northampton Street.
|Northumberland
|3
|Mt Carmel Borough
|$276,080
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Oak Street.
|Northumberland
|3
|Sunbury City
|$353,008
|Replacement of the traffic signal at Front Street and Reagan Street.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia City
|$5,130,000
|Modernization of traffic signals on Washington Ave. Between Columbus Boulevard and 4th Street.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia City
|$5,551,200
|Modernization of traffic signals on Oregon Avenue from Passyunk Avenue to Front Street.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia City
|$2,296,800
|Modernization of traffic signals on 2nd Street from Callowhill Street to Lehigh Avenue.
|Tioga
|3
|Elkland Borough
|$246,000
|Upgrades to the traffic signal at Main Street & Buffalo Street.
|Warren
|1
|Youngsville Borough
|$20,000
|Detection upgrades at Route 6 and Railroad Street.
|Washington
|12
|North Charleroi Borough
|$240,000
|Modernization to the intersection of Route 88 and the Charleroi Bridge.
|Westmoreland
|12
|Youngwood Borough
|$40,000
|Signal detection upgrades at US 119 and Trolley Line Avenue.
|York
|8
|Spring Garden Township
|$65,020
|Retiming and the addition of an eastbound left turn phase at Richland Avenue and Country Club Road.
|York
|8
|Warrington Township
|$279,400
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 177/Route 74 and SR 4026.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Crawford
|1
|Conneaut Lake Borough
|$220,000
|For modernization of two signals along Water Street
|Warren
|1
|Sheffield Township
|$108,417
|For Electrical Upgrade and ADA Compliance improvements at the Route 6/Route 948/Route 666 intersection
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$684,138
|For connect 28 traffic signals along Atherton Street in five municipalities to the Commonwealth network and upgrade detection to support Automated Traffic Signal PerFormance Measures
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$108,000
|For detection upgrades at three intersections along the Science Park Road corridor
|Centre
|2
|Spring Township
|$40,000
|For upgrading three signals along Zion Road with Flashing Yellow Arrow indications
|Centre
|2
|State College Borough
|$1,143,876
|For the first phase of communication network upgrades and multimodal detection at 22 intersections along the Atherton Street, Beaver Avenue, College Avenue, and Park Avenue corridors
|Mifflin
|2
|Granville Township
|$80,113
|For upgrading the controller assembly, signal cables, signal heads, detection, and preemption systems at the SR 3002 & WalMart traffic signal
|Columbia
|3
|Scott Township
|$222,000
|For modernization of the SR 11 & Cinema Center Drive traffic signal
|Union
|3
|Kelly Township
|$297,665
|For SR 0015 & SR 1005 (Hospital Drive) Signal Modernization to include full signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection and mast arms
|Union
|3
|Kelly Township
|$248,559
|For SR 0015 & SR 1018 (William Penn) Signal Modernization to include signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection system and mast arms
|Lackawanna
|4
|Scranton City
|$488,000
|For modernization of traffic signals along Cedar Avenue at E. Elm Street and Maple Street including new mast arms, controller cabinets, signal heads and pavement markings
|Luzerne
|4
|Hazleton City
|$305,677
|For modernization of the Diamond and Vine Street traffic signal
|Luzerne
|4
|Wilkes Barre City
|$300,000
|For development and implementation of new traffic signal timing plans at 13 intersections
|Berks
|5
|Kutztown Borough
|$40,055
|For replacing four traffic signal controllers, upgrading to LED signal indications through the borough, and traffic signal retiming
|Berks
|5
|Shillington Borough
|$320,912
|For replacing ten traffic signal controllers, upgrading to video detection, and optimizing traffic signal timing along the Lancaster Avenue corridor
|Berks
|5
|Sinking Spring Borough
|$276,664
|For replacing the traffic signal as part of the Penn-Columbia-Cacoosing Intersection Improvement Project
|Berks
|5
|Spring Township
|$518,310
|For replacing six traffic signal controllers, replacing LED indications, installing pedestrian signals, emergency vehicle pre-emption, and traffic signal retiming along the Penn Avenue corridor
|Berks
|5
|Wyomissing Borough
|$420,384
|For upgrading 21 traffic signal controller assemblies
|Northampton
|5
|Bath Borough
|$377,442
|For detector installation, controller upgrades, new radio communications, and pedestrian signals at four intersections
|Northampton
|5
|Bethlehem Township
|$25,600
|For LED upgrades at six intersections
|Northampton
|5
|Forks Township
|$58,000
|For upgrading detection at the Kesslersville Road/Uhler Road intersection
|Northampton
|5
|Forks Township
|$498,336
|For upgrading to an interconnected system at six intersections along Sullivan Trail with additional modernization upgrades such as controllers, battery backup systems and emergency pre-emption
|Northampton
|5
|Wilson Borough
|$306,000
|For modernization of the traffic signal at Butler Street and Freemansburg Avenue/South 18th Street/Palmer Street
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$106,282
|For New Rodgers Rd (SR 0413) at Otter St (SR 2002), railroad preemption upgrade
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$331,702
|For modernization of the New Falls Road (SR 2006) at Newportville Road (SR 2027) traffic signal
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$247,544
|For upgrading traffic signal detection at eight intersections including timing optimization
|Bucks
|6
|Newtown Borough
|$271,520
|For modernization of the Lincoln and Washington traffic signal including new pedestrian accommodations
|Bucks
|6
|Northampton Township
|$100,560
|For installing a new controller assembly, vehicle detection, countdown pedestrian signals, and battery back-up equipment at the intersection of Second Street Pike and New Road
|Bucks
|6
|Warminster Township
|$262,692
|For detection and controller upgrades, uninterruptible power supplies, and signal timing optimization at five intersections along the Street Road corridor and the intersection of County Line Road and Warminster Road
|Chester
|6
|Uwchlan Township
|$263,335
|For upgrading traffic signal controllers along Uwchlan Avenue (SR 0113) and connecting to the Commonwealth network
|Delaware
|6
|Concord Township
|$141,600
|For upgrading detection at traffic signals along Concord Road
|Delaware
|6
|Ridley Township
|$65,532
|For upgraded detection at the Stewart Avenue & I-95 interchange
|Delaware
|6
|Ridley Township
|$417,576
|For upgraded detection and pedestrian signals at four intersections
|Montgomery
|6
|Abington Township
|$490,320
|For modernization of two traffic signals at Meetinghouse Road/Beverly Road/Fairy Hill Road and Jenkintown Road/Forrest Avenue
|Montgomery
|6
|East Greenville Borough
|$261,302
|For modernization of the Fourth & Main Street traffic signal
|Montgomery
|6
|Lansdale Borough
|$280,000
|For upgrading seven traffic signal controller assemblies
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Moreland Township
|$527,732
|For traffic signal upgrades at five intersections to include video detection, dilemma zone radar detection, emergency pre-emption, new controller and battery back-up and pedestrian signals
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Moreland Township
|$147,760
|For traffic signal upgrades at four intersections along N. York Rd. Traffic to include video detection, countdown pedestrian signals and ADA compliant pushbuttons with LED confirmation light
|Cumberland
|8
|Carlisle Borough
|$400,200
|For upgrading vehicle detection and adaptive system processors at 15 intersections on Hanover Street and High Street
|Cumberland
|8
|Lemoyne Borough
|$221,320
|For new controller assemblies, upgraded LED signal indications, detection upgrades, emergency preemption system, and signal interconnection along the Third Street corridor
|Cumberland
|8
|Silver Spring Township
|$106,000
|For adding retroreflective backplates to all intersections on Carlisle Pike and pedestrian signals/detection at Route 11 & Hempt Road
|Dauphin
|8
|East Hanover Township
|$235,500
|For interconnecting traffic signals along PA 743/Bow Creek Road and connecting to the Commonwealth network For Interstate 81 incident management
|Lancaster
|8
|East Hempfield Township
|$201,700
|For traffic signal upgrades at the Marietta Ave and Good Drive intersection in conjunction with a related project to widen the intersection to add right turn lanes
|Lancaster
|8
|East Lampeter Township
|$217,500
|For upgrading detection at four intersection s along Old Philadelphia Pike including connection of the traffic signals to the Commonwealth network For remote monitoring
|Lancaster
|8
|Lancaster City
|$480,080
|For to implement left turn phasing at three intersections, including associated signal support upgrades, pavement markings, signal retiming, and upgraded pedestrian amenities
|York
|8
|Fairview Township
|$33,296
|For LED replacement at nine intersections
|York
|8
|Springettsbury Township
|$293,416
|For signal retiming, updating pedestrian accommodations to meet ADA standards, controller equipment upgrades, and other equipment upgrades at the Eastern Blvd (T-982) & Kingston Rd (T-946) intersection
|York
|8
|Springettsbury Township
|$313,656
|For signal retiming, updating pedestrian accommodations to meet ADA standards, controller equipment upgrades, and equipment upgrades at the Eastern Blvd (T-982) & Northern Way (T-417) intersection
|Blair
|9
|Altoona City
|$298,769
|For modernization of the traffic signal at 13th Avenue & 13th Street
|Blair
|9
|Roaring Spring Borough
|$263,200
|For upgrading the Five Points Intersection traffic signal
|Huntingdon
|9
|Huntingdon Borough
|$214,400
|For detection upgrades at four traffic signals along Penn Street Signal
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$56,000
|For replace traffic signal controller assemblies at the intersections of Route 19 with Glen Eden Road/North Boundary Road and Dutilh Road
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$24,000
|For extending the traffic signal communications network to four intersections For remote management from the Cranberry Township Traffic Operations Center
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$28,000
|For LED signal indication replacements at six intersections
|Indiana
|10
|White Township
|$188,000
|For replacing traffic signal supports and adding pedestrian accommodations at the Ben Franklin Road/Warren Street intersection
|Allegheny
|11
|Edgewood Borough
|$230,144
|For Race Street at Pennwood Avenue Traffic Signal Modernization Upgrades
|Allegheny
|11
|Pittsburgh City
|$132,000
|For the East End Signal Retiming Project
|Allegheny
|11
|Pittsburgh City
|$266,736
|For expanding the city's fiber optic network to connect traffic signals to the Traffic Management Center
|Lawrence
|11
|New Castle City
|$201,600
|For modernization of the Butler/Taylor traffic signal
|Westmoreland
|12
|South Greensburg Borough
|$237,270
|For traffic signal modernization at the Broad Street/Huff Avenue intersection
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Mercer
|1
|Hempfield Township
|$44,292
|For upgrading pedestrian signals and developing optimized traffic signal timings
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$80,000
|For modernizing loop detectors with dilemma zone radar detection at two intersections along Blue Course Drive and Science Park Road
|Columbia
|3
|Town of Bloomsburg
|$172,624
|For retiming traffic signals at nine intersections, upgrading controllers, and providing connectivity to the regional Traffic Management Center
|Union
|3
|Kelly Township
|$263,094
|For traffic signal retiming, controller upgrades, and communication at seven intersections along US Route 15
|Susquehanna
|4
|Choconut Township
|$7,193
|To upgrade vehicle detection at the intersection of SR 267 and Stanley Lake
|Berks
|5
|Wyomissing Borough
|$173,995
|For LED replacement, pedestrian signal upgrades, and controller upgrades at 29 intersections
|Chester
|6
|East Whiteland Township
|$195,760
|For use of automated traffic signal performance measures with upgraded detection at five intersections along PA 29 Morehall Road
|Chester
|6
|Schuylkill Township
|$64,455
|For upgrading vehicle detection at two intersections along Valley Forge Road
|Montgomery
|6
|Cheltenham Township
|$537,138
|For modernization of the traffic signals at the Washington Lane/Shoppers Lane and Greenwood Avenue/Longfellow Road/Rices Mill Road intersections
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Providence Township
|$342,025
|For use of automated traffic signal performance measures with fiber optic communication, controller upgrades, and detection upgrades at three intersections along Egypt Road
|Montgomery
|6
|Montgomery Township
|$400,206
|For modernization of four traffic signals at Bethlehem Pike/Montgomery Mall entrances, Bethlehem Pike/North Wales Road, and Horsham Road/Pheasant Run
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Moreland Township
|$160,000
|For upgrading traffic signals at Davisville Road and Easton Road to improve safety at the at-grade SEPTA rail crossing
|Cumberland
|8
|East Pennsboro Township
|$160,000
|For LED installation and controller replacement at 18 intersections
|Cumberland
|8
|Silver Spring Township
|$219,436
|For replacement of the traffic signal at Carlisle Pike and Commerce Drive
|Dauphin
|8
|Swatara Township
|$210,406
|For modernization of the traffic signal at SR 441 & Chambers Hill Road including additional left turn phases
|Lancaster
|8
|Lancaster City
|$691,760
|For development of updated signal timing for the City's 90 downtown traffic signals, including vehicle detection installation at eight key intersections for traffic signal performance measures
|Lancaster
|8
|Lititz Borough
|$132,400
|For upgrading outdated controllers at nine traffic signals and improving phasing and timing at the PA 501/PA 772 intersections
|Lancaster
|8
|West Lampeter Township
|$269,889
|For upgrading vehicle detection at six intersections, signal retiming, signal head upgrades, and left turn phase evaluation
|Lebanon
|8
|Union Township
|$187,572
|For traffic signal retiming, vehicle detection upgrades, and controller replacement to provide monitoring and communications technology at three intersections along Fisher Avenue
|York
|8
|Fairview Township
|$30,990
|To upgrade three traffic signal controllers
|York
|8
|Manchester Township
|$269,889
|For upgrading vehicle detection at three intersections, controller replacements, and signal head upgrades
|Allegheny
|11
|Bethel Park
|$44,000
|For installation of pedestrian countdown signals, push buttons, and pavement markings at the intersection of Fort Couch Road and Oxford Drive
|Allegheny
|11
|Coraopolis Borough
|$160,000
|To modernize the traffic signal at State Avenue and Montour Street
|Allegheny
|11
|Springdale Borough
|$430,000
|To replace two traffic signals at the Pittsburgh Street/James Street and Pittsburgh Street/School Street intersections
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|11
|Allegheny County
|$3,560,565
|Improvements to pedestrian facilities at 35 traffic signals in the City of Pittsburgh's Central Business District.
