    Apply for a Traffic Operations Grant

    Apply for a traffic operations grant to improve traffic signals’ operation and for a range of safety and mobility projects (Green Light-Go and Automated Red Light Enforcement programs).

    Apply for ARLE funding
    Apply for Green Light-Go funding

    Green Light-Go Program

    The Green Light-Go: Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Green Light–Go Program”, is a competitive state grant program designed to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Green Light-Go reimbursement grant awards can be used on existing traffic signals to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, performing regional operations such as retiming, developing special event plans, and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

    Act 101 of 2016 updated the program by reducing the applicant match to 20 percent, expanding eligible applicants to planning partners and counties, and allowing all projects to be led by applicants. Green Light-Go was made possible by Act 89, the far-reaching transportation plan adopted in November 2013.

    Applicants must first complete and submit a Pre-Application Scoping Form (PDF) in accordance with the Green Light-Go Program Guidelines (PDF). Applicants are also asked to verify a Commonwealth and Municipal Traffic Signal Maintenance Agreement is in place prior to submitting an application. 

    PennDOT announced the latest round of Green Light-Go awards in July 2024. These projects must be completed by spring 2027. 

    You can learn more and apply for funding here.

    Email us with any questions.

     

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny
    		 11
    		 Findley Township
    		 $ 117,422
    		 To replace controller, signing, vehicular and pedestrian heads at Cliff Mine Road and Summit Park Drive
    Allegheny
    		 11
    		 Monroeville Borough
    		 $247,025
    		 For updated signal equipment Monroeville Boulevard at Ivanhoe Drive
    Allegheny
    		 11
    		 Monroeville Borough
    		 $114,369
    		 For Municipality-wide Controller Modernization Project
    Allegheny
    		 11
    		 Monroeville Borough
    		 $522,743
    		 For William Penn Highway (Route 0022/ Route 2048) Coordination Modernization Project
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 North Fayette Township
    		 $187,208
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment at intersection of Summit Park Drive at Chauvet Drive East/Lafayette Plaza
    Allegheny
    		 11
    		 North Fayette Township
    		 $201,720
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment at intersection of Summit Park Drive at Chauvet Drive West/Home Drive
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Ohio Township
    		 $248,666
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Mount Nebo Road (Route 4022) and Arndt Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Pine Township
    		 $302,700
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment which spans five intersections along Route 19 corridor in the Township
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 City of Pittsburgh
    		 $2.32 million
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at five intersections throughout the city
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Ross Township
    		 $241,448
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Babcock Blvd. & Rochester Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Ross Township
    		 $312,134
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Babcock Blvd. & Thompson Run Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Scott Township
    		 $305,700
    		 For upgrade of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Bower Hill Road & Painters Run Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Scott Township
    		 $340,712
    		 For upgrade of traffic signal equipment at Bower Hill Road & Rockhill Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Swissvale Borough
    		 $50,000
    		 For traffic signal warrant study and possible signal removal at the intersection of Monongahela Ave & Schoyer Avenue
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Wilkinsburg Borough
    		 $600,252
    		 For traffic signal equipment modernization at East Swissvale Avenue & Ross Avenue/Rebecca Avenue
    ​Berks
    		 5
    		 Exeter Township
    		 $184,624
    		 for new controllers, backplates and detection upgrades at six intersections throughout the Township: Route 422/DeMoss Road & 47th Street intersection, Route 2039 & Circle Avenue, Route 2039 & Hearthstone Drive, Route 422 & EB/Route 2021, DeMoss Road & Private Driveways, and Gibraltar Road & DeMoss Road
    Berks
    		 5
    		 West Reading Borough
    		 $157,554
    		 For traffic signal equipment upgrades along the 7th Ave at Parkside Dr. North & Reading Avenue as well as along 8th Avenue at Hill Ave & Reading Avenue
    Blair
    		 9
    		 City of Altoona
    		 $397,831
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Logan Blvd. & Beale Avenue
    Blair
    		 9
    		 Antis Township
    		 $303,047
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Tipton Road & East Pleasant Valley Blvd.
    Blair
    		 9
    		 Antis Township
    		 $80,887
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of Route 865 & East Pleasant Valley Blvd.
    Blair
    		 9
    		 Logan Township
    		 $405,206
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at various location throughout the Township
    Bradford
    		 3
    		 Towanda Borough
    		 $14,800
    		 For traffic signal retiming along Main Street in the Borough
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Doylestown Borough
    		 $340,995
    		 For modernization of signal equipment at W. State Street/W. Court Street & Clinton Street
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Doylestown Township 
    		 $184,240
    		 For modernization of signal equipment at Pebble Hill Road & Edison Furlong Road (Route 2049) as well as Limekiln Road & Ferry Road.
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Doylestown Township
    		 $242,700
    		 To update traffic signal equipment at various location throughout the Township
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Falls Township 
    		 $259,800
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Hood Blvd & Pennsbury High School
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Riegelsville Borough
    		 $412,160
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Easton Road (Route 0611) & Delaware Road (Route 1016).
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Upper Southampton Township
    		 $445,214
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at County Line Road & Second Street Pike
    Butler
    		 10
    		 Cranberry Township 
    		 $68,000
    		 For update/replacement of two traffic signal cabinets on Route 228
    Butler
    		 10
    		 Cranberry Township 
    		 $131,000
    		 To upgrade signal video detection at Route 19, Route 228 & Rochester Road
    Butler
    		 10
    		 Cranberry Township 
    		 $212,000
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Route 19 & Cranberry Fire Station Number Two.
    Centre
    		 2
    		 Benner Township 
    		 $168,220
    		 For upgraded traffic signal equipment at intersections of Eagle Point, Amberleigh Lane, Stonecrest Dr. & Benner Pike (Route 150).
    Centre
    		 2
    		 College Township 
    		 $463,116
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment at seven intersections including six intersections along Park Avenue (Route 3007) & one along University Dr. (Route 3022) in the Township.
    Centre
    		 2
    		 Ferguson Township 
    		 $258,590
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at intersection of North Atherton Street & Blue Course Dr./Clinton Avenue
    Centre
    		 2
    		 State College Borough
    		 $1.46 million
    		 For upgrading the Boroughs existing signal network communication system
    Chester
    		 6
    		 West Whiteland Township
    		 $262,930
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Lincoln Hwy & Ship Road
    Clearfield
    		 2
    		 City of Dubois
    		 $310,040
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Beaver Dr. & Liberty Blvd
    Clearfield
    		 2
    		 Sandy Township 
    		 $485,016
    		 For traffic signal improvements at Brady Street (Route 0219) & Dixon Avenue
    Crawford
    		 1
    		 Conneaut Lake Borough 
    		 $291,560
    		 For modernization of traffic signals at Water Street (Route 6) & 1st Street intersection
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 Carlisle Borough 
    		 $410,400
    		 For the updating & optimization of traffic signal control equipment at 22 intersections along the critical Hanover Street (Route 0011, Route 0034) and High Street (Route 0011, Route 0074, Route 0641) corridors which intersect in downtown Carlisle
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 East Pennsboro Township
    		 $240,440
    		 For full modernization & replacement of the traffic signal at intersection of US Route 11 (Route 011) & Market Street including traffic counts and timings
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 North Middleton Township
    		 $45,164
    		 For upgrading traffic signal equipment at three intersections: Harrisburg Pike (Route 11) & Calvary Road, Harrisburg Pike (Route TE 11) & Post Road, and Allen Road (Route 465) & Newville Road (Route 641).
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Aston Township
    		 $546,218
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at Concord Road (Route 3007), Pennell Road (Route 0452), and West Knowlton Road (Route 3022) also referred to as Five Points
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Newtown Township 
    		 $283,946
    		 For vehicle detection improvements at five existing intersections: West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Newtown Street Road (Route 252), West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Radnor Drive, West Chester Pike (Route 3) & Valley View Lane, Darby-Paoli Road (Route 252) & Whitehorse Road, and Newtown Street Road (Route 252) & Goshen Road.
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Upper Chichester Township
    		 $288,060
    		 For full modernization of traffic signal located at intersection of Chichester Ave (Route 3007) & Bethel Road (Route 3017)/Thornton Road
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Yeadon Borough
    		 $385,981
    		 For modernizing existing intersection of Church Lane (Route 0013) and Baily Road
    Erie
    		 1
    		 Fairview Township
    		 $128,420
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment on Route 20/Manchester Road in Western Erie County
    Indiana
    		 10
    		 White Township
    		 $542,708
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment at Wayne Avenue (Route 4005/ Route 4422) & Indian Springs Road (Route 4005/ Route 4422)
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Adamstown Borough
    		 $315,382
    		 For traffic signal modernization at intersection of Willow Street (Route 1061) & North Reading Road (Route 272)
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 East Hempfield Township
    		 $246,420
    		 For controller and detection upgrades along Harrisburg Pike at Hemlock Dr./LGH Dr. & at Good Dr.
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 City of Lancaster 
    		 $793,272
    		 To update/modernize pedestrian equipment, signal head replacement and conflict monitors throughout the City
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Manheim Township
    		 $40,000
    		 For LED traffic signal replacement at various locations throughout the Township
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Manheim Township 
    		 $175,280
    		 To integrate Oregon Pike & Fruitville Pike corridors requiring seven peek controllers along Oregon Pike intersections range from Butler Ave to Valley Road and 11 intersections on Fruitville Pike, ranging from Buch Avenue to Keller Avenue.
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Quarryville Borough
    		 $77,447
    		 For upgrading the controller and detection equipment at South Church Street (Route 0222) & 4th Street
    Lehigh 
    		 5
    		 Upper Macungie Township 
    		 $289,440
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment along Hamilton Blvd. (Route 6222) between Continental Drive & Lower Macungie Road
    Lehigh 
    		 5
    		 Upper Macungie Township 
    		 $260,720
    		 For updated traffic signal equipment along Tilghman Street (Route 1002) & Main Street (Route 1002)
    Luzerne
    		 4
    		 Butler Township
    		 $26,400
    		 For left turn phase warrant study, design and left turn signal installation at Route 309 & Corporate Dr. intersection
    Mercer
    		 1
    		 Hermitage City
    		 $429,919
    		 For full traffic signal modernization & coordination at Broadway Ave & Council Avenue, along with coordinated operation of the traffic signals at the intersection of Broadway Ave & Mercer Ave/Church Street/Emerson Ave intersections.
    Mercer
    		 1
    		 Sharon City
    		 $345,628
    		 For traffic signals improvements at Service, Myers & Stambaugh Avenues as well as Smith Ave/Pine Hollow Blvd
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Abington Township 
    		 $442,480
    		 For full modernization of the existing traffic signal at intersection of Fitzwatertown Road (Route 2038) & Old Welsh Road (Route 2029)
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Collegeville Borough
    		 $264,540
    		 For updated detection and controller equipment at various locations within Collegeville Borough including: Main Street (Route 4031) & 5th Avenue, Main Street (Route 4031) & 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Freeland Drive, 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Park Avenue, and 2nd Avenue (Route 0029) & Wawa Driveway.
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Lower Gwynedd Township
    		 $324,640
    		 For upgrade of two traffic signals along Welsh Road, locations: Welsh Road & Evans Road as well as Welsh Road & Darden Drive
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Lower Salford Township
    		 $268,220
    		 For modernization of the existing traffic signal at the Main Street (Route 0063) & Hunsberger Lane
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Lower Salford Township 
    		 $442,464
    		 For modernization of the existing traffic signal at the Main Street (Route 0063) & Maple Avenue
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Towamencin Township 
    		 $310,520
    		 For equipment upgrades 10 signals at intersections along Sumneytown Pike, Forty Foot Road & Bustard Road corridors
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Whitemarsh Township 
    		 $495,652
    		 For modernization of existing traffic signal equipment at Stenton Ave (Route 3003) & Butler Pike
    Northampton
    		 5
    		 City of Easton 
    		 $79,158
    		 For updating the controllers at three of the City’s busiest intersections located at Northampton Street & 2nd Street, Street John’s Street & W. Berwick Street, and Bushkill Street & N. 3rd Street
    Northampton
    		 5
    		 Palmer Township
    		 $109,381
    		 For controller updates, timing improvements, pedestrian signals and line striping at Park Avenue & State Route 248
    Northumberland
    		 3
    		 Milton Borough
    		 $392,963
    		 For modernization of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Broadway Street (Route 254) and Turbot Avenue
    Philadelphia
    		 6
    		 City of Philadelphia 
    		 $4.7 million
    		 To modernize 16 traffic signals along the 15th Street Corridor from Cumberland Avenue to Ridge Avenue in North-Central Philadelphia
    Snyder
    		 3
    		 Monroe Township
    		 $1.02 million
    		 For upgrades to three existing signalized intersections. The three intersections include Route 11 (US11/15) and Lori Lane, RO Route UTE 11 (US11/15) and Park Road (Route 1017), and Route 15 (US15) and Sunbury Road (Route 1021)/Victor Lane
    Snyder
    		 3
    		 Shamokin Dam Borough
    		 $332,944
    		 For traffic signal upgrade at 8th Avenue and Route 11 intersection
    Union
    		 3
    		 Kelly Township
    		 $592,600
    		 For modernization of the signal equipment for the two intersections at US15 & Loan Road and US15 & Walter Drive
    Union
    		 3
    		 Lewisburg Borough
    		 $376,528
    		 For multiple upgrades for traffic signals located along Market Street, includes four intersections Market & 2nd St, Market & 3rd Street, Market & 4th Street, Market & 7th Street
    York
    		 8
    		 Hanover Borough
    		 $328,120
    		 For comprehensive upgrades to signal equipment at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and two heavily utilized shopping centers

    Adams
    		 8
    		 Conewago Township 
    		 $106,240 
    		 For the upgrade of signal equipment at 3 intersections: SR 116 & Sunday Drive (T-460), Route 116 & Centennial Road (SR 2006), Route 194 and Narrow Drive (SR 2006)
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Municipality of Bethel Park 
    		 $41,280 
    		 To replace antiquated pedestrian signal equipment at Oxford Drive & Home Depot Driveway/UPMC South Driveway and Oxford Drive and Alicia Drive
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 City of Pittsburgh 
    		 $430,000.13 
    		 For new traffic signal controllers throughout the city
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 City of Pittsburgh 
    		 $954,552.43 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Penn Avenue & Highland Avenue; S. Aiken Avenue & Ellsworth Avenue; and Bayard Street & Neville Street
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Elizabeth Township 
    		 $312,000 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Lovedale Road & McKeesport Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Fox Chapel Borough 
    		 $204,918.50 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Fox Chapel Road & Field Club Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Ingram Borough 
    		 $219,602 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Ingram Avenue & Prospect Avenue
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $306,222 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Duncan Avenue
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $227,016 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Perry Highway (SR 0011) & 19 North Drive
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $217,696 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & Remington Drive
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $227,314 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Thompson Run Road & Red Coach Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $350,532 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Peebles Road & McIntyre Square
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Town of McCandless 
    		 $275,404 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Ingomar Road & Blazier Drive
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Millvale Borough 
    		 $196,268 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Evergreen Road & North Avenue
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Municipality of Monroeville 
    		 $308,000 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Monroeville Boulevard & Northern Pike (SR 2081)/Municipal Center
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Municipality of Mt. Lebanon
    		 $490,080 
    		 For various signal upgrades throughout the municipality
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Neville Township 
    		 $252,232 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Neville Road & Gulf Oil Co. 
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 North Fayette Township 
    		 $158,480 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Steubenville Pike (SR 3066) & Oakdale Road (SR 3063)/Mahoney Road
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Pitcairn Borough 
    		 $59,932.43 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Broadway (SR 130) 
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Plum Borough 
    		 $55,105 
    		 For pedestrian upgrades at Hulton Road (SR 2058) & Hulton Road/Coxcomb Hill Road (SR 2082)
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 South Fayette Township 
    		 $313,130 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Washington Pike & Twin Ponds Lane
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Wilkinsburg Borough 
    		 $212,425.20 
    		 For updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & North Avenue
    Allegheny 
    		 11
    		 Wilkinsburg Borough 
    		 $274,313.60 
    		 For updated signal equipment at East Swissvale Avenue & Glenn Avenue/Park Avenue
    Armstrong
    		 10
    		 Armstrong County Maintenance 
    		 $320,000 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Route 66, Route 128 and Fort Run Road in Manor Township
    Beaver
    		 11
    		 East Rochester Borough 
    		 $230,000 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Ohio River Blvd. (Route 65) & East Rochester Monaca Bridge
    Berks
    		 5
    		 Boyertown Borough 
    		 $606,797.84 
    		 For updated signal equipment at E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Chestnut St. and E. Philadelphia Ave. (Route 73) & Washington St.
    Berks
    		 5
    		 West Reading Borough 
    		 $209,975.60 
    		 For updated signal equipment along the S. 5th Avenue/Museum Rd. corridor
    Blair
    		 9
    		 City of Altoona 
    		 $695,787.30 
    		 For signal modifications to support the conversion of 25th St. from one way to two-way operation on the western side of Union Ave./7th St. intersection
    Blair
    		 9
    		 Logan Township 
    		 $707,440.88 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Logan Blvd./Penn St. (Route 36) from Altoona to Hollidaysburg
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Doylestown Township 
    		 $279,200 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Easton Rd. (Route 611) & Edison Furlong Rd. (SR 2049)
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Northampton Township 
    		 $368,300 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Newtown-Richboro Rd. (Route 332) & Holland Rd. (SR 2067) and Newtown-Richboro Rd. (Route 322) & Rock Way/Spring Garden Mill Rd.
    Bucks
    		 6
    		 Middletown Township 
    		 $138,886.99 
    		 For updated signal equipment throughout the township
    Butler
    		 10
    		 Cranberry Township 
    		 $165,600 
    		 For updated vehicle detection throughout the township
    Centre
    		 2
    		 College Township 
    		 $190,880 
    		 For updated vehicle detection along Benner Pike (Route 150)
    Chester
    		 6
    		 Westtown Township 
    		 $267,125 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Street Rd. (Route 926) & Shady Grove Way
    Chester
    		 6
    		 Willistown Township 
    		 $486,226 
    		 For expansion of fiber optic communication system along Lancaster Ave. (Route 30)
    Crawford
    		 1
    		 Conneaut Lake Borough 
    		 $583,670 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Water Street (Route 6), Third Street/Water Street (Route 6) and Fourth Street
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 Carlisle Borough 
    		 $82,640 
    		 For updating traffic signal communication equipment at 20 intersections
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 Hampden Township 
    		 $32,000 
    		 For updating traffic signal communication equipment at eight intersections
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 Shippensburg Borough 
    		 $113,800 
    		 For updated signal equipment along the King St. (Route 11) corridor
    Cumberland
    		 8
    		 Silver Spring Township 
    		 $408,128 
    		 For updated vehicle detection along Carlisle Pike (Route 11) corridor
    Dauphin
    		 8
    		 East Hanover Township 
    		 $256,852 
    		 For relocating signal poles and correcting radii at Allentown Blvd. (Route 22) & Laudermilch Rd. (Route 743)
    Dauphin
    		 8
    		 Lower Paxton Township 
    		 $384,928.40 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Colonial Rd. (SR 3017), Colonial Park Mall Driveway/Colonial Rd. (SR 3017) and Crums Mill Rd./Devonshire Rd.
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Bethel Township 
    		 $193,360 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Naamans Creek Rd. (Route 491) and along Foulk Rd. (Route 261)
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Ridley Township 
    		 $780,916 
    		 For updated signal equipment at the intersections of Kedron Avenue (Route 420) and Academy Avenue/Fourth Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Academy Avenue, Morton Avenue (SR 2025) and Michigan Avenue, South Avenue (SR 2017) and Franklin Avenue
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Springfield Township 
    		 $295,634 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Sproul Rd. (Route 320) and Shopping Center Driveway
    Delaware
    		 6
    		 Upper Chichester Township 
    		 $372,400 
    		 For interconnecting and coordinating traffic signals along Chichester Ave. (SR 3009)
    Erie
    		 1
    		 City of Erie 
    		 $1,627,368.80 
    		 For updated signal equipment along West 18th St.
    Erie
    		 1
    		 City of Erie 
    		 $1,332,319.04 
    		 For updated signal equipment along State St.
    Erie
    		 1
    		 Fairview Township 
    		 $167,140 
    		 For updated signal equipment at West Lake Rd. (Route 5) & Avonia Rd. (Route 98) and West Ridge Rd. (Route 20) & Bear Creek Rd./Dutch Rd./Old Ridge Rd. (SR 4007)
    Erie
    		 1
    		 Wesleyville Borough 
    		 $1,023,280 
    		 For updated signal equipment at three intersections along Buffalo Rd. (Route 20) and Fremont St. & Station Rd. (Route 430)
    Fayette
    		 12
    		 Dunbar Township 
    		 $65,640 
    		 For updated signal equipment along University Dr. (Route 119)
    Franklin 
    		 8
    		 Greencastle Borough 
    		 $229,080 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Antrim Way (Route 11) and Baltimore St. (Route 16)
    Lackawanna 
    		 4
    		 Blakely Borough 
    		 $246,000 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Ridge Rd. (SR 1023) & Keystone Ave. (Route 247)
    Lackawanna 
    		 4
    		 Blakely Borough 
    		 $226,479.84 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Main St. & Keystone Ave.
    Lackawanna 
    		 4
    		 Olyphant Borough 
    		 $64,918.40 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Lackawanna Ave. (Route 347) & River St. 
    Lackawanna 
    		 4
    		 Olyphant Borough 
    		 $148,169.20 
    		 For updated signal equipment at South Valley Ave. (Route 347) & Garfield Ave. (SR 1016)/Scott St.
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 East Donegal Township 
    		 $331,850 
    		 For updated signal equipment at River Rd. (SR 0441) & Decatur St./Maytown Rd. (Route 743)
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Elizabeth Township 
    		 $97,520 
    		 For updated signal equipment at 28th Division Highway (SR 0322) & Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501)
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 City of Lancaster 
    		 $258,160 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Marietta Ave. (Route 23) & Race Avenue and studying Buchanan Ave. & Race Ave. for signal removal
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Lititz Borough 
    		 $140,880 
    		 For updated signal equipment at S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Sixth St. and S. Broad St. (Route 501) & Second St. (SR 4022)
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Manheim Township 
    		 $40,000 
    		 For signal LED replacement throughout the township
    Lancaster
    		 8
    		 Rapho Township 
    		 $209,200 
    		 For updated signal equipment throughout the township
    Lehigh 
    		 5
    		 Lower Macungie Township 
    		 $250,240 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Hamilton Blvd. (Route 222)
    Luzerne
    		 4
    		 Laflin Borough
    		 $62,800 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Route 315 and Laflin Rd. (SR 2026)
    Luzerne
    		 4
    		 City of Pittston 
    		 $78,400 
    		 For updated signal equipment at five intersections in the city
    Lycoming
    		 3
    		 Jersey Shore Borough 
    		 $764,668 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Allegheny St. (SR 3028) & Broad St. and Main St. (Route 44) & Allegheny St. (SR 3028)
    Lycoming
    		 3
    		 Muncy Borough 
    		 $360,780 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Main St. (SR 2014) & Penn St. (SR 2044)
    Lycoming
    		 3
    		 City of Williamsport 
    		 $640,833
    		 For updated signal equipment at Little League Blvd. & Hepburn St. and Market St. (SR 2023) & Little League Blvd.
    Lycoming
    		 3
    		 South Williamsport Borough 
    		 $846,159 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Market St. (Route 15)
    Mercer
    		 1
    		 Borough Of Greenville 
    		 $327,081 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 358) and Columbia Ave. (SR 4011)
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Abington Township 
    		 $340,400 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Old Welsh Rd. (Route 63/SR 2029) & Edge Hill Rd. (Route 63/SR 2034)
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Cheltenham Township 
    		 $305,040 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Ashbourne Rd. (SR 2025) & New Second St. (SR 2060)
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Hatfield Township 
    		 $255,440 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Cowpath Rd. (Route 463) and Snyder Square
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Jenkintown Borough 
    		 $51,160 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Walnut St. (SR 2021) and Runnymede Ave.
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Lower Salford Township 
    		 $358,499.20 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Main St./Sumneytown Pike (Route 63) corridor
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Montgomery Township 
    		 $528,260 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and English Village Dr./Gwynedd Crossing Dr.
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Upper Moreland Township 
    		 $513,360 
    		 For updated signal equipment along the York Rd. (Route 611/Route 263) and Easton Rd. (Route 611) corridors
    Montgomery
    		 6
    		 Whitpain Township 
    		 $128,320 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Jolly Rd. & Wentz Rd.
    Montour
    		 3
    		 Danville Borough 
    		 $431,289.60 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Mill St. (SR 2054) & Market St. (SR 2006)
    Northampton
    		 5
    		 City of Easton 
    		 $405,572 
    		 For updated signal equipment throughout the city
    Philadelphia
    		 6
    		 City of Philadelphia 
    		 $2,155,744 
    		 For full modernization upgrades at 6 signalized intersections along Lincoln Dr.
    Philadelphia
    		 6
    		 City of Philadelphia 
    		 $3,220,400  For full modernization upgrades at 10 signalized intersections along North Broad St.
    Philadelphia
    		 6
    		 City of Philadelphia 
    		 $1,371,440 
    		 For updated signal equipment at 95 intersections throughout the City  
    Schuylkill
    		 5
    		 Tremont Township 
    		 $93,662.78 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Main St. (Route 209) and Rausch Creek Rd.
    Snyder
    		 3
    		 Middleburg Borough 
    		 $382,761.80 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Market St. (Route 522) & Main St. (Route 104)
    Venango
    		 1
    		 City of Franklin 
    		 $314,760 
    		 For updated signal equipment at Liberty St. (Route 62) & 12th St.
    York
    		 8
    		 Carroll Township 
    		 $41,840 
    		 For updated signal equipment along Blue-Gray Highway (Route 15) and Baltimore St. (Route 74) corridors
    York
    		 8
    		 Springettsbury Township 
    		 $455,600 
    		 For updated signal equipment along the Market St. (Route 462) corridor