|Allegheny
|11
|Bellevue Borough
|$32,000
|Install new LED traffic signal heads, new countdown pedestrian signals, and new audible push buttons at the traffic signal at North & South Freemont and Lincoln Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Carnegie Borough
|$22,640
|Update traffic signal timings at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets.
|Allegheny
|11
|Crafton Borough
|$704,051
|Modernize four traffic signals along Noble and Crennell avenues.
|Allegheny
|11
|Edgewood Borough
|$139,478
|Modernize the traffic signal at Maple Avenue and Edgewood/Swissvale to include LED signal heads with mast arm installation, loop detection, countdown pedestrian signals, and ADA-compliant curb ramps.
|Allegheny
|11
|Jefferson Hills Borough
|$87,684
|Modernize a traffic signal at River Road & and Walton Road/Glass House Road, including new strain poles, signal heads, and signal controller.
|Allegheny
|11
|Marshall Township
|$562,191
|Install an adaptive traffic signal system at six intersections along State Route 910 near I-79.
|Allegheny
|11
|Monroeville Borough
|$226,709
|Modernization of a traffic signal at Monroeville Boulevard at Wyngate Drive.
|Allegheny
|11
|Mount Lebanon Township
|$220,000
|Replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Hill Road and North Wren Drive/Firwood Drive to accommodate realignment to a four-way intersection.
|Allegheny
|11
|Penn Hills Township
|$45,372
|LED replacement at four intersections along Frankstown and Verona roads.
|Allegheny
|11
|Scott Township
|$304,800
|Upgrade seven traffic signals along Bower Hill and Greentree roads, including complete replacement of a signal at Bower Hill and Vanadium roads, retiming and coordination, a southbound left-turn advance phse for Bower Hill Road at Painters Run, and detection upgrades.
|Allegheny
|11
|Versailles Borough
|$265,191
|Modernization of two intersections, including replacing outdated signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, push buttons, and installation of new emergency vehicle preemption and radar detection.
|Allegheny
|11
|White Oak Borough
|$601,808
|Modernization of six intersections, including replacing outdated signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, push buttons, and installation of new emergency vehicle preemption and radar detction.
|Berks
|5
|Brecknock Township
|$1,652
|LED replacement at the traffic signal at State Routes 568 and 625.
|Berks
|5
|Exeter Township
|$89,600
|Upgraded video detection at Perkiomen Avenue (U.S. Route 422)/Gibralter Road and Demoss Road/Gibralter Road.
|Berks
|5
|Reading
|$844,640
|Modernization of four traffic signals along North Front Street.
|Blair
|9
|Altoona
|$360,022
|Modernization of two traffic signals at 12th Avenue/13th Street and 13th Avenue/16th Street, including foundation and mast arm replacement, upgrading controller equipment, dedicated pedestrian facilities, installing radio communications and connection to a closed loop traffic signal system.
|Bucks
|6
|Bensalem Township
|$740,00
|Install an adaptive traffic signal system at 12 intersections along Bristol Pike.
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$497,621
|Modernize two traffic signals at New Falls Road/Woodbourne/Edgely/Emilie and Edgely Road/Mill Creek Road.
|Bucks
|6
|Northampton Township
|$208,850
|Modernize three traffic signals along Jacksonville Road and Almshouse Road including installation of video detection, radar dilemma zone detection, ADA-compliant push buttons, and battery back-up.
|Bucks
|6
|Warminster Township
|$226,849
|Upgraded detection and traffic signal timing modifications at five signals along Johnsville, Mearns, Jacksonville, and Street Roads.
|Butler
|10
|Butler Township
|$415,686
|Modernize equipment at 17 traffic signals including signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, and push buttons. Emergency preemption and radar detection will also be added.
|Cambria
|9
|Stonycreek Township
|$187,500
|Modernization of a traffic signal at Bedford Street and Penrod Street including complete replacement of the traffic signal including new emergency vehicle preemption and pedestrian signals.
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$80,000
|Modernizing loop detectors with dilemma zone radar detection at three intersections along Blue Course Drive and College Avenue.
|Chester
|6
|Schuylkill Township
|$237,336
|Interconnection of traffic signals along Pothouse Road and Whitehorse Road.
|Chester
|6
|West Chester Borough
|$688,000
|Installation of radio communications and modernization of traffic signal controllers to 23 traffic signals in the borough with a connection to the PennDOT District 6 Regional Traffic Management Center via trunk fiber connection along US Route 202.
|Chester
|6
|Willistown Township
|$246,320
|Install fiber optic communications between six signals along Lancaster Avenue (U.S. Route 30).
|Clearfield
|2
|Bradford Township
|$48,000
|Modernize the traffic signal at Shawville Highway and Doe Hill Road including radar detection, uninterruptible power supply, relocating the controller assembly, and signal retiming.
|Clearfield
|2
|Sandy Township
|$76,000
|Modernize to radar vehicle detection at four traffic signals along Bee Line Highway (State Route 255).
|Columbia
|3
|South Centre Township
|$27,600
|Retiming of the traffic signal at U.S. Route 11 and Market Street and modernization of video detection, uninterruptible power supply, and a new controller assembly.
|Cumberland
|8
|Carlisle
|$139,385
|Modernization of a traffic signal at High Street and Orange Street including upgrading poles to mast arms, and upgrading to infrared detection.
|Cumberland
|8
|Mechanicsburg
|$78,581
|Modernize 10 traffic signals in the downtown including signal retiming implementation, LED replacement, and traffic signal controller upgrades.
|Cumberland
|8
|Silver Spring Township
|$82,939
|LED replacement at 24 intersections within the township.
|Dauphin
|8
|Halifax Township
|$9,421
|LED replacement at the intersection of State Routes 147 & 225.
|Dauphin
|8
|Swatara Township
|$195,880
|Modernization of the traffic signal at Paxton Street & 28th Street including replacement of a failing traffic signal pole.
|Delaware
|6
|Concord Township
|$243,728
|LED replacement at 16 traffic signals within the township.
|Delaware
|6
|Media Borough
|$129,680
|Video detection upgrades at 13 intersections.
|Erie
|1
|Albion Borough
|$223,055
|Replace the traffic signal at State Street (U.S. Route 6N) and Main Street (State Route 18).
|Erie
|1
|Erie County
|$255,688
|Complete modernization of the traffic signal at East 10th Street and Holland Avenue in the City of Erie.
|Erie
|1
|Union City
|$120,000
|Corridor improvements to three traffic signals along Main Street (U.S. Route 6) including countdown pedestrian signals and LED replacement.
|Lackawanna
|4
|City of Carbondale
|$136,365
|Modernize countdown pedestrian signals with ADA-compliant push buttons at 12 traffic signals along Main Street and Church Street along with the installation of video detection.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Lampeter Township
|$9,200
|Installation of a northbound left-turn signal phase at Strasburg Pike and Millport Road.
|Luzerne
|4
|Hazleton
|$180,030
|Complete modernization of the traffic signal at Church Street (State Route 309) and 5th Street.
|Luzerne
|4
|West Pittston Borough
|$460,647
|Complete modernization of two traffic signals at Wyoming Avenue (U.S. Route 11)/Luzerne Avenue and U.S. Route 11/Montgomery Avenue.
|Lycoming
|3
|Williamsport
|$643,542
|Complete modernization of two traffic signals along East Third Street including crosswalk improvements.
|Mercer
|1
|Hermitage City
|$204,640
|Upgrade the intersection of Keel Ridge Road & East State Street including new signal heads, mast arms, controller assembly, wiring, and radar detection.
|Mercer
|1
|Sharon City
|$316,061
|Complete modernization of a traffic signal at South Sharpsvile Avenue, East Connelly Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), and Shenango Valley Freeway.
|Monroe
|5
|Pocono Township
|$359,658
|Install an adaptive traffic signal system at seven intersections along State Routes 611 and 715.
|Monroe
|5
|Smithfield Township
|$552,682
|Install an adaptive traffic signal system at 10 intersections along U.S. Route 209 in Smithfield Township and Middle Smithfield Township.
|Monroe
|5
|Stroud Township
|$502,439
|Add an intersection to the existing system and add adaptive traffic signal system for four intersections along State Route 611.
|Montgomery
|6
|Abington Township
|$428,560
|Fully modernize two traffic signals at Greenwood Avenue/Washington Lane and Jenkintown Road/Meetinghouse Road including new mast arms, signal heads, countdown pedestrian signals, and controllers, video detection and radar dilemma zone detection, battery back-up and upgraded ADA ramps.
|Montgomery
|6
|Horsham Township
|$597,626
|Modernize traffic signals and install fiber optic communications at five intersections along Horsham Road and Dresher Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Merion Township
|$762,654
|Extend the Wynnewood Road adaptive signal system to add two adjacent intersections (Lancaster/Ole Wynnewood, East Wynnewood/Williams) and implement an adaptive system on County Line Road at three intersections (Bryn Mawr Avenue/Glenbrook Road, Lindsay, and Landover) adjacent to Bryn Mawr Hospital.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Moreland Township
|$395,704
|Completely modernize a traffic signal at Huntingdon Pike and Philmont Avenue/Welsh Road including new mast arms, controller assembly, battery back-up, vehicle detection, and accessible pedestrian signals.
|Montgomery
|6
|Towamencin Township
|$341,600
|Upgrade to countdown pedestrian signals with ADA-compliant push buttons and upgrading loop detection to video detection and radar dilemma zone detection at 16 traffic signals.
|Montgomery
|6
|Trappe Borough
|$252,800
|Install a coordinated system to operate two signals on Main Street (SR 4031) including new controllers, countdown pedestrian signals, video detection, new ADA ramps and LED replacements.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Moreland Township
|$252,520
|Modernize the traffic signal at Byberry Road and Davisville Road, including new mast arms, signal heads, countdown pedestrian signals, controllers, video detection, radar dilemma zone detection, battery back-up, and upgraded pedestrian crossings and ADA ramps.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Providence Township
|$232,000
|Modernization of a traffic signal at Linfield-Trappe Road and Township Line Road including replacement of wooden strain poles with conventional mast arms.
|Montgomery
|6
|Whitpain Township
|$243,012
|Upgrades to five traffic signals along Skippack Pike, including controllers, video detection, dilemma zone detection, emergency preemption, ADA push buttons, GPS time clocks, and signal head replacement.
|Northampton
|5
|Hellertown Borough
|$67,982
|Pedestrian signal upgrades at four intersections along State Route 412.
|Northumberland County
|3
|Ralpho Township
|$399,294
|Modernize the traffic signal at State Route 487 & State Route 54, including new signal supports, signal heads, vehicle detection, controller equipment, emergency preemption, battery back-up, lighting, pedestrian accommodations, and a westbound left turn lane.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia
|$3,207,255
|Modernize 20 Intersections along the 2nd Street Corridor with the installation of traffic controllers, communications equipment to connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center, pavement markings and ADA curb ramps.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia
|$1,795,014
|Installation of wireless communication to interconnect 60 traffic signals and connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia
|$4,667,869
|Modernize 23 Intersections along the Oregon Avenue Corridor with the installation of traffic controllers, communications equipment to connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center, pavement markings and ADA curb ramps.
|Union
|3
|East Buffalo Township
|$372,179
|Modernize and improve safety improvements at two intersections along U.S. Route 15 including strain pole replacement, uninterruptible power supply, LED replacement, and upgraded vehicle detection.
|Venango
|1
|Sandy Creek Township
|$155,472
|Modernization of a traffic signal at Pittsburgh Road (State Route 8) and Pone Lane (SR 3021), including new poles, controller, and a southbound left-turn phase.
|Washington
|12
|Chartiers Township
|$46,400
|Modernization to the traffic signal at Pike Street, Allison Hollow Road and Racetrack Road including ADA-compliant pedestrian accommodations, installation of radar detection, and additional left turn phases.
|York
|8
|Springettsbury Township
|$251,163
|Detection upgrades to traffic signals at State Route 24 and Kingston Road and Eastern Boulevard, upgrades to Northern Way & Wolf Drive, and modernization of a traffic signal at Haines Road and Eastern Boulevard.
|York
|8
|West Manchester Township
|$313,612
|Modernization of a traffic signal at State Route 462 Zarfoss Road.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Adams
|8
|Straban Township
|$26,034
|LED upgrades along the Route 30 Corridor.
|Allegheny
|11
|Bethel Park
|$57,995
|Pedestrian and vehicle LED replacement along State Route 88 at Corrigan Drive and traffic signal retiming along Bethel Church Road at Highland Avenue.
|Allegheny
|11
|Bridgeville
|$213,282
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along Washington Avenue at Station Street, Bower Hill Road, and Prestley Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|East Deer Township
|$83,200
|LED upgrades along Freeport Road at Third Street.
|Allegheny
|11
|Greentree
|$243,360
|Upgrading the overhead lane control systems to LED along Greentree Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|Monroeville
|$198,370
|Traffic signal replacement along Northern Pike at Patty Lane
|Allegheny
|11
|Moon Township
|$296,206
|Traffic signal improvements along University Boulevard.
|Allegheny
|11
|Mt. Lebanon Township
|$152,489
|Intersection improvements along Castle Shannon Boulevard at Anawanda Street.
|Allegheny
|11
|Mt. Lebanon Township
|$363,520
|Traffic signal upgrades at 30 intersections within Mt. Lebanon Township.
|Allegheny
|11
|Mt. Lebanon Township
|$178,760
|Intersection improvements along Cedar Boulevard at Greenhurst Drive.
|Allegheny
|11
|Mt. Lebanon Township
|$231,032
|Intersection improvements along Bower Hill Road at Kelso Road.
|Allegheny
|11
|South Fayette Township
|$77,484
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along Washington Pike at Bursca Drive and at Twin Ponds Lane.
|Allegheny
|11
|Springdale
|$173,064
|Traffic signal replacement along Pittsburgh Street at Colfax Street.
|Allegheny
|11
|Upper St. Clair Township
|$461,289
|Traffic signal upgrades along McMurray Road at Johnson Road and along McLaughlin Run Road at U.S. Route 19 Southbound Ramps.
|Berks
|5
|Fleetwood
|$132,000
|Traffic signal upgrades along Franklin Street at Main Street.
|Berks
|5
|Reading
|$148,000
|Removal of the unwarranted traffic signal along Sixth Street at Laurel Street.
|Berks
|5
|St. Lawrence
|$251,107
|Traffic signal upgrades along St. Lawrence Avenue and Perkiomen Avenue corridors.
|Berks
|5
|West Reading
|$134,536
|LED replacement along Penn Avenue at Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh avenues.
|Berks
|5
|Wyomissing
|$233,561
|LED replacement along Penn Avenue, State Hill Road, Park Road, and Paper Mill Road corridors.
|Bucks
|6
|Bensalem Township
|$501,102
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Hulmeville Road Corridor from Street Road to Bristol Road.
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$252,184
|Traffic signal modernization along State Road at Cedar Avenue.
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$191,255
|Traffic signal modernization along Radcliffe Street at Randall Avenue.
|Bucks
|6
|Bristol Township
|$226,194
|Traffic signal modernization along Mill Creek Parkway at Haines Road.
|Bucks
|6
|Upper Southampton Township
|$1,079,069
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Second Street Pike Corridor.
|Bucks
|6
|Yardley
|$212,960
|Intersection improvements along Main Street at Afton Avenue.
|Butler
|10
|Connoquenessing Township
|$160,000
|Traffic signal upgrades along State Route 68 at Kriess Road and Eagle Mill Road.
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$138,240
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the State Route 19 Corridor.
|Butler
|10
|Cranberry Township
|$612,050
|Traffic signal upgrade along State Route 19 at St. Francis Way.
|Centre
|2
|College Township
|$200,083
|Installation of pedestrian signals and upgrades along East College Avenue at Elmwood Street.
|Centre
|2
|Ferguson Township
|$80,000
|Vehicle detection upgrades along West College Avenue at Bristol Avenue and Whitehall Road, along Blue Course Drive at Old Gatesburg Road, and along Whitehall Road at Research Drive.
|Centre
|2
|Patton Township
|$198,082
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Valley Vista Drive Corridor.
|Centre
|2
|Spring Township
|$31,279
|Signal equipment repalcement along East College Avenue at Harrison Road and Main Street.
|Chester
|6
|East Vincent Township
|$263,799
|Intersection improvements along Schuylkill Road at New Street.
|Chester
|6
|Phoenixville
|$31,420
|LED replacement along Church Street at Gay Street and Main Street, along Franklin Street at High Street, and along Washington Avenue at Gay Street.
|Chester
|6
|Uwchlan Township
|$53,829
|Installation of battery back-up system along Dorlan Mill Road at Moore Road.
|Chester
|6
|Westtown Township
|$180,000
|Study and removal of the unwarranted traffic signal along West Chester Pike at Chester Road.
|Crawford
|1
|Meadville
|$798,341
|Traffic signal replacement along Water Street at Chestnut, Center and Arch streets.
|Cumberland
|8
|North Middleton Township
|$219,462
|Traffic signal modernization along Spring Road at Cavalry Road.
|Cumberland
|8
|Silver Spring Township
|$45,273
|Auxiliary cabinet and controller upgrades along the Route 11 Corridor.
|Cumberland
|8
|South Middleton Township
|$62,574
|Installation of emergency pre-emption along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor.
|Cumberland
|8
|South Middleton Township
|$44,696
|Installation of emergency pre-emption along the York Road Corridor.
|Cumberland
|8
|South Middleton Township
|$13,680
|Traffic signal retiming along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor.
|Dauphin
|8
|Harrisburg
|$357,150
|Traffic signal upgrades and signal performance along the Forester Street Corridor.
|Delaware
|6
|Concord Township
|$144,000
|Installation of battery back-up systems along Baltimore Pike, Wilmington Pike, Naamans Creek Road, Conchester Highway, and Smithbridge Road corridors.
|Delaware
|6
|Concord Township
|$56,000
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Balitmore Pike at Concord Road.
|Delaware
|6
|Marple Township
|$440,000
|Traffic signal improvements along the Sproul Road Corridor.
|Delaware
|6
|Middletown Township
|$108,000
|Implementation of low-cost safety improvements along New Middletown Road at Glen Riddle Road and along Edgmont Avenue at Knowlton Road.
|Delaware
|6
|Springfield Township
|$284,000
|Traffic signal improvements along the Sproul Road Corridor.
|Erie
|1
|Erie
|$244,505
|Traffic signal replacement and installation of pedestrian signals along Sixth Street at Bacon Street.
|Erie
|1
|Summit Township
|$43,584
|Traffic signal improvements along Peach Street and Douglas Parkway Corridors.
|Fayette
|12
|Connellsville
|$53,075
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Pittsburgh Street at Fairview Avenue and Apple Street, along Crawford Avenue at Arch Street and Pittsburgh Street, and along Snyder Street at Fairview Avenue.
|Franklin
|8
|Fannett Township
|$57,840
|Installation of solar-powered flashing warning devices along Path Valley Road at Spring Run Road.
|Franklin
|8
|Greencastle Borough
|$43,677
|Installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacon system along Baltimore Pike at Linden Avenue and along Baltimore Pike at Allison Street.
|Indiana
|10
|White Township
|$172,545
|Traffic signal ugprades along Ben Franklin Road at Warren Road.
|Lackawanna
|4
|Clarks Green Borough
|$39,755
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along East Grove Street at South Abington Road.