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Adams 8 Cumberland Township $105,520 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 30 and Herrs Ridge Road.
    Allegheny 11 Bethel Park Borough $185,292 Improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive.
    Allegheny 11 Crafton Borough $246,790 Modernization of the traffic signal at Steuben Street and Linden Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Dormont Borough $243,600 Modernization of the traffic signal at West Liberty Road and Wisconsin Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Dormont Borough $301,600 Modernization of the traffic signal at Dell Avenue and McFarland Road.
    Allegheny 11 Elizabeth Township $28,080 LED traffic signal upgrades at three intersections.
    Allegheny 11 Green Tree Borough $192,000 Replacement of the traffic signal at Greentree Road (Route 121) and East/West Manilla Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Moon Township $156,469 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Beaver Grade Road and Coraopolis Heights Road.
    Allegheny 11 Neville Township $278,058 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Grand Avenue and Gibson Lane.
    Allegheny 11 North Fayette Township $133,403 Upgrades to the traffic signal at McKee Road and PTC Road.
    Allegheny 11 Pittsburgh City $195,991 Replacement of the traffic signal at Brighton Road and Jacksonia Street.
    Allegheny 11 Pittsburgh City $471,376 Replacement of the traffic signal at Braddock Avenue and Forbes Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Pittsburgh City $96,000 Traffic signal removal studies.
    Allegheny 11 Scott Township $295,427 Replacement of the traffic signal at Cochran Road and Robinwood Drive.
    Allegheny 11 South Park Township $100,000 Upgrade equipment at traffic signals throughout the municipality.
    Allegheny 11 Wilkinsburg Borough $223,200 Modernize the traffic signal at Graham Boulevard and Laketon Road.
    Allegheny 11 Wilkinsburg Borough $186,000 Modernize the traffic signal at East Swissvale Avenue and Walnut Street.
    Berks 5 Exeter Township $120,000 Signal retiming and vehicle detection upgrades along the Perkiomen Avenue corridor.
    Blair 9 Altoona City $266,644 Modernization of the traffic signal at Broad Avenue and 29th Street.
    Blair 9 Logan Township $359,940 Modernization of the traffic signal at East Pleasant Valley Road (SR 1001) and East Walton Avenue (Route 764).
    Bucks 6 Doylestown Township $469,492 Fiber interconnection of traffic signals at seven intersections along Swamp Road (Route 313).
    Bucks 6 Doylestown Township $100,000 Safety upgrades including flashing yellow arrow and advance dilemma-zone detection along Route 611 from Edison Furlong Road to Kelly Road.
    Bucks 6 Dublin Borough $129,360 Upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections along Main Street (Route 313).
    Bucks 6 Falls Township $244,290 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Trenton Road and North Olds Boulevard.
    Bucks 6 Lower Makefield Township $305,320 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Pine Grove Road (SR 2071) and Big Oak Road (SR 2024).
    Bucks 6 Northampton Township $152,320 Upgrades to traffic signals at two intersections along Bristol Road.
    Butler 9 Cranberry Township $28,000 LED replacement at traffic signals along Route 19.
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $60,000 Traffic signal cabinet replacement at two intersections.
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $40,000 Automation of incident management contingency timing plans.
    Butler 10 Winfield Township $304,799 Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 356 and Winfield Road.
    Centre 2 Patton Township $70,838 Pedestrian upgrades at four traffic signals along Colonnade Boulevard.
    Chester 6 Tredyffrin Township $976,880 Upgrades to traffic signals at five intersections along Valley Forge Road.
    Chester 6 Upper Uwchlan Township $214,930 Upgrades to traffic signals along the major corridors of Route 100 and Graphite Mine Road, including flashing yellow arrow, pedestrian countdown signals and LED signal heads.
    Chester 6 Uwchlan Township $364,260 Installation of advance radar detection, upgrade of controller assemblies, and improving generator back-up connections at 14 intersections.
    Clearfield 2 Dubois City $488,000 Modernization of the traffic signal at Liberty Boulevard (US 219) and Park Avenue.
    Clearfield 2 Sandy Township $383,621 Modernization of the traffic signal at Maple Avenue, Shaffer Road, and 14th Street.
    Clinton 2 Lock Haven City $351,719 Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 150, Second Avenue and Barton Street.
    Clinton 2 Lock Haven City $346,558 Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 120 and North Fairview Street.
    Cumberland 8 Upper Allen Township $639,334 Township-wide safety traffic signal modernizations at 16 signalized intersections.
    Dauphin 8 Hummelstown Borough $30,517 Safety upgrades at two traffic signals along Hanover Street.
    Delaware 6 Aston Township $370,960 Interconnection of traffic signals along Concord Road.
    Delaware 6 Radnor Township $206,200 Installation of adaptive traffic signal technology on Lancaster Avenue East.
    Delaware 6 Upper Chichester Township $701,140 Modernization of the traffic signal at the interchange at Route 452, Chestnut Street and Interstate 95 interchange.
    Elk 2 Ridgway Borough $32,000 Addition of a protected/permitted left turn phase and detection upgrades at the intersection of Main Street (Route 219/948), North Broad Street (Route 219), and South Broad Street.
    Erie 1 Erie City $982,773 Modernization of traffic signals at three intersections along French Street.
    Erie 1 Millcreek Township $268,000 Detection upgrades at 15 intersections along the Peach Street corridor.
    Erie 1 Summit Township $244,922 Detection and controller assembly upgrades at nine intersections along the Peach Street corridor.
    Franklin 9 Mercersburg Borough $44,098 Traffic signal equipment upgrades at two intersections along Main Street (Route 16).
    Franklin 8 Washington Township $78,500 Synchronization of traffic signals along Route 16.
    Huntingdon 9 Huntingdon Borough $256,800 Modernization of traffic signals on Washington, Mifflin, and Monroe streets.
    Juniata 2 Fayette Township $320,000 Modernization of the traffic signal at East Main Street (Route 35), Westfall Street (Route 235), and Church Street (SR 1004).
    Lancaster 8 Lancaster City $851,760 Upgrades for four intersections along the Manor Street (Route 999) corridor.
    Lehigh 5 Allentown City $1,378,560 Upgrades to traffic signals at 12 intersections along American Parkway, 3rd Street, and 4th Street.
    Luzerne 4 Hazleton City $321,028 Modernization of the traffic signal at 15th Street and Alter Street.
    Lycoming 3 Loyalsock Township $716,594 Modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Northway Road.
    Lycoming 3 Williamsport City $326,796 Upgrade the traffic signal at East Fourth Street and Mulberry Street.
    Mercer 1 Sharon City $348,000 Modernization of the traffic signal at West State Street and Irvine Avenue.
    Mifflin 2 Granville Township $377,000 Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 103 and Belle Avenue.
    Montgomery 6 Cheltenham Township $336,960 Modernization of the traffic signal at Church Road (SR 2023) and Chelten Hills Drive.
    Montgomery 6 Cheltenham Township $311,120 Modernization of the traffic signal at Limekiln Pike (SR 0152) and Willow Grove Avenue (SR 2034).
    Montgomery 6 Conshohocken Borough $319,315 Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Oak Street.
    Montgomery 6 Conshohocken Borough $373,150 Modernization the traffic signal at East Elm Street and Harry Street.
    Montgomery 6 Conshohocken Borough $391,071 Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Maple Street.
    Montgomery 6 Conshohocken Borough $424,930 Modernization the traffic signal at West Elm Street and Colwell Lane.
    Montgomery 6 East Norriton Township $1,092,350 Improvements to traffic signals at 14 intersections along Germantown Pike from Old Arch Road to Trooper Road.
    Montgomery 6 Hatfield Township $354,240 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 309 and Unionville Pike.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Gwynedd Township $159,441 Upgrade equipment at the traffic signal at Tennis Avenue and Norristown Road.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Salford Township $382,640 Modernization of the traffic signal at Sumneytown Pike (Route 63) and Harleysville Pike (Route 113).
    Montgomery 6 New Hanover Township $110,480 Retiming and detection upgrades at three intersections.
    Montgomery 6 Schwenksville Borough $179,831 Modernization of the traffic signal at Main Street, Game Farm Road, and Park Avenue.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Providence Township $399,101 Modernization of the traffic signal at Collegeville Road (Route 29) and Doe Run Boulevard.
    Montgomery 6 Whitpain Township $643,200 Upgrades at the Union Meeting Road/Jolly Road and Union Meeting Road/Township Line Road intersections.
    Northampton 5 Wilson Borough $173,000 Upgrades to the traffic signal at North 18th Street and Northampton Street.
    Northumberland 3 Mt Carmel Borough $276,080 Modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Oak Street.
    Northumberland 3 Sunbury City $353,008 Replacement of the traffic signal at Front Street and Reagan Street.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia City $5,130,000 Modernization of traffic signals on Washington Ave. Between Columbus Boulevard and 4th Street.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia City $5,551,200 Modernization of traffic signals on Oregon Avenue from Passyunk Avenue to Front Street.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia City $2,296,800 Modernization of traffic signals on 2nd Street from Callowhill Street to Lehigh Avenue.
    Tioga 3 Elkland Borough $246,000 Upgrades to the traffic signal at Main Street & Buffalo Street.
    Warren 1 Youngsville Borough $20,000 Detection upgrades at Route 6 and Railroad Street.
    Washington 12 North Charleroi Borough $240,000 Modernization to the intersection of Route 88 and the Charleroi Bridge.
    Westmoreland 12 Youngwood Borough $40,000 Signal detection upgrades at US 119 and Trolley Line Avenue.
    York 8 Spring Garden Township $65,020 Retiming and the addition of an eastbound left turn phase at Richland Avenue and Country Club Road.
    York 8 Warrington Township $279,400 Modernization of the traffic signal at Route 177/Route 74 and SR 4026.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Crawford
    		 1 Conneaut Lake Borough $220,000 For modernization of two signals along Water Street
    Warren 1 Sheffield Township $108,417 For Electrical Upgrade and ADA Compliance improvements at the Route 6/Route 948/Route 666 intersection
    Centre 2 Ferguson Township $684,138 For connect 28 traffic signals along Atherton Street in five municipalities to the Commonwealth network and upgrade detection to support Automated Traffic Signal PerFormance Measures
    Centre 2 Ferguson Township $108,000 For detection upgrades at three intersections along the Science Park Road corridor
    Centre 2 Spring Township $40,000 For upgrading three signals along Zion Road with Flashing Yellow Arrow indications
    Centre 2 State College Borough $1,143,876
    		 For the first phase of communication network upgrades and multimodal detection at 22 intersections along the Atherton Street, Beaver Avenue, College Avenue, and Park Avenue corridors
    Mifflin 2 Granville Township $80,113 For upgrading the controller assembly, signal cables, signal heads, detection, and preemption systems at the SR 3002 & WalMart traffic signal
    Columbia 3 Scott Township $222,000 For modernization of the SR 11 & Cinema Center Drive traffic signal
    Union 3 Kelly Township $297,665 For SR 0015 & SR 1005 (Hospital Drive) Signal Modernization to include full signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection and mast arms
    Union 3 Kelly Township $248,559 For SR 0015 & SR 1018 (William Penn) Signal Modernization to include signal replacement to include retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection system and mast arms
    Lackawanna 4 Scranton City $488,000 For modernization of traffic signals along Cedar Avenue at E. Elm Street and Maple Street including new mast arms, controller cabinets, signal heads and pavement markings
    Luzerne 4 Hazleton City $305,677 For modernization of the Diamond and Vine Street traffic signal
    Luzerne 4 Wilkes Barre City $300,000 For development and implementation of new traffic signal timing plans at 13 intersections
    Berks 5 Kutztown Borough $40,055 For replacing four traffic signal controllers, upgrading to LED signal indications through the borough, and traffic signal retiming
    Berks 5 Shillington Borough $320,912 For replacing ten traffic signal controllers, upgrading to video detection, and optimizing traffic signal timing along the Lancaster Avenue corridor
    Berks 5 Sinking Spring Borough $276,664 For replacing the traffic signal as part of the Penn-Columbia-Cacoosing Intersection Improvement Project
    Berks 5 Spring Township $518,310 For replacing six traffic signal controllers, replacing LED indications, installing pedestrian signals, emergency vehicle pre-emption, and traffic signal retiming along the Penn Avenue corridor
    Berks 5 Wyomissing Borough $420,384 For upgrading 21 traffic signal controller assemblies
    Northampton 5 Bath Borough $377,442 For detector installation, controller upgrades, new radio communications, and pedestrian signals at four intersections
    Northampton 5 Bethlehem Township $25,600 For LED upgrades at six intersections
    Northampton 5 Forks Township $58,000 For upgrading detection at the Kesslersville Road/Uhler Road intersection
    Northampton 5 Forks Township $498,336 For upgrading to an interconnected system at six intersections along Sullivan Trail with additional modernization upgrades such as controllers, battery backup systems and emergency pre-emption
    Northampton 5 Wilson Borough $306,000 For modernization of the traffic signal at Butler Street and Freemansburg Avenue/South 18th Street/Palmer Street
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $106,282 For New Rodgers Rd (SR 0413) at Otter St (SR 2002), railroad preemption upgrade
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $331,702 For modernization of the New Falls Road (SR 2006) at Newportville Road (SR 2027) traffic signal
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $247,544 For upgrading traffic signal detection at eight intersections including timing optimization
    Bucks 6 Newtown Borough $271,520 For modernization of the Lincoln and Washington traffic signal including new pedestrian accommodations
    Bucks 6 Northampton Township $100,560 For installing a new controller assembly, vehicle detection, countdown pedestrian signals, and battery back-up equipment at the intersection of Second Street Pike and New Road
    Bucks 6 Warminster Township $262,692 For detection and controller upgrades, uninterruptible power supplies, and signal timing optimization at five intersections along the Street Road corridor and the intersection of County Line Road and Warminster Road
    Chester 6 Uwchlan Township $263,335 For upgrading traffic signal controllers along Uwchlan Avenue (SR 0113) and connecting to the Commonwealth network
    Delaware 6 Concord Township $141,600 For upgrading detection at traffic signals along Concord Road
    Delaware 6 Ridley Township $65,532 For upgraded detection at the Stewart Avenue & I-95 interchange
    Delaware 6 Ridley Township $417,576 For upgraded detection and pedestrian signals at four intersections
    Montgomery 6 Abington Township $490,320 For modernization of two traffic signals at Meetinghouse Road/Beverly Road/Fairy Hill Road and Jenkintown Road/Forrest Avenue
    Montgomery 6 East Greenville Borough $261,302 For modernization of the Fourth & Main Street traffic signal
    Montgomery 6 Lansdale Borough $280,000 For upgrading seven traffic signal controller assemblies
    Montgomery 6 Lower Moreland Township $527,732 For traffic signal upgrades at five intersections to include video detection, dilemma zone radar detection, emergency pre-emption, new controller and battery back-up and pedestrian signals
    Montgomery 6 Upper Moreland Township $147,760 For traffic signal upgrades at four intersections along N. York Rd. Traffic to include video detection, countdown pedestrian signals and ADA compliant pushbuttons with LED confirmation light
    Cumberland 8 Carlisle Borough $400,200 For upgrading vehicle detection and adaptive system processors at 15 intersections on Hanover Street and High Street
    Cumberland 8 Lemoyne Borough $221,320 For new controller assemblies, upgraded LED signal indications, detection upgrades, emergency preemption system, and signal interconnection along the Third Street corridor
    Cumberland 8 Silver Spring Township $106,000 For adding retroreflective backplates to all intersections on Carlisle Pike and pedestrian signals/detection at Route 11 & Hempt Road
    Dauphin 8 East Hanover Township $235,500 For interconnecting traffic signals along PA 743/Bow Creek Road and connecting to the Commonwealth network For Interstate 81 incident management
    Lancaster 8 East Hempfield Township $201,700 For traffic signal upgrades at the Marietta Ave and Good Drive intersection in conjunction with a related project to widen the intersection to add right turn lanes
    Lancaster 8 East Lampeter Township $217,500 For upgrading detection at four intersection s along Old Philadelphia Pike including connection of the traffic signals to the Commonwealth network For remote monitoring
    Lancaster 8 Lancaster City $480,080 For to implement left turn phasing at three intersections, including associated signal support upgrades, pavement markings, signal retiming, and upgraded pedestrian amenities
    York 8 Fairview Township $33,296 For LED replacement at nine intersections
    York 8 Springettsbury Township $293,416 For signal retiming, updating pedestrian accommodations to meet ADA standards, controller equipment upgrades, and other equipment upgrades at the Eastern Blvd (T-982) & Kingston Rd (T-946) intersection
    York 8 Springettsbury Township $313,656 For signal retiming, updating pedestrian accommodations to meet ADA standards, controller equipment upgrades, and equipment upgrades at the Eastern Blvd (T-982) & Northern Way (T-417) intersection
    Blair 9 Altoona City $298,769 For modernization of the traffic signal at 13th Avenue & 13th Street
    Blair 9 Roaring Spring Borough $263,200 For upgrading the Five Points Intersection traffic signal
    Huntingdon 9 Huntingdon Borough $214,400 For detection upgrades at four traffic signals along Penn Street Signal
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $56,000 For replace traffic signal controller assemblies at the intersections of Route 19 with Glen Eden Road/North Boundary Road and Dutilh Road
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $24,000 For extending the traffic signal communications network to four intersections For remote management from the Cranberry Township Traffic Operations Center
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $28,000 For LED signal indication replacements at six intersections
    Indiana 10 White Township $188,000 For replacing traffic signal supports and adding pedestrian accommodations at the Ben Franklin Road/Warren Street intersection
    Allegheny 11 Edgewood Borough $230,144 For Race Street at Pennwood Avenue Traffic Signal Modernization Upgrades
    Allegheny 11 Pittsburgh City $132,000 For the East End Signal Retiming Project
    Allegheny 11 Pittsburgh City $266,736 For expanding the city's fiber optic network to connect traffic signals to the Traffic Management Center
    Lawrence 11 New Castle City $201,600 For modernization of the Butler/Taylor traffic signal
    Westmoreland 12 South Greensburg Borough $237,270 For traffic signal modernization at the Broad Street/Huff Avenue intersection