|Lackawanna
|4
|Scranton
|$135,200
|Traffic signal replacement along Green Ridge Street at Wyoming Avenue.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Donegal Township
|$147,200
|Intersection safety upgrades along River Road at Mount Joy Road.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Lampeter Township
|$54,400
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along the Old Philadelphia Pike, Greenfield Road, and Witmer Road corridors.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Lampeter Township
|$44,000
|Traffic signal improvements along Lincoln Highway at Strasburg Pike.
|Lancaster
|8
|East Lampeter Township
|$44,000
|Traffic signal improvements along Old Philadelphia Pike at Horseshoe Road.
|Lancaster
|8
|Elizabethtown Borough
|$18,000
|Traffic signal upgrades along the Market Street Corridor.
|Lancaster
|8
|Ephrata Borough
|$113,278
|Traffic signal detection upgrades along South Reading Road at Meadow Valley Road and at South Academy Drive.
|Lancaster
|8
|Lancaster
|$1,401,714
|Traffic signal controller upgrades at 91 intersections through the City of Lancaster.
|Lancaster
|8
|Lititz Borough
|$64,800
|Pedestrian signal ugprades alogn the Broad Street and Main Street corridors.
|Lancaster
|8
|Manheim Borough
|$72,000
|Installation of battery back-up systems along the Main Street Corridor.
|Lancaster
|8
|Warwick Township
|$127,600
|Traffic signal detection system upgrades along Rothsville Road at Newport Road and along Main Street at Church Street and Rothsville Road.
|Lancaster
|8
|West Hempfield Township
|$13,269
|Installation of battery back-up and pre-emption along Stony Battery Road at Route 30 Eastbound Ramp and Rotue 30 Westbound Ramp.
|Lehigh
|5
|Allentown
|$775,378
|Traffic signal coordination along the Lehigh Street Corridor.
|Luzerne
|4
|Hanover Township
|$96,528
|Traffic signal upgrades along Sans Souci Parkway at St. Mary's Road and Willow Street.
|Luzerne
|4
|Plains Township
|$61,848
|LED signal replacement along River Street at Maffett Street, along Carey Avenue at Main Street, and alon gRoute 315 at Laird Street.
|Lycoming
|3
|Loyalsock Township
|$129,500
|Traffic signal replacement along Northway Road at Sheridan Street.
|Mckean
|2
|Foster Township
|$62,500
|Traffic signal replacement along Main Street at Bolivar Drive.
|Mercer
|1
|Greenville Borough
|$188,200
|Traffic signal replacement along Main Street (SR 0018) at Prairie Street.
|Mercer
|1
|West Middlesex Borough
|$42,160
|Detection system upgrade along New Castle Road at Main Street.
|Montgomery
|6
|Abington Township
|$298,480
|Traffic signal upgrades along Fitzwatertown Road at North Hills Avenue.
|Montgomery
|6
|East Norriton Township
|$329,750
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Germantown Pike Corridor.
|Montgomery
|6
|East Norriton Township
|$108,300
|Installation of video detection system along the Germantown Pike Corridor.
|Montgomery
|6
|Hatboro Borough
|$1,330,508
|Traffic signal equipment ugprades along Montgomer Avenue at Jacksonville Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Jenkintown Borough
|$89,784
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades and LED replacement at eight intersections along the York Road Corridor.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Frederick Township
|$1,474
|LED replacement along the Route 29 Corridor.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Moreland Township
|$148,080
|Traffic signal equipment and safety upgrades along Byberry Road at Pine Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Lower Salford Township
|$54,200
|Preventative maintenance at 13 intersections throughout Lower Salford Township.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Dublin Township
|$2,200,000
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the West Moreland Road and Easton Road Corridors.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Merion Township
|$107,968
|LED replacement at 24 intersections along the Dekalb Pike, Gulph Road, Henderson Road, Valley Forge Road, and Swedesford Road corridors.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Pottsgrove Township
|$21,186
|Installation of emergency pre-emption systems along Pottstown Pike at State Street and Moyer Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Upper Providence Township
|$239,230
|Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment along the Egypt Road Corridor.
|Montgomery
|6
|Whitpain Township
|$79,578
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the itnersection of Skippack Pike and Pennlyn-Blue Bell Pike.
|Montgomery
|6
|Worcester Township
|$141,700
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Valley Forge Road at Skippack Pike and Township Line Road.
|Montgomery
|6
|Worcester Township
|$80,240
|Fiberoptic traffic signal interconnection along Germantown Pike at Park Avenue and Trooper Road.
|Montour
|3
|Danville Borough
|$55,440
|Traffic signal retiming and synchronization at 10 intersections along Walnut Street, Mill Street, and Northumberland Road Corridor.
|Northampton
|5
|Tatamy Borough
|$10,008
|Installation of emergency pre-emption systems along Eighth Street at Main Street and Commerce Lane.
|Northumberland
|3
|Sunbury
|$354,332
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the intersection of Fourth Street and Arch Street.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia
|$2,800,000
|Traffic signal modernization at 12 intersections along the Castor Avenue Corridor.
|Philadelphia
|6
|Philadelphia
|$7,100,000
|Traffic signal modernization and equipment upgrades at 24 intersections along the Cheltenham Avenue Corridor.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Cass Township
|$133,544
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Highridge Park Road at Keystone Boulevard and at the I-81 Northbound Ramps.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Foster Township
|$48,088
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along State Route 901 at Keystone Boulevard.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Minersville Borough
|$181,920
|Traffic signal retiming and coordination at eight intersections along the Sunbury Street Corridor.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Minersville Borough
|$308,270
|Pedestrian improvements and installation or overspeed warning system at eight intersections along the Sunbury Street Corridor.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Pottsville
|$314,313
|Traffic signal and intersection upgrades at the intersection of Market Street and 20th Street.
|Schuylkill
|5
|Saint Clair Borough
|$229,600
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Claude Lord Boulevard at Hancock Street, Russell Street, Terry Rich Boulevard, and Ann Street.
|Union
|3
|Mifflinburg Borough
|$53,331
|Traffic signal retiming along Chestnut Street at Third Street and Fourth Street.
|Union
|3
|Union County
|$53,331
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the intersection of East Chestnut Street at Mabel Street.
|Washington
|12
|Cecil Township
|$416,850
|Traffic signal system upgrades at seven intersections along the Southpointe Boulevard Corridor.
|Washington
|12
|Peters Township
|$382,950
|Traffic signal equipment upgradesa t the intersection of McMurray Road at Valleybrook Road.
|Westmoreland
|12
|Washington Township
|$16,000
|Township traffic signal activities.
|York
|8
|Dillsburg Borough
|$44,620
|LED replacement at seven intersections along the State Route 15 Corridor.
|York
|8
|Wrightsville Borough
|$37,054
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Hellam Street at Ninth Street and Sixth Street.
|York
|8
|York Township
|$182,035
|Traffic signal modernization along Queen Street at Country Club Road.
ARLE Funding Program
The Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Enhancements Grant Program (ARLE Funding Program) was established in 2010 as a PennDOT-administered competitive grant program in accordance with Vehicle Code (75 Pa.C.S.) §3116(l)(2), §3117(m)(2), and §3370(m)(2) §3117(m)(2). Funding for the program is generated from the net revenue of fines collected through Automated Red Light Enforcement Systems and Automated Speed Enforcement Systems. Grant applications are accepted annually during the month of June.
The program continues to prioritize safety enhancements considering both PennDOT's Safety Network Screening methods for the project location and Crash Modification Factors associated with proposed improvements.
A pre-application scoping form is required prior to submitting an application. Scoping forms should be submitted via email. The completed and reviewed scoping form must be uploaded as an attachment to the formal application submission.
The scoping form is a fillable web page. If you wish to save a partially-completed form to finish later, click the “Save” button at the top of the screen and save the file to your computer. When you want to work on the form again, navigate to the scoping form webpage, click “Open” at the top of the page, and select the file you saved to your computer. When you are ready to submit the scoping form, click the “Save” button and then attach the file to an email. Please also attach a detailed cost estimate and project location map.
You can learn more and apply for funding here.
Email us with questions.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Bethel Park
Borough
|$1 million
|Transportation improvements to improve congestion and safety at the Hamilton Road/Baptist Road intersection
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Edgewood
Township
|$292,000
|Traffic signal improvements on the Braddock Avenue corridor including flashing yellow arrows, new vehicular signal heads with backplates and reflective tape, updating the existing controllers, and adding battery backup
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|City of Pittsburgh
|$453,657.21
|Complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of the Boulevard of the Allies and Ward Street
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|City of Pittsburgh
|$545,267.58
|Complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Becks Run Road/Biscayne Drive
|Berks
|Five
|Wernersville Borough
|$3,551.18
|Speed feedback display unit to be installed for borough vehicles
|Bucks
|Six
|Bensalem Township
|$79,649.50
|Upgrade pedestrian equipment at two signalized intersections on Knights Road
|Bucks
|Six
|Middletown Township
|$229,008.45
|Pedestrian equipment upgrades on the New Falls Road and Woodbourne Road corridors
|Bucks
|Six
|Newtown Township
|$326,931
|Pedestrian upgrades at two unsignalized intersections to include overhead and post-mounted Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, federally-compliant signage, pedestrian push buttons and high-visibility crosswalks
|Centre
|Two
|College Township
|$146,320
|Traffic signal upgrades on the Route 26 corridor including advanced radar units, new signal heads with reflective back plates, louver systems and review split phasing or new pavement marking alignment/arrangement at Route 26 and U.S. 322 Ramps
|Centre
|Two
|Harris Township
|$298,349
|Designate, design and install a bike/pedestrian crossing point on Boal Avenue at the Pennsylvania Military Museum entrance/Old Boalsburg Road intersection
|Chester
|Six
|East Pikeland Township
|$367,162
|Install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ridge Road and Hares Hill Road
|Chester
|Six
|London Britain Township
|$32,219
|Installation of flashing warning devices on northbound and southbound Route 896 in the vicinity of Strickersville Road and South Bank Road
|Chester
|Six
|North Coventry Township
|$287,100
|Traffic signal upgrades along the Route 100 and Route 724 corridors including installation of stop bar and dilemma zone detection, LED signal indication upgrades, and installation new backplates with reflective strips and installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons with LED latching
|Chester
|Six
|West Fallowfield Township
|$95,000
|Installation of left turn phases for the Route 41 approaches to Route 10 and related traffic signal upgrades
|Erie
|One
|Erie City
|$55,000
|Replacing and upgrading 201 city-owned street lights along the Bayfront Connector with new LED light fixtures
|Fayette
|Twelve
|Dunbar Township
|$360,500
|Installation of radar detectors with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, emergency vehicle preemption and new GPS time clocks and updated traffic signal timings at five intersections along U.S. 119
|Lackawanna
|Four
|Dickson City Borough
|$315,000
|Installation of traffic signaling with emergency preemption capabilities for emergency vehicles; widening of the route and adjustment of the curb for a safe turning lane, concrete pedestrian walks, pedestrian ramps meeting ADA standards, and cross walks to facilitate safety between transportation modes at this intersection
|Lancaster
|Eight
|City of Lancaster
|$700,000
|Traffic calming and pedestrian/bicyclist safety improvements on the South Duke Street Corridor, such as curb bump outs, reducing curb radii, installing new pedestrian crossings, installing a new sidepath to separate bikes from motor vehicle traffic, installing a new bus shelter, upgrading sidewalks, providing pedestrian-level street lighting, and adding back-in angle parking
|Lehigh
|Five
|Macungie Borough
|$223,858
|Install a pedestrian activated crosswalk system
|Lehigh
|Five
|South Whitehall Township
|$554,855.31
|Modernize the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard (Route 222) and Lincoln Avenue to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety
|Mercer
|One
|Sharon City
|$380,000
|Removal of the traffic signal at Route 62 and Spencer Avenue and extending the median to restrict turns at the intersection, while creating turn arounds for local traffic
|Montgomery
|Six
|East Norriton Township
|$539,606.93
|New traffic signal installation at Township Line Road and Hannah Avenue/Townline Drive
|Montgomery
|Six
|Lower Moreland Township
|$320,100
|Upgrade the traffic signals at the intersections of Welsh Road and Valley Road and Welsh Road and Lieberman Drive
|Montgomery
|Six
|Lower Salford Township
|$86,200
|Upgrade pavement markings on various roadways to provide for bike lanes, where appropriate, the installation of on-road bike lane legends and associated signage
|Montgomery
|Six
|Salford Township
|$346,723
|Modernize the signal equipment at Ridge Road (Route 563) and Allentown Road (Route 1001)
|Montgomery
|Six
|Upper Hanover Township
|$205,300
|Install overhead Red Signal Ahead Warning Assemblies and retroreflective backplates at the intersection of Layfield Road (Route 663) and Knight Rd/Kutztown Rd (Route 1033)
|Montgomery
|Six
|Whitemarsh Township
|$26,347
|Install protected left-turn phasing along all four approaches at Joshua Road (Route 3014) and Stenton Avenue (Route 3003) and along the westbound approach at Joshua Road (Route 3014) and Flourtown Road (Route 3007)
|Northumberland
|Three
|City of Sunbury
|$106,759
|Reconfigure the intersection at Susquehanna Avenue and Route 405
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$4 million
|Support Citywide Intersection Modifications, ITS-Fiber Network, 10th Street Bike Network Curb Separation and Speed Limit Signing
|Pike
|Four
|Milford Borough
|$14,202.08
|Install bidirectional crosswalk warning lights at two marked pedestrian crosswalks at two entrances to the Borough where there are no traffic lights
|Wayne
|Four
|Texas Township
|$53,500
|Provide two designated crosswalks at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 2006
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Hempfield Township
|$146,000
|School Bus Crossing Warning Flasher for the Maxwell Elementary School, an emergency vehicle flasher for the North Hempfield Fire Company and a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon along Forbes Trail Road
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Irwin Borough
|$101,000
|Install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Salem Township
|$224,710
|LED lighting at the Route 22 single-point diamond interchange overpass and traffic signal upgrades including radar detection with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, new LED vehicular and pedestrian signals, an actuated RED signal ahead sign along Route 66 at Sheffield Drive and emergency vehicle detection
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Westmoreland County
|$385,700
|Various traffic signal improvements to four traffic signals along U.S. 30, U.S. 119, and Route 981. These improvements include new radar detection (with dilemma zone protection), pedestrian count down signal heads, LED vehicular signal heads with reflectorized borders, battery backup systems and latching pedestrian push buttons.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Youngwood Borough
|$65,800
|Purchase and install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Adams
|Eight
|Conewago Township
|$55,094
|Guide rail safety improvements
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Carnegie Borough
|$10,422
|Install radar feedback signs on Forsythe Road
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Coraopolis Borough
|$298,250
|Traffic signal replacement to include overhead signals to reduce redlight running and pedestrian accommodations
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Hampton Township
|$175,000
|S. Pioneer Road roadway safety improvements to include replacing out of date guiderail
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|McCandless Township
|$451,483
|Signal component updates project at 21 locations throughout the municipality. Upgrades include accessible pedestrian signals, equipment for flashing yellow arrow operations, controller replacements and rewiring of existing signal equipment.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Penn Hills Township
|$565,292
|Traffic signal replacement at Frankstown Road (SR 0400) & Beulah Road (SR 0130)
|Butler
|Ten
|Butler Township
|$249,504
|Pittsburgh Street & McCalmont Road/Vogel Road traffic signal modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to replace strain poles, new signal heads and reflectorized back plates.
|Butler
|Ten
|Cranberry Township
|$350,000
|Route 19 and Short Street traffic signal upgrade and modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to support additional signal heads, new controller to allow for advanced signal timings.
|Butler
|Ten
|Penn Township
|$446,706
|Signal replacement and reconfiguration at Route 8 and Airport Road to include new mast arms to replace strain poles
|Dauphin
|Eight
|Londonderry Township
|$32,421
|Colebrook Road (SR 341) and Schoolhouse Road (T-494) intersection warning signals
|Delaware
|Six
|Chester City
|$115,831
|Improve PA 291 and 322 off-ramp/Jeffrey Street Traffic Signal. This project will convert the intersection from a flashing red/yellow configuration to a fully signalized intersection.
|Delaware
|Six
|Radnor Township
|$120,350
|Bridge height warning system at the SEPTA underpass on King of Prussia Road
|Delaware
|Six
|Yeadon Borough
|$287,000
|MacDade Boulevard & Church Lane traffic signal and pedestrian accommodation improvements
|Erie
|One
|Erie City
|$395,769
|Installation of 30 accessible pedestrian signal buttons to improve pedestrian safety
|Fayette
|Twelve
|Fayette County
|$352,000
|Bullskin Township signal upgrades at three intersections along US 119. Improvements include radar detection systems to allow for more streamlined flows of traffic, siren preemption systems and battery back-up systems to allow the equipment to operate during outages which frequently happen along this roadway due to flooding
|Franklin
|Eight
|Waynesboro Borough
|$49,000
|Replacement of flashing school signs and the installation of speed limit driver feedback signs
|Lancaster
|Eight
|East Petersburg Borough
|$113,600
|Traffic signal upgrades at SR 72/Enterprise Road and SR 72/Miller Road. Improvements include stop bar radar detection, advanced radar detection, pedestrian countdown timers and reflectorized back plates.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|Ephrata Borough
|$222,400
|Intersection safety and signal improvements at three intersections in the Borough. Improvements include radar detection, pedestrian improvements and new mast arms.
|Lebanon
|Eight
|Heidelberg Township
|$12,823
|Install solar radar speed signs at the approaches to the intersection of Route 501 and East and West Reistville Road
|Lycoming
|Three
|Muncy Borough
|$162,000
|Pedestrian crosswalks safety improvements. This project will implement pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flash beacons (RRFB), high-visibility pavement markings, flexible post pedestrian crosswalk signs, approach crossing signage and LED in-roadway warning light (IRWL) crosswalk system.
|Lycoming
|Three
|Montoursville Borough
|$465,000
|SR 2014 and Walnut Street traffic signal replacement
|Mercer
|One
|Sharon City
|$400,000
|State Street traffic signal and pedestrian improvements, including performing a traffic timings study, implementing a coordination plan, and updating intersections to include pedestrian pushbuttons and GPS timeclocks as required
|Mercer
|One
|Springfield Township
|$413,500
|Signal equipment improvements including replacement of the existing flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, radar vehicular detection, battery backup power supply, and vehicular signal heads with retroreflective backplates
|Mifflin
|Two
|Derry Township
|$306,500
|Electric Avenue/Logan Boulevard Corridor Signal Upgrades to include coordinating five traffic signals
|Monroe
|Five
|Delaware Water Gap Borough
|$52,725
|Placement of three electronic radar speed limit display signs
|Montgomery
|Six
|Cheltenham Township
|$420,250
|Traffic signal equipment upgrades at three intersections to include installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons and countdown pedestrian signal heads
|Montgomery
|Six
|Cheltenham Township
|$343,700
|Traffic signal equipment and pavement marking upgrades at the intersection of Rices Mill Road and Glenside Avenue
|Montgomery
|Six
|Lansdale Borough
|$156,000
|Install two ground mounted controllers, perform traffic counts, update timings, new pedestrian signal heads and push buttons and retroreflective backplates
|Northampton
|Three
|Northampton Borough
|$156,538
|Installation of the Main Street/10th Street/Nor-Bath Trail pedestrian rectangular rapid flashing beacon
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$7 million
|For the following four programs in the city: Citywide Intersection Modifications, Modern Roundabouts, Bike Network Curb Separation and Citywide Traffic Calming
|Pike
|Four
|Milford Borough
|$19,080
|Purchase and install electronic speed display signs at the four (4) main entrances to the Borough
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Salem Township
|$389,000
|US 22 Traffic Signal Safety Upgrade Project to include LED vehicular signals with reflectorized backplates, LED “SIGNAL AHEAD” over the road warning flashers, LED pedestrian count down signals and Pedestrian latching push buttons
|York
|Eight
|Hanover Borough
|$487,287
|Downtown Route 94/116/194 Traffic Congestion & Pedestrian Safety Improvements. To include modernizing the intersections to include APS pedestrian signals, 3-second advance pedestrian phasing, flashing yellow arrow signals, 12-inch signals, and high visibility crosswalks at both intersections, and a new controller cabinet/assembly and signal mast arm poles at the Center Square intersection to accommodate the flashing yellow arrow signals.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Carnegie Borough
|$66,193
|Install a Flashing Beacon at a crosswalk serving Carnegie Elementary School
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Castle Shannon Borough
|$90,000
|Review pedestrian safety features at the heavily utilized intersection of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard (Route 3042) and Cooke Drive
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Kilbuck Township
|$116,000
|Improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Camp Horne Road, which currently has no pedestrian facilities or connectivity
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|City of Pittsburgh
|$233,066
|Replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|City of Pittsburgh
|$230,600
|Replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Black Street and North Negley Avenue
|Bucks
|Six
|Falls Township
|$756,881
|Intersection safety improvements to seven intersections throughout the community. To include the installation of pedestrian signals, ADA curb ramps, and preemption devices on existing traffic signals
|Butler
|Ten
|Cranberry Township
|$300,000
|Installation of a new warranted traffic signal at the intersection of Route 19 and Progress Avenue
|Carbon
|Five
|Palmerton Borough
|$329,398
|Replacement of all existing signal equipment at the offset intersection of Third Street and Delaware Avenue. This will bring the intersection up to current PennDOT safety standards.
|Clearfield
|Two
|Lawrence Township
|$299,117
|Upgrade the Route 879 Signal System for unified command and control through PennDOT’s central software system. The existing video system will be upgraded to an infrared system. The existing overhead signals will be replaced with new signals with reflective back plates.
|Columbia
|Three
|Hemlock Township
|$404,161
|Install a new traffic signal in place of the current two-way stop configuration at the intersection of Route 42 (Mall Blvd) and Route 4003 (Frosty Valley Road)
|Delaware
|Six
|Upper Darby Township
|$107,370
|Improve pedestrian safety along the Providence Road corridor at Penn Pines Park by installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB), installing ADA accessible curb ramps and crosswalk striping. There will also be striping improvements at the intersection of Penn Pines Boulevard to help manage turning movements and improve sight distance.