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Mercer 1 Hempfield Township $44,292 For upgrading pedestrian signals and developing optimized traffic signal timings
    Centre 2 Ferguson Township $80,000 For modernizing loop detectors with dilemma zone radar detection at two intersections along Blue Course Drive and Science Park Road
    Columbia 3 Town of Bloomsburg $172,624 For retiming traffic signals at nine intersections, upgrading controllers, and providing connectivity to the regional Traffic Management Center
    Union 3 Kelly Township $263,094 For traffic signal retiming, controller upgrades, and communication at seven intersections along US Route 15
    Susquehanna 4 Choconut Township $7,193 To upgrade vehicle detection at the intersection of SR 267 and Stanley Lake
    Berks 5 Wyomissing Borough $173,995 For LED replacement, pedestrian signal upgrades, and controller upgrades at 29 intersections
    Chester 6 East Whiteland Township $195,760 For use of automated traffic signal performance measures with upgraded detection at five intersections along PA 29 Morehall Road
    Chester 6 Schuylkill Township $64,455 For upgrading vehicle detection at two intersections along Valley Forge Road
    Montgomery 6 Cheltenham Township $537,138 For modernization of the traffic signals at the Washington Lane/Shoppers Lane and Greenwood Avenue/Longfellow Road/Rices Mill Road intersections
    Montgomery 6 Lower Providence Township $342,025 For use of automated traffic signal performance measures with fiber optic communication, controller upgrades, and detection upgrades at three intersections along Egypt Road
    Montgomery 6 Montgomery Township $400,206 For modernization of four traffic signals at Bethlehem Pike/Montgomery Mall entrances, Bethlehem Pike/North Wales Road, and Horsham Road/Pheasant Run
    Montgomery 6 Upper Moreland Township $160,000 For upgrading traffic signals at Davisville Road and Easton Road to improve safety at the at-grade SEPTA rail crossing
    Cumberland 8 East Pennsboro Township $160,000 For LED installation and controller replacement at 18 intersections
    Cumberland 8 Silver Spring Township $219,436 For replacement of the traffic signal at Carlisle Pike and Commerce Drive
    Dauphin 8 Swatara Township $210,406 For modernization of the traffic signal at SR 441 & Chambers Hill Road including additional left turn phases
    Lancaster 8 Lancaster City $691,760 For development of updated signal timing for the City's 90 downtown traffic signals, including vehicle detection installation at eight key intersections for traffic signal performance measures
    Lancaster 8 Lititz Borough $132,400 For upgrading outdated controllers at nine traffic signals and improving phasing and timing at the PA 501/PA 772 intersections
    Lancaster 8 West Lampeter Township $269,889 For upgrading vehicle detection at six intersections, signal retiming, signal head upgrades, and left turn phase evaluation
    Lebanon 8 Union Township $187,572 For traffic signal retiming, vehicle detection upgrades, and controller replacement to provide monitoring and communications technology at three intersections along Fisher Avenue
    York 8 Fairview Township $30,990 To upgrade three traffic signal controllers
    York 8 Manchester Township $269,889 For upgrading vehicle detection at three intersections, controller replacements, and signal head upgrades
    Allegheny 11 Bethel Park $44,000 For installation of pedestrian countdown signals, push buttons, and pavement markings at the intersection of Fort Couch Road and Oxford Drive
    Allegheny 11 Coraopolis Borough $160,000 To modernize the traffic signal at State Avenue and Montour Street
    Allegheny 11 Springdale Borough $430,000 To replace two traffic signals at the Pittsburgh Street/James Street and Pittsburgh Street/School Street intersections

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny 11 Allegheny County $3,560,565 Improvements to pedestrian facilities at 35 traffic signals in the City of Pittsburgh's Central Business District.
    Allegheny 11 Bellevue Borough $32,000 Install new LED traffic signal heads, new countdown pedestrian signals, and new audible push buttons at the traffic signal at North & South Freemont and Lincoln Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Carnegie Borough $22,640 Update traffic signal timings at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets.
    Allegheny 11 Crafton Borough $704,051 Modernize four traffic signals along Noble and Crennell avenues.
    Allegheny 11 Edgewood Borough $139,478 Modernize the traffic signal at Maple Avenue and Edgewood/Swissvale to include LED signal heads with mast arm installation, loop detection, countdown pedestrian signals, and ADA-compliant curb ramps.
    Allegheny 11 Jefferson Hills Borough $87,684 Modernize a traffic signal at River Road & and Walton Road/Glass House Road, including new strain poles, signal heads, and signal controller.
    Allegheny 11 Marshall Township $562,191 Install an adaptive traffic signal system at six intersections along State Route 910 near I-79.
    Allegheny 11 Monroeville Borough $226,709 Modernization of a traffic signal at Monroeville Boulevard at Wyngate Drive.
    Allegheny 11 Mount Lebanon Township $220,000 Replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Hill Road and North Wren Drive/Firwood Drive to accommodate realignment to a four-way intersection.
    Allegheny 11 Penn Hills Township $45,372 LED replacement at four intersections along Frankstown and Verona roads.
    Allegheny 11 Scott Township $304,800 Upgrade seven traffic signals along Bower Hill and Greentree roads, including complete replacement of a signal at Bower Hill and Vanadium roads, retiming and coordination, a southbound left-turn advance phse for Bower Hill Road at Painters Run, and detection upgrades.
    Allegheny 11 Versailles Borough $265,191 Modernization of two intersections, including replacing outdated signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, push buttons, and installation of new emergency vehicle preemption and radar detection.
    Allegheny 11 White Oak Borough $601,808 Modernization of six intersections, including replacing outdated signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, push buttons, and installation of new emergency vehicle preemption and radar detction.
    Berks 5 Brecknock Township $1,652 LED replacement at the traffic signal at State Routes 568 and 625.
    Berks 5 Exeter Township $89,600 Upgraded video detection at Perkiomen Avenue (U.S. Route 422)/Gibralter Road and Demoss Road/Gibralter Road.
    Berks 5 Reading $844,640 Modernization of four traffic signals along North Front Street.
    Blair 9 Altoona $360,022 Modernization of two traffic signals at 12th Avenue/13th Street and 13th Avenue/16th Street, including foundation and mast arm replacement, upgrading controller equipment, dedicated pedestrian facilities, installing radio communications and connection to a closed loop traffic signal system.
    Bucks 6 Bensalem Township $740,00 Install an adaptive traffic signal system at 12 intersections along Bristol Pike.
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $497,621 Modernize two traffic signals at New Falls Road/Woodbourne/Edgely/Emilie and Edgely Road/Mill Creek Road.
    Bucks 6 Northampton Township $208,850 Modernize three traffic signals along Jacksonville Road and Almshouse Road including installation of video detection, radar dilemma zone detection, ADA-compliant push buttons, and battery back-up.
    Bucks 6 Warminster Township $226,849 Upgraded detection and traffic signal timing modifications at five signals along Johnsville, Mearns, Jacksonville, and Street Roads.
    Butler 10 Butler Township $415,686 Modernize equipment at 17 traffic signals including signal controllers, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, and push buttons. Emergency preemption and radar detection will also be added.
    Cambria 9 Stonycreek Township $187,500 Modernization of a traffic signal at Bedford Street and Penrod Street including complete replacement of the traffic signal including new emergency vehicle preemption and pedestrian signals.
    Centre 2 Ferguson Township $80,000 Modernizing loop detectors with dilemma zone radar detection at three intersections along Blue Course Drive and College Avenue.
    Chester 6 Schuylkill Township $237,336 Interconnection of traffic signals along Pothouse Road and Whitehorse Road.
    Chester 6 West Chester Borough $688,000 Installation of radio communications and modernization of traffic signal controllers to 23 traffic signals in the borough with a connection to the PennDOT District 6 Regional Traffic Management Center via trunk fiber connection along US Route 202.
    Chester 6 Willistown Township $246,320 Install fiber optic communications between six signals along Lancaster Avenue (U.S. Route 30).
    Clearfield 2 Bradford Township $48,000 Modernize the traffic signal at Shawville Highway and Doe Hill Road including radar detection, uninterruptible power supply, relocating the controller assembly, and signal retiming.
    Clearfield 2 Sandy Township $76,000 Modernize to radar vehicle detection at four traffic signals along Bee Line Highway (State Route 255).
    Columbia 3 South Centre Township $27,600 Retiming of the traffic signal at U.S. Route 11 and Market Street and modernization of video detection, uninterruptible power supply, and a new controller assembly.
    Cumberland 8 Carlisle $139,385 Modernization of a traffic signal at High Street and Orange Street including upgrading poles to mast arms, and upgrading to infrared detection.
    Cumberland 8 Mechanicsburg $78,581 Modernize 10 traffic signals in the downtown including signal retiming implementation, LED replacement, and traffic signal controller upgrades.
    Cumberland 8 Silver Spring Township $82,939 LED replacement at 24 intersections within the township.
    Dauphin 8 Halifax Township $9,421 LED replacement at the intersection of State Routes 147 & 225.
    Dauphin 8 Swatara Township $195,880 Modernization of the traffic signal at Paxton Street & 28th Street including replacement of a failing traffic signal pole.
    Delaware 6 Concord Township $243,728 LED replacement at 16 traffic signals within the township.
    Delaware 6 Media Borough $129,680 Video detection upgrades at 13 intersections.
    Erie 1 Albion Borough $223,055 Replace the traffic signal at State Street (U.S. Route 6N) and Main Street (State Route 18).
    Erie 1 Erie County $255,688 Complete modernization of the traffic signal at East 10th Street and Holland Avenue in the City of Erie.
    Erie 1 Union City $120,000 Corridor improvements to three traffic signals along Main Street (U.S. Route 6) including countdown pedestrian signals and LED replacement.
    Lackawanna 4 City of Carbondale $136,365 Modernize countdown pedestrian signals with ADA-compliant push buttons at 12 traffic signals along Main Street and Church Street along with the installation of video detection.
    Lancaster 8 East Lampeter Township $9,200 Installation of a northbound left-turn signal phase at Strasburg Pike and Millport Road.
    Luzerne 4 Hazleton $180,030 Complete modernization of the traffic signal at Church Street (State Route 309) and 5th Street.
    Luzerne 4 West Pittston Borough $460,647 Complete modernization of two traffic signals at Wyoming Avenue (U.S. Route 11)/Luzerne Avenue and U.S. Route 11/Montgomery Avenue.
    Lycoming 3 Williamsport $643,542 Complete modernization of two traffic signals along East Third Street including crosswalk improvements.
    Mercer 1 Hermitage City $204,640 Upgrade the intersection of Keel Ridge Road & East State Street including new signal heads, mast arms, controller assembly, wiring, and radar detection.
    Mercer 1 Sharon City $316,061 Complete modernization of a traffic signal at South Sharpsvile Avenue, East Connelly Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), and Shenango Valley Freeway.
    Monroe 5 Pocono Township $359,658 Install an adaptive traffic signal system at seven intersections along State Routes 611 and 715.
    Monroe 5 Smithfield Township $552,682 Install an adaptive traffic signal system at 10 intersections along U.S. Route 209 in Smithfield Township and Middle Smithfield Township.
    Monroe 5 Stroud Township $502,439 Add an intersection to the existing system and add adaptive traffic signal system for four intersections along State Route 611.
    Montgomery 6 Abington Township $428,560 Fully modernize two traffic signals at Greenwood Avenue/Washington Lane and Jenkintown Road/Meetinghouse Road including new mast arms, signal heads, countdown pedestrian signals, and controllers, video detection and radar dilemma zone detection, battery back-up and upgraded ADA ramps.
    Montgomery 6 Horsham Township $597,626 Modernize traffic signals and install fiber optic communications at five intersections along Horsham Road and Dresher Road.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Merion Township $762,654 Extend the Wynnewood Road adaptive signal system to add two adjacent intersections (Lancaster/Ole Wynnewood, East Wynnewood/Williams) and implement an adaptive system on County Line Road at three intersections (Bryn Mawr Avenue/Glenbrook Road, Lindsay, and Landover) adjacent to Bryn Mawr Hospital.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Moreland Township $395,704 Completely modernize a traffic signal at Huntingdon Pike and Philmont Avenue/Welsh Road including new mast arms, controller assembly, battery back-up, vehicle detection, and accessible pedestrian signals.
    Montgomery 6 Towamencin Township $341,600 Upgrade to countdown pedestrian signals with ADA-compliant push buttons and upgrading loop detection to video detection and radar dilemma zone detection at 16 traffic signals.
    Montgomery 6 Trappe Borough $252,800 Install a coordinated system to operate two signals on Main Street (SR 4031) including new controllers, countdown pedestrian signals, video detection, new ADA ramps and LED replacements.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Moreland Township $252,520 Modernize the traffic signal at Byberry Road and Davisville Road, including new mast arms, signal heads, countdown pedestrian signals, controllers, video detection, radar dilemma zone detection, battery back-up, and upgraded pedestrian crossings and ADA ramps.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Providence Township $232,000 Modernization of a traffic signal at Linfield-Trappe Road and Township Line Road including replacement of wooden strain poles with conventional mast arms.
    Montgomery 6 Whitpain Township $243,012 Upgrades to five traffic signals along Skippack Pike, including controllers, video detection, dilemma zone detection, emergency preemption, ADA push buttons, GPS time clocks, and signal head replacement.
    Northampton 5 Hellertown Borough $67,982 Pedestrian signal upgrades at four intersections along State Route 412.
    Northumberland County 3 Ralpho Township $399,294 Modernize the traffic signal at State Route 487 & State Route 54, including new signal supports, signal heads, vehicle detection, controller equipment, emergency preemption, battery back-up, lighting, pedestrian accommodations, and a westbound left turn lane.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia $3,207,255 Modernize 20 Intersections along the 2nd Street Corridor with the installation of traffic controllers, communications equipment to connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center, pavement markings and ADA curb ramps.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia $1,795,014 Installation of wireless communication to interconnect 60 traffic signals and connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia $4,667,869 Modernize 23 Intersections along the Oregon Avenue Corridor with the installation of traffic controllers, communications equipment to connect back to the City's Traffic Operations Center, pavement markings and ADA curb ramps.
    Union 3 East Buffalo Township $372,179 Modernize and improve safety improvements at two intersections along U.S. Route 15 including strain pole replacement, uninterruptible power supply, LED replacement, and upgraded vehicle detection.
    Venango 1 Sandy Creek Township $155,472 Modernization of a traffic signal at Pittsburgh Road (State Route 8) and Pone Lane (SR 3021), including new poles, controller, and a southbound left-turn phase.
    Washington 12 Chartiers Township $46,400 Modernization to the traffic signal at Pike Street, Allison Hollow Road and Racetrack Road including ADA-compliant pedestrian accommodations, installation of radar detection, and additional left turn phases.
    York 8 Springettsbury Township $251,163 Detection upgrades to traffic signals at State Route 24 and Kingston Road and Eastern Boulevard, upgrades to Northern Way & Wolf Drive, and modernization of a traffic signal at Haines Road and Eastern Boulevard.
    York 8 West Manchester Township $313,612 Modernization of a traffic signal at State Route 462 Zarfoss Road.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Adams 8 Straban Township $26,034 LED upgrades along the Route 30 Corridor.
    Allegheny 11 Bethel Park $57,995 Pedestrian and vehicle LED replacement along State Route 88 at Corrigan Drive and traffic signal retiming along Bethel Church Road at Highland Avenue.
    Allegheny 11 Bridgeville $213,282 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along Washington Avenue at Station Street, Bower Hill Road, and Prestley Road.
    Allegheny 11 East Deer Township $83,200 LED upgrades along Freeport Road at Third Street.
    Allegheny 11 Greentree $243,360 Upgrading the overhead lane control systems to LED along Greentree Road.
    Allegheny 11 Monroeville $198,370 Traffic signal replacement along Northern Pike at Patty Lane
    Allegheny 11 Moon Township $296,206 Traffic signal improvements along University Boulevard.
    Allegheny 11 Mt. Lebanon Township $152,489 Intersection improvements along Castle Shannon Boulevard at Anawanda Street.
    Allegheny 11 Mt. Lebanon Township $363,520 Traffic signal upgrades at 30 intersections within Mt. Lebanon Township.
    Allegheny 11 Mt. Lebanon Township $178,760 Intersection improvements along Cedar Boulevard at Greenhurst Drive.
    Allegheny 11 Mt. Lebanon Township $231,032 Intersection improvements along Bower Hill Road at Kelso Road.
    Allegheny 11 South Fayette Township $77,484 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along Washington Pike at Bursca Drive and at Twin Ponds Lane.
    Allegheny 11 Springdale $173,064 Traffic signal replacement along Pittsburgh Street at Colfax Street.
    Allegheny 11 Upper St. Clair Township $461,289 Traffic signal upgrades along McMurray Road at Johnson Road and along McLaughlin Run Road at U.S. Route 19 Southbound Ramps.
    Berks 5 Fleetwood $132,000 Traffic signal upgrades along Franklin Street at Main Street.
    Berks 5 Reading $148,000 Removal of the unwarranted traffic signal along Sixth Street at Laurel Street.
    Berks 5 St. Lawrence $251,107 Traffic signal upgrades along St. Lawrence Avenue and Perkiomen Avenue corridors.
    Berks 5 West Reading $134,536 LED replacement along Penn Avenue at Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh avenues.
    Berks 5 Wyomissing $233,561 LED replacement along Penn Avenue, State Hill Road, Park Road, and Paper Mill Road corridors.
    Bucks 6 Bensalem Township $501,102 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Hulmeville Road Corridor from Street Road to Bristol Road.
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $252,184 Traffic signal modernization along State Road at Cedar Avenue.
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $191,255 Traffic signal modernization along Radcliffe Street at Randall Avenue.
    Bucks 6 Bristol Township $226,194 Traffic signal modernization along Mill Creek Parkway at Haines Road.
    Bucks 6 Upper Southampton Township $1,079,069 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Second Street Pike Corridor.
    Bucks 6 Yardley $212,960 Intersection improvements along Main Street at Afton Avenue.
    Butler 10 Connoquenessing Township $160,000 Traffic signal upgrades along State Route 68 at Kriess Road and Eagle Mill Road.
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $138,240 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the State Route 19 Corridor.
    Butler 10 Cranberry Township $612,050 Traffic signal upgrade along State Route 19 at St. Francis Way.
    Centre 2 College Township $200,083 Installation of pedestrian signals and upgrades along East College Avenue at Elmwood Street.
    Centre 2 Ferguson Township $80,000 Vehicle detection upgrades along West College Avenue at Bristol Avenue and Whitehall Road, along Blue Course Drive at Old Gatesburg Road, and along Whitehall Road at Research Drive.
    Centre 2 Patton Township $198,082 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Valley Vista Drive Corridor.
    Centre 2 Spring Township $31,279 Signal equipment repalcement along East College Avenue at Harrison Road and Main Street.
    Chester 6 East Vincent Township $263,799 Intersection improvements along Schuylkill Road at New Street.
    Chester 6 Phoenixville $31,420 LED replacement along Church Street at Gay Street and Main Street, along Franklin Street at High Street, and along Washington Avenue at Gay Street.
    Chester 6 Uwchlan Township $53,829 Installation of battery back-up system along Dorlan Mill Road at Moore Road.
    Chester 6 Westtown Township $180,000 Study and removal of the unwarranted traffic signal along West Chester Pike at Chester Road.
    Crawford 1 Meadville $798,341 Traffic signal replacement along Water Street at Chestnut, Center and Arch streets.
    Cumberland 8 North Middleton Township $219,462 Traffic signal modernization along Spring Road at Cavalry Road.
    Cumberland 8 Silver Spring Township $45,273 Auxiliary cabinet and controller upgrades along the Route 11 Corridor.
    Cumberland 8 South Middleton Township $62,574 Installation of emergency pre-emption along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor.
    Cumberland 8 South Middleton Township $44,696 Installation of emergency pre-emption along the York Road Corridor.
    Cumberland 8 South Middleton Township $13,680 Traffic signal retiming along the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor.
    Dauphin 8 Harrisburg $357,150 Traffic signal upgrades and signal performance along the Forester Street Corridor.
    Delaware 6 Concord Township $144,000 Installation of battery back-up systems along Baltimore Pike, Wilmington Pike, Naamans Creek Road, Conchester Highway, and Smithbridge Road corridors.
    Delaware 6 Concord Township $56,000 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Balitmore Pike at Concord Road.
    Delaware 6 Marple Township $440,000 Traffic signal improvements along the Sproul Road Corridor.
    Delaware 6 Middletown Township $108,000 Implementation of low-cost safety improvements along New Middletown Road at Glen Riddle Road and along Edgmont Avenue at Knowlton Road.
    Delaware 6 Springfield Township $284,000 Traffic signal improvements along the Sproul Road Corridor.
    Erie 1 Erie $244,505 Traffic signal replacement and installation of pedestrian signals along Sixth Street at Bacon Street.
    Erie 1 Summit Township $43,584 Traffic signal improvements along Peach Street and Douglas Parkway Corridors.
    Fayette 12 Connellsville $53,075 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Pittsburgh Street at Fairview Avenue and Apple Street, along Crawford Avenue at Arch Street and Pittsburgh Street, and along Snyder Street at Fairview Avenue.
    Franklin 8 Fannett Township $57,840 Installation of solar-powered flashing warning devices along Path Valley Road at Spring Run Road.
    Franklin 8 Greencastle Borough $43,677 Installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacon system along Baltimore Pike at Linden Avenue and along Baltimore Pike at Allison Street.
    Indiana 10 White Township $172,545 Traffic signal ugprades along Ben Franklin Road at Warren Road.
    Lackawanna 4 Clarks Green Borough $39,755 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along East Grove Street at South Abington Road.
    Lackawanna 4 Scranton $135,200 Traffic signal replacement along Green Ridge Street at Wyoming Avenue.
    Lancaster 8 East Donegal Township $147,200 Intersection safety upgrades along River Road at Mount Joy Road.
    Lancaster 8 East Lampeter Township $54,400 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along the Old Philadelphia Pike, Greenfield Road, and Witmer Road corridors.
    Lancaster 8 East Lampeter Township $44,000 Traffic signal improvements along Lincoln Highway at Strasburg Pike.
    Lancaster 8 East Lampeter Township $44,000 Traffic signal improvements along Old Philadelphia Pike at Horseshoe Road.
    Lancaster 8 Elizabethtown Borough $18,000 Traffic signal upgrades along the Market Street Corridor.
    Lancaster 8 Ephrata Borough $113,278 Traffic signal detection upgrades along South Reading Road at Meadow Valley Road and at South Academy Drive.
    Lancaster 8 Lancaster $1,401,714 Traffic signal controller upgrades at 91 intersections through the City of Lancaster.
    Lancaster 8 Lititz Borough $64,800 Pedestrian signal ugprades alogn the Broad Street and Main Street corridors.
    Lancaster 8 Manheim Borough $72,000 Installation of battery back-up systems along the Main Street Corridor.
    Lancaster 8 Warwick Township $127,600 Traffic signal detection system upgrades along Rothsville Road at Newport Road and along Main Street at Church Street and Rothsville Road.
    Lancaster 8 West Hempfield Township $13,269 Installation of battery back-up and pre-emption along Stony Battery Road at Route 30 Eastbound Ramp and Rotue 30 Westbound Ramp.
    Lehigh 5 Allentown $775,378 Traffic signal coordination along the Lehigh Street Corridor.
    Luzerne 4 Hanover Township $96,528 Traffic signal upgrades along Sans Souci Parkway at St. Mary's Road and Willow Street.
    Luzerne 4 Plains Township $61,848 LED signal replacement along River Street at Maffett Street, along Carey Avenue at Main Street, and alon gRoute 315 at Laird Street.
    Lycoming 3 Loyalsock Township $129,500 Traffic signal replacement along Northway Road at Sheridan Street.
    Mckean 2 Foster Township $62,500 Traffic signal replacement along Main Street at Bolivar Drive.
    Mercer 1 Greenville Borough $188,200 Traffic signal replacement along Main Street (SR 0018) at Prairie Street.
    Mercer 1 West Middlesex Borough $42,160 Detection system upgrade along New Castle Road at Main Street.
    Montgomery 6 Abington Township $298,480 Traffic signal upgrades along Fitzwatertown Road at North Hills Avenue.
    Montgomery 6 East Norriton Township $329,750 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the Germantown Pike Corridor.
    Montgomery 6 East Norriton Township $108,300 Installation of video detection system along the Germantown Pike Corridor.
    Montgomery 6 Hatboro Borough $1,330,508 Traffic signal equipment ugprades along Montgomer Avenue at Jacksonville Road.
    Montgomery 6 Jenkintown Borough $89,784 Traffic signal equipment upgrades and LED replacement at eight intersections along the York Road Corridor.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Frederick Township $1,474 LED replacement along the Route 29 Corridor.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Moreland Township $148,080 Traffic signal equipment and safety upgrades along Byberry Road at Pine Road.
    Montgomery 6 Lower Salford Township $54,200 Preventative maintenance at 13 intersections throughout Lower Salford Township.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Dublin Township $2,200,000 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment and software along the West Moreland Road and Easton Road Corridors.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Merion Township $107,968 LED replacement at 24 intersections along the Dekalb Pike, Gulph Road, Henderson Road, Valley Forge Road, and Swedesford Road corridors.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Pottsgrove Township $21,186 Installation of emergency pre-emption systems along Pottstown Pike at State Street and Moyer Road.
    Montgomery 6 Upper Providence Township $239,230 Installation of adaptive traffic signal equipment along the Egypt Road Corridor.
    Montgomery 6 Whitpain Township $79,578 Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the itnersection of Skippack Pike and Pennlyn-Blue Bell Pike.
    Montgomery 6 Worcester Township $141,700 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Valley Forge Road at Skippack Pike and Township Line Road.
    Montgomery 6 Worcester Township $80,240 Fiberoptic traffic signal interconnection along Germantown Pike at Park Avenue and Trooper Road.
    Montour 3 Danville Borough $55,440 Traffic signal retiming and synchronization at 10 intersections along Walnut Street, Mill Street, and Northumberland Road Corridor.
    Northampton 5 Tatamy Borough $10,008 Installation of emergency pre-emption systems along Eighth Street at Main Street and Commerce Lane.
    Northumberland 3 Sunbury $354,332 Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the intersection of Fourth Street and Arch Street.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia $2,800,000 Traffic signal modernization at 12 intersections along the Castor Avenue Corridor.
    Philadelphia 6 Philadelphia $7,100,000 Traffic signal modernization and equipment upgrades at 24 intersections along the Cheltenham Avenue Corridor.
    Schuylkill 5 Cass Township $133,544 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Highridge Park Road at Keystone Boulevard and at the I-81 Northbound Ramps.
    Schuylkill 5 Foster Township $48,088 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along State Route 901 at Keystone Boulevard.
    Schuylkill 5 Minersville Borough $181,920 Traffic signal retiming and coordination at eight intersections along the Sunbury Street Corridor.
    Schuylkill 5 Minersville Borough $308,270 Pedestrian improvements and installation or overspeed warning system at eight intersections along the Sunbury Street Corridor.
    Schuylkill 5 Pottsville $314,313 Traffic signal and intersection upgrades at the intersection of Market Street and 20th Street.
    Schuylkill 5 Saint Clair Borough $229,600 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Claude Lord Boulevard at Hancock Street, Russell Street, Terry Rich Boulevard, and Ann Street.
    Union 3 Mifflinburg Borough $53,331 Traffic signal retiming along Chestnut Street at Third Street and Fourth Street.
    Union 3 Union County $53,331 Traffic signal equipment upgrades at the intersection of East Chestnut Street at Mabel Street.
    Washington 12 Cecil Township $416,850 Traffic signal system upgrades at seven intersections along the Southpointe Boulevard Corridor.
    Washington 12 Peters Township $382,950 Traffic signal equipment upgradesa t the intersection of McMurray Road at Valleybrook Road.
    Westmoreland 12 Washington Township $16,000 Township traffic signal activities.
    York 8 Dillsburg Borough $44,620 LED replacement at seven intersections along the State Route 15 Corridor.
    York 8 Wrightsville Borough $37,054 Traffic signal equipment upgrades along Hellam Street at Ninth Street and Sixth Street.
    York 8 York Township $182,035 Traffic signal modernization along Queen Street at Country Club Road.