|Franklin
|Eight
|Washington Township
|$30,700
|Conduct a traffic study along the Route 16 corridor, develop an optimal timing plan, and implement the necessary changes to enhance the flow of traffic in this corridor
|Lackawanna
|Four
|Blakely Borough
|$123,210
|Improve pedestrian safety on Depot Street at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail mid-block crossing. Improvements will include ADA accessible ramps, flashing beacons to alert drivers and pedestrians/cyclists to slow down and be aware of conditions, signage to encourage sharing the road and a high visibility colored concrete crossing.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|Lancaster City
|$235,250
|Install curb bump outs and a Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at the S. Queen/Farnum Street intersection to improve pedestrian safety
|Lancaster
|Eight
|Mountville Borough
|$460,953
|Modernize an existing traffic signal at the intersection of West Main Street (Route 462), East Main Street (Route 462), North Manor Street and South Manor Street (Route 3017), including replacement of 8” 4-way signal heads with 12” signals on mast arms
|Lehigh
|Five
|Upper Saucon Township
|$5,600
|Install Reflective Backplates at Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway
|Luzerne
|Four
|City of Hazleton
|$1.024 million
|Make traffic signal upgrades on Route 309 at 15th, 22nd, and Diamond Streets. These upgrades will improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Limerick Township
|$37,290
|Install pedestrian signal improvements comprising of LED Hand-Man Countdown pedestrian signal heads, controller assembly modifications to accommodate the Hand-Man Countdown pedestrian signals, pavement marking adjustments on Tenth Street and revised location of an ADA ramp
|Montgomery
|Six
|Upper Hanover Township
|$494,600
|Modernize the intersection of John Fries Highway (Route 663) and Geryville Road, including new traffic signal supports and equipment. Advance warning “Signal Ahead” devices will be provided for the John Fries Highway (Route 663) approaches.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Hatboro Borough
|$83,550
|Install overhead and post mounted pedestrian signage with Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) for the existing crosswalk
|Montgomery
|Six
|Whitemarsh Township
|$453,750
|Modernize the intersection of Bethlehem Pike (Route 2018), Skippack Pike (Route 73) and Camp Hill Road (Route 2028). The project includes the installation of new mast arms and/or pedestals with LED signal indications, installation of video vehicle detection with dilemma-zone detection for Bethlehem Pike, conversion of existing 5-section signal heads to flashing yellow indications along Bethlehem Pike, inclusion of emergency pre-emption equipment and timings, upgrade of the existing signal controller with new conduit/wiring throughout the intersection, installation of a battery backup system and fiber interconnect to the Church Road intersection to the south.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$6.5 million
|For the following five programs: Priority Corridor Safety Improvements, Intersection Transit Safety Improvements, Bike Network Curb Separation, Bus Boarding Islands and Corridor ITS and Emergency Preemption
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Irwin Borough
|$347,000
|Upgrade the intersection by providing new mast arm type supports to allow the signals to be mounted over the roadway. In addition to the vehicular signals, new pedestrian count down signal heads will be provided.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Unity Township
|$167,000
|Improve safety by restricting left turns out of the side streets. This restriction will be accomplished by the construction of a concrete mountable barrier through the intersection.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Municipality of Penn Hills
|$328,803
|Modernize and update traffic and pedestrian signals and equipment at the intersection of Frankstown Road (SR 0400), Spring Grove Road, and Shenandoah Drive
|Berks
|Five
|City of Reading
|$812,416
|Replace the outdated traffic signals with new signals with multiple heads and improved traffic control features, and to install ADA curb ramps and crosswalks along North Front Street at the intersections of Greenwich Street, Oley Street, Douglass Street and Windsor Street.
|Blair
|Nine
|Taylor Township
|$60,000
|Installation of “Cross Road Ahead” signage with advisory speed plaques and solar-powered flashing warning devices along SR 36 (Woodbury Pike) prior to the intersection of SR 2004 (Cross Cove Road)
|Bucks
|Six
|Bristol Township
|$199,315
|Replacement of all existing signal equipment at New Falls Road and Woodbine Road, Edgely Road and Emily Road
|Columbia
|Three
|Bloomsburg
|$359,231
|Retime the nine existing signals within the town, modernize the existing Main Street signal system, and establish remote connectivity that can be accessed by the regional Traffic Management Center (TMC)
|Montgomery
|Six
|Borough of Hatboro
|$74,028
|Upgrades to the pedestrian crossing at the Williams Lane & York Road intersection, safety will be improved by installing an overhead flashing beacon for the existing intersection.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Hatfield Township
|$300,000
|Improve accessibility and safety at four existing traffic signals in alignment with a recently completed a sidewalk connections plan
|Montgomery
|Six
|Trappe Borough
|$607,314
|Improve intersection pedestrian safety along Main Street by intersection design and signal upgrades to include current pedestrian standards
|Montgomery
|Six
|Upper Moreland Township
|$288,750
|Modifications to traffic signals along York Road at Davisville Road and Easton Road to improve the operation and safety of the interaction between the at-grade SEPTA rail crossing
|Northampton
|Three
|Borough of Wilson
|$717,691
|Traffic signal upgrades at 23rd Street and Butler Street including Push buttons for pedestrians, new traffic signals, pedestrian crossing signs, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$4 million
|For the following activities: Broad, Germantown, and Erie (BGE) Transportation Safety Project; High Quality Bicycle Network; Citywide Neighborhood Slow Zones; and Citywide Intersection Modifications
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Penn Township
|$325,000
|Existing obsolete signal equipment at the intersection of State Route 130 and State Route 993/Walnut Street
|York
|Eight
|Springettsbury Township
|$143,539
|Modernize the intersection at Haines Road (SR2005) and Eastern Boulevard (T-982)
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Coraopolis Borough
|$205,500
|Upgrade the traffic signal installation at the intersection of 4th Ave. (S.R. 0051) and Mill St.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Edgewood Borough
|$62,500
|Perform a safety study at the intersections of Maple Ave./McKelvey Ave. and Swissvale Ave./Race St. for low cost safety improvements.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Hampton Township
|$166,500
|Upgrade to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Wildwood Road (SR 4070) and W. Hardies Road/Wildwood Sample Road (SR 4067).
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Pittsburgh City
|$116,636
|Replace the traffic signal located at the intersection of Beaver Ave. and Chateau St.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Shaler Township
|$308,000
|Install a new traffic signal at the intersection of SR 8 (William Flinn Hwy) and Glenshaw Glass Driveway.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|South Park Township
|$199,975
|Construct an auxiliary left turn lane at the intersection of Library Road (SR 0088) and Brownsville/Library Road.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Tarentum Borough
|$226,000
|Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of East Main Ave. (SR 1001) and Corbet St.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|West View Borough
|$12,682
|Install overhead pedestrian crossing signs.
|Berks
|Five
|City of Reading
|$227,840
|Study and upgrade the downtown signal system network.
|Blair
|Nine
|City of Altoona
|$103,753
|Installation of enhanced pavement markings along the 17th St. corridor within close proximity of the Altoona Area School District's Jr. High and Sr. High Schools.
|Blair
|Nine
|City of Altoona
|$36,794
|"School Zone Ahead" advanced warning flashers and timer upgrades in and around the vicinity of 17th St. and 2nd Ave, and the vicinity of Ward Ave and Coleridge Ave.
|Centre
|Two
|College Township
|$112,655
|Upgrade the traffic signal located at S. Atherton St. (SR 3014) & Rolling Ridge Drive.
|Chester
|Six
|Caln Township
|$225,205
|Install traffic signal control at the one-lane bridge over Beaver Creek on Lloyd Ave.
|Chester
|Six
|South Coventry Township
|$229,961
|Install a traffic signal at the intersection of PA 23 Ridge Road and Coventryville Road.
|Clearfield
|Two
|Curwensville Borough
|$247,277
|Traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert St & State St (Route 879) and State St. (Route 879) & River St. & Bloomington Ave. including LED signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
|Clearfield
|Two
|City of DuBois
|$264,528
|Modify existing intersection geometry of East DuBois Ave (SR 0255) and Division St. to allow for safe and efficient vehicular turning movements within the intersection.
|Columbia
|Three
|Bloomsburg
|$384,408
|Fully modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of SR 11 (Columbia Blvd) & Park St.
|Cumberland
|Eight
|Hampden Township
|$60,702
|Safety improvements at the intersections of Wertzville Road and Lambs Gap Road, Wertzville Road and I-81 Interchange and Wertzville Road and Orrs Bridge Road to include adding a signal head, relocating signage, adding a dynamic LED signal ahead sign and Advanced Dilemma Zone Detection.
|Delaware
|Six
|Springfield Township
|$227,025
|Modernize signal facilities at the intersection of Powell Road and Saxer Ave. to improve pedestrian vehicular safety and comply with current ADA requirements.
|Elk
|Two
|Fox Township
|$88,300
|Upgrade existing School Zone flashing lights, signage, associated crosswalk markings, installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon warning lights and ADA compliance in the vicinity of Fox Township Elementary School and the St. Boniface Catholic Church .
|Lackawanna
|Four
|City of Carbondale
|$57,653
|Upgrading the North Main St. Pedestrian Crosswalk with solar flashing signage and pedestrian push buttons to notify oncoming traffic of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|Leacock Township
|$263,987
|Installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike (SR 0340) and New Holland Road (SR 1011).
|Lawrence
|Eleven
|Neshannock Township
|$263,672
|Installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of SR 0018 (Wilmington Road) and Oakwood Way.
|Lehigh
|Five
|City of Allentown
|$14,500
|Installation of a new school zone flasher and pedestrian crossing flasher along the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and for the installation of a pedestrian flasher at the existing crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 4th St.
|Lehigh
|Five
|Slatington Borough
|$270,628
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Main St. (SR 873) and Church St. to current standards.
|Luzerne
|Four
|Hanover Township
|$110,925
|Upgrade the traffic signals at three intersections along the Sans Souci Parkway (SR 2002) to include, pedestrian countdown signals with push buttons, video detection system, emergency preemption system, pavement markings and detectable warning surfaces.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Conshohocken Borough
|$348,000
|Install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at two intersections along Fayette St. at 4th Ave. and 7th Ave..
|Montgomery
|Six
|Perkiomen Township
|$277,410
|Install a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of SR 29 with Bridge St. and Graterford Road.
|Montour
|Three
|Mahoning Township
|$351,140
|Modernize the traffic signal at SR 2008 (Bloom Road) and Academy St.s.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$6.6 million
|For the following activities: Old City Market St. Multimodal Improvements from 6th to 2nd St. to include rightsizing, protected bike lanes, signal improvements, bus boarding and pedestrian islands and mill and overlay; low cost safety improvements to include pavement marking, green bicycle conflict zones, rumble strips, curb extensions, etc.; redesign of high quality bicycle network streets to include protected bicycle lanes and neighborhood bikeway corridors; a continuation of Philadelphia’s Modern Roundabout program; intersection modifications to slow traffic at intersections, improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians, and reduce pedestrian vulnerability by reducing pedestrian crossing time; Citywide Fiber Optic Signal Integration; and LED St. lighting to increase pedestrian and traffic safety through improved St. lighting while promoting walkability within commercial and residential corridors.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|City of Latrobe
|$122,000
|Install electronic flashing school zone speed limit warning devices adjacent to Latrobe Elementary School.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Salem Township
|$120,000
|Upgrade the traffic signal at Route 22 and Route 819.