     

     

    ARLE Funding Program

    The Automated Red Light Enforcement Transportation Enhancements Grant Program (ARLE Funding Program) was established in 2010 as a PennDOT-administered competitive grant program in accordance with Vehicle Code (75 Pa.C.S.) §3116(l)(2)§3117(m)(2), and §3370(m)(2) §3117(m)(2). Funding for the program is generated from the net revenue of fines collected through Automated Red Light Enforcement Systems and Automated Speed Enforcement Systems. Grant applications are accepted annually during the month of June.

    The program continues to prioritize safety enhancements considering both PennDOT's Safety Network Screening methods for the project location and Crash Modification Factors associated with proposed improvements.

    pre-application scoping form is required prior to submitting an application. Scoping forms should be submitted via email. The completed and reviewed scoping form must be uploaded as an attachment to the formal application submission.

    The scoping form is a fillable web page. If you wish to save a partially-completed form to finish later, click the “Save” button at the top of the screen and save the file to your computer. When you want to work on the form again, navigate to the scoping form webpage, click “Open” at the top of the page, and select the file you saved to your computer. When you are ready to submit the scoping form, click the “Save” button and then attach the file to an email. Please also attach a detailed cost estimate and project location map.

    You can learn more and apply for funding here.

    Email us with questions.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny E​leven Bethel Park
    Borough
    		 $1 million
    		 Transportation improvements to improve congestion and safety at the Hamilton Road/Baptist Road intersection
    Allegheny E​leven Edgewood 
    Township
    		 $292,000
    		 Traffic signal improvements on the Braddock Avenue corridor including flashing yellow arrows, new vehicular signal heads with backplates and reflective tape, updating the existing controllers, and adding battery backup
    Allegheny E​leven City of Pittsburgh
    		 $453,657.21
    		 Complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of the Boulevard of the Allies and Ward Street
    Allegheny E​leven City of Pittsburgh
    		 $545,267.58

    		 Complete replacement of the traffic signal located at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Becks Run Road/Biscayne Drive
    Berks Five Wernersville Borough
    		 $3,551.18
    		 Speed feedback display unit to be installed for borough vehicles
    Bucks Six Bensalem Township 
    		 $79,649.50
    		 Upgrade pedestrian equipment at two signalized intersections on Knights Road
    Bucks Six Middletown Township
    		 $229,008.45
    		 Pedestrian equipment upgrades on the New Falls Road and Woodbourne Road corridors
    Bucks Six Newtown Township
    		 $326,931
    		 Pedestrian upgrades at two unsignalized intersections to include overhead and post-mounted Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, federally-compliant signage, pedestrian push buttons and high-visibility crosswalks
    Centre Two College Township
    		 $146,320
    		 Traffic signal upgrades on the Route 26 corridor including advanced radar units, new signal heads with reflective back plates, louver systems and review split phasing or new pavement marking alignment/arrangement at Route 26 and U.S. 322 Ramps
    Centre Two Harris Township
    		 $298,349
    		 Designate, design and install a bike/pedestrian crossing point on Boal Avenue at the Pennsylvania Military Museum entrance/Old Boalsburg Road intersection
    Chester Six
    		 East Pikeland Township
    		 $367,162
    		 Install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ridge Road and Hares Hill Road
    Chester Six
    		 London Britain Township
    		 $32,219
    		 Installation of flashing warning devices on northbound and southbound Route 896 in the vicinity of Strickersville Road and South Bank Road
    Chester Six
    		 North Coventry Township
    		 $287,100
    		 Traffic signal upgrades along the Route 100 and Route 724 corridors including installation of stop bar and dilemma zone detection, LED signal indication upgrades, and installation new backplates with reflective strips and installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons with LED latching
    Chester Six
    		 West Fallowfield Township
    		 $95,000
    		 Installation of left turn phases for the Route 41 approaches to Route 10 and related traffic signal upgrades
    Erie One Erie City
    		 $55,000
    		 Replacing and upgrading 201 city-owned street lights along the Bayfront Connector with new LED light fixtures
    Fayette Twelve Dunbar Township
    		 $360,500
    		 Installation of radar detectors with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, emergency vehicle preemption and new GPS time clocks and updated traffic signal timings at five intersections along U.S. 119
    Lackawanna Four Dickson City Borough
    		 $315,000
    		 Installation of traffic signaling with emergency preemption capabilities for emergency vehicles; widening of the route and adjustment of the curb for a safe turning lane, concrete pedestrian walks, pedestrian ramps meeting ADA standards, and cross walks to facilitate safety between transportation modes at this intersection
    Lancaster Eight City of Lancaster
    		 $700,000
    		 Traffic calming and pedestrian/bicyclist safety improvements on the South Duke Street Corridor, such as curb bump outs, reducing curb radii, installing new pedestrian crossings, installing a new sidepath to separate bikes from motor vehicle traffic, installing a new bus shelter, upgrading sidewalks, providing pedestrian-level street lighting, and adding back-in angle parking
    Lehigh
    		 Five
    		 Macungie Borough
    		 $223,858
    		 Install a pedestrian activated crosswalk system
    Lehigh Five South Whitehall Township
    		 $554,855.31
    		 Modernize the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard (Route 222) and Lincoln Avenue to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety
    Mercer One Sharon City
    		 $380,000
    		 Removal of the traffic signal at Route 62 and Spencer Avenue and extending the median to restrict turns at the intersection, while creating turn arounds for local traffic
    Montgomery Six East Norriton Township
    		 $539,606.93
    		 New traffic signal installation at Township Line Road and Hannah Avenue/Townline Drive
    Montgomery Six Lower Moreland Township
    		 $320,100 
    		 Upgrade the traffic signals at the intersections of Welsh Road and Valley Road and Welsh Road and Lieberman Drive
    Montgomery Six Lower Salford Township
    		 $86,200
    		 Upgrade pavement markings on various roadways to provide for bike lanes, where appropriate, the installation of on-road bike lane legends and associated signage
    Montgomery Six Salford Township
    		 $346,723
    		 Modernize the signal equipment at Ridge Road (Route 563) and Allentown Road (Route 1001)
    Montgomery Six Upper Hanover Township
    		 $205,300
    		 Install overhead Red Signal Ahead Warning Assemblies and retroreflective backplates at the intersection of Layfield Road (Route 663) and Knight Rd/Kutztown Rd (Route 1033)
    Montgomery Six Whitemarsh Township
    		 $26,347
    		 Install protected left-turn phasing along all four approaches at Joshua Road (Route 3014) and Stenton Avenue (Route 3003) and along the westbound approach at Joshua Road (Route 3014) and Flourtown Road (Route 3007)
    Northumberland Three City of Sunbury
    		 $106,759
    		 Reconfigure the intersection at Susquehanna Avenue and Route 405
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $4 million Support Citywide Intersection Modifications, ITS-Fiber Network, 10th Street Bike Network Curb Separation and Speed Limit Signing
    Pike Four
    		 Milford Borough
    		 $14,202.08
    		 Install bidirectional crosswalk warning lights at two marked pedestrian crosswalks at two entrances to the Borough where there are no traffic lights
    Wayne Four
    		 Texas Township
    		 $53,500
    		 Provide two designated crosswalks at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 2006
    Westmoreland Twelve Hempfield Township
    		 $146,000
    		 School Bus Crossing Warning Flasher for the Maxwell Elementary School, an emergency vehicle flasher for the North Hempfield Fire Company and a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon along Forbes Trail Road
    Westmoreland Twelve Irwin Borough
    		 $101,000
    		 Install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size
    Westmoreland Twelve Salem Township
    		 $224,710
    		 LED lighting at the Route 22 single-point diamond interchange overpass and traffic signal upgrades including radar detection with dilemma zone protection, battery backup systems, new LED vehicular and pedestrian signals, an actuated RED signal ahead sign along Route 66 at Sheffield Drive and emergency vehicle detection
    Westmoreland Twelve Westmoreland County
    		 $385,700
    		 Various traffic signal improvements to four traffic signals along U.S. 30, U.S. 119, and Route 981. These improvements include new radar detection (with dilemma zone protection), pedestrian count down signal heads, LED vehicular signal heads with reflectorized borders, battery backup systems and latching pedestrian push buttons.
    Westmoreland Twelve Youngwood Borough
    		 $65,800
    		 Purchase and install new street name signs throughout the Borough to meet current design standards for retroreflectivity and character size

    COUNTY
    		 DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Adams E​ight Conewago Township

    		 $55,094

    		 Guide rail safety improvements
    Allegheny E​leven Carnegie Borough
    		 $10,422
    		 Install radar feedback signs on Forsythe Road
    Allegheny E​leven Coraopolis Borough
    		 $298,250
    		 Traffic signal replacement to include overhead signals to reduce redlight running and pedestrian accommodations
    Allegheny E​leven Hampton Township
    		 $175,000
    		 S. Pioneer Road roadway safety improvements to include replacing out of date guiderail
    Allegheny E​leven McCandless Township
    		 $451,483
    		 Signal component updates project at 21 locations throughout the municipality. Upgrades include accessible pedestrian signals, equipment for flashing yellow arrow operations, controller replacements and rewiring of existing signal equipment.
    Allegheny E​leven Penn Hills Township
    		 $565,292
    		 Traffic signal replacement at Frankstown Road (SR 0400) & Beulah Road (SR 0130)
    Butler Ten Butler Township
    		 $249,504
    		 Pittsburgh Street & McCalmont Road/Vogel Road traffic signal modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to replace strain poles, new signal heads and reflectorized back plates.
    Butler Ten Cranberry Township
    		 $350,000
    		 Route 19 and Short Street traffic signal upgrade and modernization. Improvements include new mast arms to support additional signal heads, new controller to allow for advanced signal timings.
    Butler Ten Penn Township
    		 $446,706
    		 Signal replacement and reconfiguration at Route 8 and Airport Road to include new mast arms to replace strain poles
    Dauphin Eight Londonderry Township
    		 $32,421
    		 Colebrook Road (SR 341) and Schoolhouse Road (T-494) intersection warning signals
    Delaware Six
    		 Chester City
    		 $115,831
    		 Improve PA 291 and 322 off-ramp/Jeffrey Street Traffic Signal. This project will convert the intersection from a flashing red/yellow configuration to a fully signalized intersection.
    Delaware Six
    		 Radnor Township
    		 $120,350
    		 Bridge height warning system at the SEPTA underpass on King of Prussia Road
    Delaware Six
    		 Yeadon Borough
    		 $287,000
    		 MacDade Boulevard & Church Lane traffic signal and pedestrian accommodation improvements
    Erie One Erie City
    		 $395,769
    		 Installation of 30 accessible pedestrian signal buttons to improve pedestrian safety
    Fayette Twelve Fayette County
    		 $352,000
    		 Bullskin Township signal upgrades at three intersections along US 119. Improvements include radar detection systems to allow for more streamlined flows of traffic, siren preemption systems and battery back-up systems to allow the equipment to operate during outages which frequently happen along this roadway due to flooding
    Franklin Eight Waynesboro Borough
    		 $49,000
    		 Replacement of flashing school signs and the installation of speed limit driver feedback signs
    Lancaster Eight East Petersburg Borough
    		 $113,600
    		 Traffic signal upgrades at SR 72/Enterprise Road and SR 72/Miller Road. Improvements include stop bar radar detection, advanced radar detection, pedestrian countdown timers and reflectorized back plates.
    Lancaster Eight Ephrata Borough
    		 $222,400
    		 Intersection safety and signal improvements at three intersections in the Borough. Improvements include radar detection, pedestrian improvements and new mast arms.
    Lebanon Eight Heidelberg Township
    		 $12,823
    		 Install solar radar speed signs at the approaches to the intersection of Route 501 and East and West Reistville Road
    Lycoming Three Muncy Borough
    		 $162,000
    		 Pedestrian crosswalks safety improvements. This project will implement pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flash beacons (RRFB), high-visibility pavement markings, flexible post pedestrian crosswalk signs, approach crossing signage and LED in-roadway warning light (IRWL) crosswalk system.
    Lycoming Three Montoursville Borough 
    		 $465,000 
    		 SR 2014 and Walnut Street traffic signal replacement
    Mercer One Sharon City
    		 $400,000
    		 State Street traffic signal and pedestrian improvements, including performing a traffic timings study, implementing a coordination plan, and updating intersections to include pedestrian pushbuttons and GPS timeclocks as required
    Mercer One Springfield Township
    		 $413,500
    		 Signal equipment improvements including replacement of the existing flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, radar vehicular detection, battery backup power supply, and vehicular signal heads with retroreflective backplates
    Mifflin Two Derry Township
    		 $306,500
    		 Electric Avenue/Logan Boulevard Corridor Signal Upgrades to include coordinating five traffic signals
    Monroe Five Delaware Water Gap Borough
    		 $52,725
    		 Placement of three electronic radar speed limit display signs
    Montgomery Six Cheltenham Township
    		 $420,250
    		 Traffic signal equipment upgrades at three intersections to include installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons and countdown pedestrian signal heads
    Montgomery Six Cheltenham Township
    		 $343,700 
    		 Traffic signal equipment and pavement marking upgrades at the intersection of Rices Mill Road and Glenside Avenue
    Montgomery Six Lansdale Borough
    		 $156,000
    		 Install two ground mounted controllers, perform traffic counts, update timings, new pedestrian signal heads and push buttons and retroreflective backplates
    Northampton Three Northampton Borough
    		 $156,538
    		 Installation of the Main Street/10th Street/Nor-Bath Trail pedestrian rectangular rapid flashing beacon
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $7 million For the following four programs in the city: Citywide Intersection Modifications, Modern Roundabouts, Bike Network Curb Separation and Citywide Traffic Calming
    Pike Four
    		 Milford Borough
    		 $19,080
    		 Purchase and install electronic speed display signs at the four (4) main entrances to the Borough
    Westmoreland Twelve Salem Township
    		 $389,000
    		 US 22 Traffic Signal Safety Upgrade Project to include LED vehicular signals with reflectorized backplates, LED “SIGNAL AHEAD” over the road warning flashers, LED pedestrian count down signals and Pedestrian latching push buttons
    York Eight Hanover Borough 
    		 $487,287
    		 Downtown Route 94/116/194 Traffic Congestion & Pedestrian Safety Improvements. To include modernizing the intersections to include APS pedestrian signals, 3-second advance pedestrian phasing, flashing yellow arrow signals, 12-inch signals, and high visibility crosswalks at both intersections, and a new controller cabinet/assembly and signal mast arm poles at the Center Square intersection to accommodate the flashing yellow arrow signals.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny Eleven Carnegie Borough
    		 $66,193
    		 Install a Flashing Beacon at a crosswalk serving Carnegie Elementary School
    Allegheny Eleven
    		 Castle Shannon Borough
    		 $90,000
    		 Review pedestrian safety features at the heavily utilized intersection of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard (Route 3042) and Cooke Drive
    Allegheny Eleven Kilbuck Township
    		 $116,000
    		 Improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on Camp Horne Road, which currently has no pedestrian facilities or connectivity
    Allegheny Eleven City of Pittsburgh
    		 $233,066
    		 Replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of North Charles Street and Perrysville Avenue
    Allegheny Eleven City of Pittsburgh
    		 $230,600
    		 Replace the traffic signal and improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Black Street and North Negley Avenue
    Bucks Six Falls Township
    		 $756,881
    		 Intersection safety improvements to seven intersections throughout the community. To include the installation of pedestrian signals, ADA curb ramps, and preemption devices on existing traffic signals
    Butler Ten Cranberry Township
    		 $300,000
    		 Installation of a new warranted traffic signal at the intersection of Route 19 and Progress Avenue
    Carbon Five
    		 Palmerton Borough
    		 $329,398
    		 Replacement of all existing signal equipment at the offset intersection of Third Street and Delaware Avenue. This will bring the intersection up to current PennDOT safety standards.
    Clearfield Two
    		 Lawrence Township $299,117
    		 Upgrade the Route 879 Signal System for unified command and control through PennDOT’s central software system. The existing video system will be upgraded to an infrared system. The existing overhead signals will be replaced with new signals with reflective back plates.
    Columbia Three Hemlock Township
    		 $404,161 
    		 Install a new traffic signal in place of the current two-way stop configuration at the intersection of Route 42 (Mall Blvd) and Route 4003 (Frosty Valley Road)
    Delaware Six Upper Darby Township
    		 $107,370
    		 Improve pedestrian safety along the Providence Road corridor at Penn Pines Park by installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB), installing ADA accessible curb ramps and crosswalk striping. There will also be striping improvements at the intersection of Penn Pines Boulevard to help manage turning movements and improve sight distance.
    Franklin Eight Washington  Township
    		 $30,700
    		 Conduct a traffic study along the Route 16 corridor, develop an optimal timing plan, and implement the necessary changes to enhance the flow of traffic in this corridor
    Lackawanna Four Blakely Borough
    		 $123,210
    		 Improve pedestrian safety on Depot Street at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail mid-block crossing.  Improvements will include ADA accessible ramps, flashing beacons to alert drivers and pedestrians/cyclists to slow down and be aware of conditions, signage to encourage sharing the road and a high visibility colored concrete crossing. 
    Lancaster Eight Lancaster City
    		 $235,250
    		 Install curb bump outs and a Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at the S. Queen/Farnum Street intersection to improve pedestrian safety
    Lancaster Eight Mountville Borough
    		 $460,953
    		 Modernize an existing traffic signal at the intersection of West Main Street (Route 462), East Main Street (Route 462), North Manor Street and South Manor Street (Route 3017), including replacement of 8” 4-way signal heads with 12” signals on mast arms
    Lehigh Five Upper Saucon Township
    		 $5,600
    		 Install Reflective Backplates at Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway
    Luzerne Four City of Hazleton
    		 $1.024 million 
    		 Make traffic signal upgrades on Route 309 at 15th, 22nd, and Diamond Streets. These upgrades will improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow.
    Montgomery Six Limerick Township