|York
|Eight
|Glen Rock Borough
|$204,592
|Upgrade the traffic signal located at the intersection of Baltimore St. (PA 616) and Manchester St. (PA 216), install new ADA ramps, and add pedestrian signalization.
|York
|Eight
|Springettsbury Township
|$276,608
|Modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of Memory Lane and Industrial Highway.
|York
|Eight
|City of York
|$327,446
|Improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and mobility along identified Safe Routes to School crossings, including: audible pedestrian signals, signal phasing updates and leading pedestrian intervals, high-visibility pavement markings, pedestrian and bike signage, ADA curb ramps, pedestrian refuge improvements, and other traffic-calming measures such as bulb-outs, removal of parking to improve sight distance, narrowing lane width, and pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flash beacon.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Churchill Borough
|$170,000
|Upgrade traffic signal controllers, install battery backup systems, and new LED traffic signal heads at three intersections.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|City of Pittsburgh
|$165,000
|Upgrade the traffic signal at intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and Bayard Street with new traffic signal supports, LED signal heads, full pedestrian accommodations and detection system.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|McKeesport City
|$344,000
|Upgrade the traffic signal at intersection of Versailles Avenue and Evans Street by installing new traffic signal supports, signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection, and new ADA curb ramps; to create a Traffic Safety Program that would assess the needs of intersections throughout the city where there are large pedestrian and vehicle conflicts, speeding issues and sight distance problems; and to install Accessible Pedestrian Signals at the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Coursin Street.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Mt. Lebanon Township
|$268,149
|Improve safety and operational efficiencies by constructing an auxiliary right turn lane on the Segar Road approach to Bower Hill Road; to improve safety and operational efficiencies by constructing of an auxiliary right turn lane on the Bower Hill Road approach to Washington Road, and to replace strain poles with Mast Arms at the intersection; and to install new LED pedestrian signal heads, emergency vehicle preemption, emergency generator panels, and push buttons at various locations.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Richland Township
|$164,000
|Install new LED pedestrian signal heads, emergency vehicle preemption, emergency generator panels, and pedestrian push buttons at various locations.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Springdale Borough
|$505,500
|Upgrade traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and School Street with new signal supports, LED signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection and ADA facilities; and to upgrade traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and James Street with new signal supports, LED signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection and ADA facilities.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Swissvale Borough
|$60,000
|Upgrade traffic signal heads and the traffic signal controller, and to install a battery backup system at the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Waverly Street/Edgewood Avenue.
|Bedford
|Nine
|Bedford Borough
|$58,788
|Upgrade audible pushbutton system along at three intersections; Pitt Street & Richard Street, Pitt Street & Juliana Street and Penn Street & Juliana Street by installing new system.
|Berks
|Five
|Amity Township
|$173,245
|Improve safety by modifying the traffic signal left turn phasing at Route 422 and Monocacy Creek Road and reconstructing the center median on the Eastern leg.
|Berks
|Five
|Exeter Township
|$299,000
|Reconstruct the traffic signal at the intersection of Perkiomen Avenue and East Neversink Road by installing mast arms, video and dilemma zone detection, emergency pre-emption, and ADA compliant pedestrian accommodations.
|Berks
|Five
|Muhlenberg Township
|$79,596
|Improve safety by rehabilitating school warning signal system on Kutztown Road.
|Bucks
|Six
|Bristol Township
|$308,200
|Improve safety at the intersection of Hood Boulevard and Queen Anne Drive by installing mast arms, conduit, signal cables, uninterruptable power supply, LED vehicular signal heads, LED countdown pedestrian signal heads, pedestrian push buttons, video detectors, radar detection system and emergency preemption system.
|Bucks
|Six
|Doylestown Township
|$380,817
|Improve safety at the intersection of Swamp Road and Easton Road by retiming the traffic signal and installing mast arms, emergency preemption, dilemma zone detection, video detection, uninterruptable power supply, pedestrian push buttons and dedicated hand/man pedestrian signals with countdown timers.
|Bucks
|Six
|Morrisville Borough
|$20,000
|Update and replace existing regulatory signage at various locations throughout the borough and install breakaway sign posts.
|Bucks
|Six
|Northampton Township
|$137,000
|Improve pedestrian and traffic signal improvements at four intersections by installing pedestrian countdown timers, emergency vehicle preemption, video detection and radar detection.
|Bucks
|Six
|Plumstead Township
|$646,128
|Improve pedestrian safety at the center of Plumsteadville by installing ADA ramps, crosswalks, pedestrian push buttons Hand/Person pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and signalization upgrades.
|Cambria
|Nine
|Loretto Borough
|$50,000
|Improve pedestrians and motorist safety at Syberton Road from Saint Michael School to the Basilica of Saint Michael Church by installing pedestrian crossing, detectable warning devices, a level walkway, pavement markings, and flashing warning signals.
|Centre
|Two
|Ferguson Township
|$80,000
|Upgrade bicycles/motorcycles detection by installing dilemma zone and digital radar detections at two signalized intersections; Blue Course Drive & Circleville Road/Teaberry Lane and Blue Course Drive & Havershire Boulevard.
|Centre
|Two
|Huston Township
|$25,000
|Improve safety on Route 3040 (Alt220) to the east of the village of Julian by installing a new solar-powered flashing warning sign on pedestal support pole.
|Chester
|Six
|East Whiteland Township
|$71,216
|Maintain and improve safety by deploying portable traffic control signals at desirable locations throughout the township.
|Columbia
|Three
|Town of Bloomsburg
|$301,154
|Improve safety at the intersection of Market Street and 5th Street by fully modernizing the traffic signal and adding emergency vehicle preemption.
|Erie
|One
|City of Erie
|$72,040
|Upgrade fluorescent and incandescent railroad preemption signs with LEDs at four intersections.
|Lackawanna
|Four
|Dickson City Borough
|$335,000
|Install a traffic signal and pedestrian improvements at the intersection of Bowman Street and Main Street.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|City of Lancaster
|$563,080
|Upgrade school beacon flashers located at 12 schools throughout the city; and to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety at four intersections along Christian Street by installing ADA curb ramps, vegetated curb bump outs, and speed tables.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|East Petersburg Borough
|$218,000
|Improve the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and State Street by installing updated traffic signal supports, hand/person pedestrian signals, ADA-compliant pedestrian pushbuttons, MUTCD compliant lights, high-intensity grade reflective signal material, and the use of LED signals.
|Lancaster
|Eight
|Mount Joy Borough
|$219,060
|Upgrade pedestrian signals at five intersections along Main Street by installing HAND/MAN countdown LED signals and APS pedestrian push buttons.
|Mercer
|One
|South Pymatuning
|$29,785
|Install guiderail along Cascade Street and Shadow Drive and reflective signage on Shadow Drive.
|Luzerne
|Four
|City of Hazleton
|$269,430
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of 15th Street and Grant Street by installing mast arms, new signal heads, pedestrian countdown signals with push buttons, video detection system, emergency preemption system, pavement markings and ADA ramps.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Abington Township
|$189,520
|Modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of Meetinghouse Road and Fox Chase Road by installing updated signal equipment, detection, pedestrian push buttons and ADA curb ramps.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Upper Dublin Township
|$380,000
|Improve traffic signal and geographic layout of the intersection of Susquehanna Road and Fitzwatertown Road by upgrading the signal controller and installing pedestrian countdown signals, new battery backup, mast arms, dilemma zone detection, traffic adaptive system and a protected left turn lane.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Upper Moreland Township
|$106,500
|Upgrade pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Blair Mill Road and Horsham Road by installing countdown pedestrian signals, emergency preemption, video detection and radar dilemma zone detection.
|Northampton
|Five
|Forks Township
|$411,798
|Upgrade signals along Sullivan Trail by installing battery backup system, ADA-compliant curb ramps, continental-style crosswalk pavement markings, and pedestrian countdown timers with pushbuttons.
|Northumberland
|Three
|City of Sunbury
|$317,000
|Improve the traffic signal at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Reagan Street by installing a new mast arm, ADA compliant curb cuts and crosswalk, new vehicle detection and pedestrian signals with push buttons.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$7.6 million
|Continue the Neighborhood Slow Zone Program, by deploying traffic calming strategies at various locations throughout the city; to continue Philadelphia’s Modern Roundabout Program by replacing geometrically complex signalized intersections with roundabouts at four possible locations; Ardleigh Street & Vernon Road, Cobbs Creek Parkway & 70th Street, Montgomery Avenue & Belmont Avenue, and Pine Road & Shady Lane; to establish a citywide program to improve pedestrian and traffic safety by improving LED street lighting expecting to cover approximately 35 city blocks; to improve safety along Cobbs Creek Parkway from 63rd Street to Upland Street by replacing guiderail system; to identify and implement Pavement Marking and Signing Asset Management throughout the city; and to expand and upgrade arterials by integrating them into ATMS in which new signal controllers are being interconnected with single-mode fiber optic system.
|Potter
|Two
|Bingham Township
|$35,000
|Improve safety at Northern Potter School with new solar powered flashing devices, pedestal and signage.
|Washington
|Twelve
|East Washington Borough
|$56,000
|Improve safety at along East Beau Street by installing LED school zone speed limit warning devices.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Hempfield Township
|$70,000
|Upgrade school zone speed warning devices at two schools.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Sewickley Township
|$53,000
|Improve safety at Young Senior High School along Lowber Road by installing speed limit sign with flashing beacons.
|York
|Eight
|Spring Grove Borough
|$229,855
|Improve safety at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Street by improving geometric layout, stripping and curbing, and installing Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon on Main Street.
|York
|Eight
|Windsor Borough
|$8,614
|Install emergency vehicle preemption equipment at the intersection of Main Street and Penn Street.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Venango
|One
|City of Franklin
|$78,237
|Upgrade traffic signal structure at an intersection mid-way between Liberty Street between the cross streets of 12th and 13th Street in the City of Franklin.
|Centre
|Two
|College Township
|$42,524
|Improve safety by changing the northbound left turn at the intersection of Park Avenue and I-99 southbound/U.S. 322 westbound on-ramp to a dedicated protected left-turn operation.
|Clinton
|Two
|Porter Township
|$57,600
|Upgrade traffic signal cabinets with generator adapter kits, battery backup, and new controllers at 12 intersections along the Route 64 corridor from Interstate 80 to Nittany Valley Drive.
|Lycoming
|Three
|City of Williamsport
|$230,676
|Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections – Via Bella Street and Basin Street, and Third Street and Pine Street – by improving pedestrian facilities to further implement Connect Williamsport, a local initiative to improve multimodal connections.
|Montour
|Three
|Danville Borough
|$248,978
|Upgrade to a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 11 (Bloom Street) and Ferry Street/Walnut Street by installing all new equipment while improving pedestrian facilities.
|Union
|Three
|East Buffalo Township
|$77,549
|Upgrade the traffic signal and school zone signal signs at the intersection of Route 45 (West Market Street/Old Turnpike Road) and Route 2007 (Fairground Road).
|Luzerne
|Four
|Edwardsville Borough
|$86,107
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route1107 (Main Street) and Zerby Avenue by installing new traffic signal supports, upgrading pedestrian features, and upgrading controller and vehicle detection system equipment.
|Luzerne
|Four
|Jenkins Township
|$51,206
|Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections -- Route 315 and Walmart Drive, and River Road and Eighth Street – by upgrading pedestrian signal modules and push buttons.
|Northampton
|Five
|Hellertown Borough
|$126,173
|Upgrade the traffic signal along Route 412 (Main Street) by upgrading pedestrian signals, push buttons, controller equipment and new pavement markings.
|Schuylkill
|Five
|City of Mahanoy
|$68,000
|Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Route 339 (North Main Street) and Park Place Road by installing new ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalks and signs.
|Bucks
|Six
|Bristol Township
|$256,603
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 2051 (South Oxford Valley Road) and Queen Anne Drive by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.
|Bucks
|Six
|Doylestown Township
|$171,415
|Improve pedestrian facilities at the intersections of Route 1001 (Easton Road) and Turk Road, and Route 3003 (Lower State Road) and Wells Road.
|Bucks
|Six
|Dublin Borough
|$117,398
|Upgrade two traffic signals at the Route 313/Route 4003 (Maple Avenue)/Route 4003 (Elephant Road), and Route 0313 (Main Street) and Dublin Village Plaza Drive by installing LED pedestrian signals and push buttons with confirmation latching LED and tone.
|Chester
|Six
|West Whiteland Township
|$257,678
|Improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Commerce Drive by installing new ADA curb ramps, establishing larger channelization islands, and the installation of new signal supports.
|Chester
|Six
|East Brandywine Township
|$38,617
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and the Brandywine Village Shopping Center by installing LED modules, improving signs and installing emergency pre-emption.
|Chester
|Six
|Kennett Township
|$692,592
|Realign and upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Cedarcroft Road and Unionville Road. Also a traffic study will be completed at the intersection of Unionville Road and the U.S. 1 southbound ramp to identify and implement the most appropriate solution.
|Delaware
|Six
|City of Chester
|$119,405
|Improve safety by upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3035 and Township Line Road by installing new traffic signal poles, LED modules, pedestrian signal modules, and signs.
|Delaware
|Six
|Concord Township
|$116,725
|Improve safety at the intersection of Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) and State Farm Drive/ Applied Bank Boulevard by improving the pedestrian crossing, installing a channelization island, upgrade ADA ramps, extend existing sidewalk, placement of push buttons, and relocating guiderail.
|Delaware
|Six
|Haverford Township
|$75,000
|Improve pedestrian safety by installing a mid-block pedestrian warning system near the intersection of Route 2005 (Darby Road) and Fairfield Road.
|Delaware
|Six
|Ridley Township
|$250,000
|Upgrade the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Bullens Lane by installing a new left turn lane, upgrading traffic signal equipment, and improvements to ADA-compliant curb ramps.
|Delaware
|Six
|Springfield Township
|$281,800
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Sproul Road and Woodland Avenue/Beatty Road by modernizing traffic signal equipment, installing ADA-compliant ramps, pedestrian signal modules, push buttons, and visibility crosswalks.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Abington Township
|$178,600
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Susquehanna Road and Eagle Hill Road by installing new traffic signal structures, signal and pedestrian indications, and upgrading the vehicle detection system.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Towamencin Township
|$84,200
|Improve pedestrian safety throughout the township by upgrading 13 traffic signals by updating pedestrian signals and push buttons. The project also includes installation of emergency pre-emption at one intersection and removal of a traffic signal.
|Montgomery
|Six
|West Norriton Township
|$196,090
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Sterigere Street by installing new ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signal modules, battery back-up system, emergency preemption system, update the controller cabinet and upgrading the vehicle detection system.
|Montgomery
|Six
|West Norriton Township
|$417,246
|Upgrade the traffic signal and improve geometric layout of the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Route 3019 (Marshall Street) by installing a new traffic signal and increase the radii on the corners of the intersection.
|Montgomery
|Six
|Whitpain Township
|$132,000
|Upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Route 3001 (Norristown Road) and Route 3003 (Stenton Avenue)/Narcissa Road by improving pedestrian facilities, adding battery back-up and upgrading vehicle detection systems.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$1,500,000
|Realign and upgrade the intersection’s current geometry at the intersection of 20th Street/Penrose Avenue/Moyamensing Avenue and Packer Avenue.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$1,200,000
|Establish a citywide program that traffic calming strategies at various locations and solutions are determined based on the most current crash data, intersection/roadway geometry, and degree of pedestrian activity.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$1,000,000
|Establish a citywide program that will implement low cost strategies to support Philadelphia’s Vision Zero initiative, the Neighborhood Slow Zone Program that designs to slow driver speeds and encourages safer driving behaviors.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$1,000,000
|Establish a citywide program to connect various arterial corridor traffic signals back to the City’s Traffic Management Center using fiber optic cable communications.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$500,000
|Establish a citywide program to intended to select up to three locations to connect pedestrian and bicyclists between residential neighborhoods, parks, and employment centers.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|City of Philadelphia
|$500,000
|Improve five traffic signal intersections: Pratt Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Langdon Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard by improving vehicle and pedestrian safety at transit stops.
|Cumberland
|Eight
|Mechanicsburg Borough
|$60,000
|Improve safety by re-timing traffic signals at seven intersections and upgrading LED modules at 10 intersections within Mechanicsburg Borough.
|Dauphin
|Eight
|Lower Paxton Township
|$63,748
|Upgrade the intersections of Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Crums Mill Road/Devonshire Road, Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Valley Road/Windfield Street, and Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and King George/Colonial Park Mall Driveway, by upgrading the traffic signal controller, electrical equipment and black-out sign.
|Lebanon
|Eight
|Annville Township
|$152,125
|Improve pedestrian safety along Route 422 and Route 934 by updating pavement markings, updating curb ramps, and installing school crossing sign system in Annville Township.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Coraopolis Borough
|$165,000
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 51 (4th Avenue) and Mulberry Street by improving signal visibility and pedestrian safety.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|McCandless Township
|$135,000
|Install new LED pedestrian signal indications, push buttons, and emergency vehicle pre-emption at seven intersections throughout the township.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Springdale Borough
|$192,000
|Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 1001 (Pittsburgh Street) and Butler Street by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.
|Allegheny
|Eleven
|Verona Borough
|$200,000
|Install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue.
|Westmoreland
|Twelve
|Allegheny Township
|$122,000
|Upgrade all traffic signals and warning devices with LEDs located throughout the township.
|Washington
|Twelve
|City of Monongahela
|$213,000
|Upgrade to a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 88 (Main Street) and Ninth Street.
|COUNTY
|DISTRICT
|MUNICIPALITY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|DETAILS
|Crawford
|One
|Meadville
|$32,520
|Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersections of Main Street and Linden Street, Washington Street and Hickory Street and at State Street.
|Crawford
|One
|West Mead Township
|$4,301
|Implement safety improvements at the intersection of Leslie Road and Blooming Valley Road.
|Erie
|One
|Albion Borough
|$223,056
|Replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 6.
|Warren
|One
|Tidioute Borough
|$15,493
|Install four solar flashing school zone beacons to improve student and resident safety within the school zone along Main Street and Jefferson Street.
|Centre
|Two
|Boggs Township
|$2,900
|Replace faded pavement markings at the intersection of Route 144 and Route 504.
|Centre
|Two
|Patton Township
|$108,964
|Upgrade and replace the school zone flasher and warning system along Valley Vista Drive between Park Forest Middle School and Little Lion Drive.
|Mifflin
|Two
|Derry Township
|$391,000
|Install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ferguson Valley Road and West Freedom Avenue.
|Montour
|Three
|Danville Borough
|$211,900
|Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Walnut Street and Railroad Street by installing signal heads, back plates, conduit and wiring, camera detection for left-turn phasing and new ADA pedestrian facilities.
|Luzerne
|Four
|Kingston Township
|$126,240
|Upgrade pedestrian facilities by installing ADA-compliant curb ramps, LED pedestrian facilities and new pavement markings at the intersection of Route 309 and Franklin Street.
|Wyoming
|Four
|Eaton Township
|$58,400
|Replace poles, mast arms and lighting fixtures on the Route 29 bridge to improve pedestrian safety across the bridge.
|Bucks
|Six
|Lower Makefield Township
|$59,000
|Retime and interconnect with fiber communication the traffic signals at the intersections of Yardley-Newtown Road at Mirror Lake Road and Creamery Road.
|Bucks
|Six
|Lower Makefield Township
|$260,000
|Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 2024 (Big Oak Road) and Makefield Road by installing emergency pre-emption and upgrading pedestrian facilities between school zones.
|Bucks
|Six
|Lower Southampton Township
|$149,388
|Install an enhanced pedestrian crossing using a rectangular rapid flashing device – which alerts drivers and pedestrians that pedestrians may cross – with a physical median island and left-turn restriction at the intersection of Bustleton Pike and Bridle Path Lane.
|Chester
|Six
|East Bradford Township
|$78,700
|Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Hannum Avenue and Bradford Plaza Shopping Center.
|Chester
|Six
|Easttown Township
|$553,329
|Upgrade and install adaptive traffic signal system along four intersections in the Lancaster Avenue Corridor. These include the intersections with Bridge Avenue/Old Lancaster Road, the Cassatt Avenue pedestrian bridge/Waterloo Avenue, Midland Avenue/Old Lancaster Road, and Waterloo Road.
|Chester
|Six
|Penn Township
|$48,862
|Replace the LEDs along Old Baltimore Pike and Jennersville Road Corridors.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$300,000
|Improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians and provide safer pedestrian connections to transit stops at the intersections of Roosevelt Boulevard with Cottman Avenue, Rhawn Street, Welsh Road, Grant Avenue and Red Lion Road.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$200,000
|Provide for the restoration of roughly 29 miles of the city’s historic streets inventory to improve vehicular flow including bicycles and crosswalks within the City of Philadelphia.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$500,000
|Perform safety audits and evaluations at target locations where there are disproportionate numbers of crashes at intersections and corridors as well as installing an enhanced pedestrian crossing using rectangular rapid flashing beacons at these same locations throughout the City of Philadelphia.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$1,200,000
|Design and construct intersection modifications to help slow traffic, improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians and to reduce pedestrian crossing time at five or six intersections to be identified by the City of Philadelphia.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$500,000
|Install pedestrian countdown signals at 60 intersections throughout the City of Philadelphia.
|Philadelphia
|Six
|Philadelphia City
|$300,000
|Perform safety audits at 15 intersections around Eakins Oval and to implement low cost safety improvements such as identified bicycle zones, minor signal timing changes, street lighting upgrades and minor curb and sidewalk upgrades.
|York
|Eight
|Glen Rock Borough
|$75,344
|Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Manchester Street by installing three new signal poles with new signal heads, a conflict monitor, a pre-emption system and a new cabinet.
|Cambria
|Nine
|Upper Yoder Township
|$195,967
|Upgrade existing traffic signal and “signal ahead” flasher along Woodmont Road at Menoher Boulevard.
|Butler
|Ten
|Connoquenessing Township
|$187,000
|Replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 68 and Kriess Road to accommodate additional lanes.
|Butler
|Ten
|Cranberry Township
|$52,708
|Install adaptive traffic signal system software along the Freedom Road and Rochester Road corridors.
|Butler
|Ten
|Slippery Rock Borough
|$167,260
|Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Keisler Road by installing 12” signal heads with LEDs, pedestrian countdown signals and facilities that are ADA accessible, as well as pre-emption.