    		 $37,290
    		 Install pedestrian signal improvements comprising of LED Hand-Man Countdown pedestrian signal heads, controller assembly modifications to accommodate the Hand-Man Countdown pedestrian signals, pavement marking adjustments on Tenth Street and revised location of an ADA ramp
    Montgomery Six Upper Hanover Township
    		 $494,600
    		 Modernize the intersection of John Fries Highway (Route 663) and Geryville Road, including new traffic signal supports and equipment. Advance warning “Signal Ahead” devices will be provided for the John Fries Highway (Route 663) approaches.
    Montgomery Six Hatboro Borough
    		 $83,550 
    		 Install overhead and post mounted pedestrian signage with Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) for the existing crosswalk
    Montgomery Six Whitemarsh Township

    		 $453,750
    		 Modernize the intersection of Bethlehem Pike (Route 2018), Skippack Pike (Route 73) and Camp Hill Road (Route 2028). The project includes the installation of new mast arms and/or pedestals with LED signal indications, installation of video vehicle detection with dilemma-zone detection for Bethlehem Pike, conversion of existing 5-section signal heads to flashing yellow indications along Bethlehem Pike, inclusion of emergency pre-emption equipment and timings, upgrade of the existing signal controller with new conduit/wiring throughout the intersection, installation of a battery backup system and fiber interconnect to the Church Road intersection to the south.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $6.5 million For the following five programs: Priority Corridor Safety Improvements, Intersection Transit Safety Improvements, Bike Network Curb Separation, Bus Boarding Islands and Corridor ITS and Emergency Preemption
    Westmoreland Twelve Irwin Borough 
    		 $347,000 Upgrade the intersection by providing new mast arm type supports to allow the signals to be mounted over the roadway. In addition to the vehicular signals, new pedestrian count down signal heads will be provided.
    Westmoreland Twelve Unity Township
    		 $167,000 Improve safety by restricting left turns out of the side streets. This restriction will be accomplished by the construction of a concrete mountable barrier through the intersection.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny Eleven Municipality of Penn Hills

    		 $328,803
    		 Modernize and update traffic and pedestrian signals and equipment at the intersection of Frankstown Road (SR 0400), Spring Grove Road, and Shenandoah Drive
    Berks Five City of Reading $812,416
    		 Replace the outdated traffic signals with new signals with multiple heads and improved traffic control features, and to install ADA curb ramps and crosswalks along North Front Street at the intersections of Greenwich Street, Oley Street, Douglass Street and Windsor Street.
    Blair Nine Taylor Township
    		 $60,000
    		 Installation of “Cross Road Ahead” signage with advisory speed plaques and solar-powered flashing warning devices along SR 36 (Woodbury Pike) prior to the intersection of SR 2004 (Cross Cove Road)
    Bucks Six
    		 Bristol Township $199,315
    		 Replacement of all existing signal equipment at New Falls Road and Woodbine Road, Edgely Road and Emily Road
    Columbia Three Bloomsburg $359,231
    		 Retime the nine existing signals within the town, modernize the existing Main Street signal system, and establish remote connectivity that can be accessed by the regional Traffic Management Center (TMC)
    Montgomery Six Borough of Hatboro
    		 $74,028
    		 Upgrades to the pedestrian crossing at the Williams Lane & York Road intersection, safety will be improved by installing an overhead flashing beacon for the existing intersection.
    Montgomery Six Hatfield Township
    		 $300,000 Improve accessibility and safety at four existing traffic signals in alignment with a recently completed a sidewalk connections plan
    Montgomery Six Trappe Borough
    		 $607,314 
    		 Improve intersection pedestrian safety along Main Street by intersection design and signal upgrades to include current pedestrian standards
    Montgomery Six Upper Moreland Township

    		 $288,750
    		 Modifications to traffic signals along York Road at Davisville Road and Easton Road to improve the operation and safety of the interaction between the at-grade SEPTA rail crossing
    Northampton Three Borough of Wilson
    		 $717,691
    		 Traffic signal upgrades at 23rd Street and Butler Street including Push buttons for pedestrians, new traffic signals, pedestrian crossing signs, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $4 million For the following activities: Broad, Germantown, and Erie (BGE) Transportation Safety Project; High Quality Bicycle Network; Citywide Neighborhood Slow Zones; and Citywide Intersection Modifications
    Westmoreland Twelve Penn Township 
    		 $325,000 Existing obsolete signal equipment at the intersection of State Route 130 and State Route 993/Walnut Street
    York Eight Springettsbury Township
    		 $143,539
    		 Modernize the intersection at Haines Road (SR2005) and Eastern Boulevard (T-982)

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny Eleven Coraopolis Borough $205,500 Upgrade the traffic signal installation at the intersection of 4th Ave. (S.R. 0051) and Mill St.
    Allegheny Eleven Edgewood Borough $62,500 Perform a safety study at the intersections of Maple Ave./McKelvey Ave. and Swissvale Ave./Race St. for low cost safety improvements.
    Allegheny Eleven Hampton Township $166,500 Upgrade to upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Wildwood Road (SR 4070) and W. Hardies Road/Wildwood Sample Road (SR 4067).
    Allegheny Eleven Pittsburgh City $116,636 Replace the traffic signal located at the intersection of Beaver Ave. and Chateau St.
    Allegheny Eleven Shaler Township $308,000 Install a new traffic signal at the intersection of SR 8 (William Flinn Hwy) and Glenshaw Glass Driveway.
    Allegheny Eleven South Park Township $199,975 Construct an auxiliary left turn lane at the intersection of Library Road (SR 0088) and Brownsville/Library Road.
    Allegheny Eleven Tarentum Borough $226,000 Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of East Main Ave. (SR 1001) and Corbet St.
    Allegheny Eleven West View Borough $12,682 Install overhead pedestrian crossing signs.
    Berks Five City of Reading $227,840 Study and upgrade the downtown signal system network.
    Blair Nine City of Altoona $103,753 Installation of enhanced pavement markings along the 17th St. corridor within close proximity of the Altoona Area School District's Jr. High and Sr. High Schools.
    Blair Nine City of Altoona $36,794 "School Zone Ahead" advanced warning flashers and timer upgrades in and around the vicinity of 17th St. and 2nd Ave, and the vicinity of Ward Ave and Coleridge Ave.
    Centre Two College Township $112,655 Upgrade the traffic signal located at S. Atherton St. (SR 3014) & Rolling Ridge Drive.
    Chester Six Caln Township $225,205 Install traffic signal control at the one-lane bridge over Beaver Creek on Lloyd Ave.
    Chester Six South Coventry Township $229,961 Install a traffic signal at the intersection of PA 23 Ridge Road and Coventryville Road.
    Clearfield Two Curwensville Borough $247,277 Traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert St & State St (Route 879) and State St. (Route 879) & River St. & Bloomington Ave. including LED signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
    Clearfield Two City of DuBois $264,528 Modify existing intersection geometry of East DuBois Ave (SR 0255) and Division St. to allow for safe and efficient vehicular turning movements within the intersection.
    Columbia Three Bloomsburg $384,408 Fully modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of SR 11 (Columbia Blvd) & Park St.
    Cumberland Eight Hampden Township $60,702 Safety improvements at the intersections of Wertzville Road and Lambs Gap Road, Wertzville Road and I-81 Interchange and Wertzville Road and Orrs Bridge Road to include adding a signal head, relocating signage, adding a dynamic LED signal ahead sign and Advanced Dilemma Zone Detection.
    Delaware Six Springfield Township $227,025 Modernize signal facilities at the intersection of Powell Road and Saxer Ave. to improve pedestrian vehicular safety and comply with current ADA requirements.
    Elk Two Fox Township $88,300 Upgrade existing School Zone flashing lights, signage, associated crosswalk markings, installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon warning lights and ADA compliance in the vicinity of Fox Township Elementary School and the St. Boniface Catholic Church .
    Lackawanna Four City of Carbondale $57,653 Upgrading the North Main St. Pedestrian Crosswalk with solar flashing signage and pedestrian push buttons to notify oncoming traffic of pedestrians in the crosswalk.
    Lancaster Eight Leacock Township $263,987 Installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike (SR 0340) and New Holland Road (SR 1011).
    Lawrence Eleven Neshannock Township $263,672 Installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of SR 0018 (Wilmington Road) and Oakwood Way.
    Lehigh Five City of Allentown $14,500 Installation of a new school zone flasher and pedestrian crossing flasher along the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and for the installation of a pedestrian flasher at the existing crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 4th St.
    Lehigh Five Slatington Borough $270,628 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Main St. (SR 873) and Church St. to current standards.
    Luzerne Four Hanover Township $110,925 Upgrade the traffic signals at three intersections along the Sans Souci Parkway (SR 2002) to include, pedestrian countdown signals with push buttons, video detection system, emergency preemption system, pavement markings and detectable warning surfaces.
    Montgomery Six Conshohocken Borough $348,000 Install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at two intersections along Fayette St. at 4th Ave. and 7th Ave..
    Montgomery Six Perkiomen Township $277,410 Install a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of SR 29 with Bridge St. and Graterford Road.
    Montour Three Mahoning Township $351,140 Modernize the traffic signal at SR 2008 (Bloom Road) and Academy St.s.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $6.6 million For the following activities: Old City Market St. Multimodal Improvements from 6th to 2nd St. to include rightsizing, protected bike lanes, signal improvements, bus boarding and pedestrian islands and mill and overlay; low cost safety improvements to include pavement marking, green bicycle conflict zones, rumble strips, curb extensions, etc.; redesign of high quality bicycle network streets to include protected bicycle lanes and neighborhood bikeway corridors; a continuation of Philadelphia’s Modern Roundabout program; intersection modifications to slow traffic at intersections, improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians, and reduce pedestrian vulnerability by reducing pedestrian crossing time; Citywide Fiber Optic Signal Integration; and LED St. lighting to increase pedestrian and traffic safety through improved St. lighting while promoting walkability within commercial and residential corridors.
    Westmoreland Twelve City of Latrobe $122,000 Install electronic flashing school zone speed limit warning devices adjacent to Latrobe Elementary School.
    Westmoreland Twelve Salem Township $120,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at Route 22 and Route 819.
    York Eight Glen Rock Borough $204,592 Upgrade the traffic signal located at the intersection of Baltimore St. (PA 616) and Manchester St. (PA 216), install new ADA ramps, and add pedestrian signalization.
    York Eight Springettsbury Township $276,608 Modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of Memory Lane and Industrial Highway.
    York Eight City of York $327,446 Improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and mobility along identified Safe Routes to School crossings, including: audible pedestrian signals, signal phasing updates and leading pedestrian intervals, high-visibility pavement markings, pedestrian and bike signage, ADA curb ramps, pedestrian refuge improvements, and other traffic-calming measures such as bulb-outs, removal of parking to improve sight distance, narrowing lane width, and pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flash beacon.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Allegheny Eleven Churchill Borough $170,000 Upgrade traffic signal controllers, install battery backup systems, and new LED traffic signal heads at three intersections.
    Allegheny Eleven City of Pittsburgh $165,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and Bayard Street with new traffic signal supports, LED signal heads, full pedestrian accommodations and detection system.
    Allegheny Eleven McKeesport City $344,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at intersection of Versailles Avenue and Evans Street by installing new traffic signal supports, signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection, and new ADA curb ramps; to create a Traffic Safety Program that would assess the needs of intersections throughout the city where there are large pedestrian and vehicle conflicts, speeding issues and sight distance problems; and to install Accessible Pedestrian Signals at the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Coursin Street.
    Allegheny Eleven Mt. Lebanon Township $268,149 Improve safety and operational efficiencies by constructing an auxiliary right turn lane on the Segar Road approach to Bower Hill Road; to improve safety and operational efficiencies by constructing of an auxiliary right turn lane on the Bower Hill Road approach to Washington Road, and to replace strain poles with Mast Arms at the intersection; and to install new LED pedestrian signal heads, emergency vehicle preemption, emergency generator panels, and push buttons at various locations.
    Allegheny Eleven Richland Township $164,000 Install new LED pedestrian signal heads, emergency vehicle preemption, emergency generator panels, and pedestrian push buttons at various locations.
    Allegheny Eleven Springdale Borough $505,500 Upgrade traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and School Street with new signal supports, LED signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection and ADA facilities; and to upgrade traffic signal at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and James Street with new signal supports, LED signal heads, pedestrian accommodations, controller assembly, detection and ADA facilities.
    Allegheny Eleven Swissvale Borough $60,000 Upgrade traffic signal heads and the traffic signal controller, and to install a battery backup system at the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Waverly Street/Edgewood Avenue.
    Bedford Nine Bedford Borough $58,788 Upgrade audible pushbutton system along at three intersections; Pitt Street & Richard Street, Pitt Street & Juliana Street and Penn Street & Juliana Street by installing new system.
    Berks Five Amity Township $173,245 Improve safety by modifying the traffic signal left turn phasing at Route 422 and Monocacy Creek Road and reconstructing the center median on the Eastern leg.
    Berks Five Exeter Township $299,000 Reconstruct the traffic signal at the intersection of Perkiomen Avenue and East Neversink Road by installing mast arms, video and dilemma zone detection, emergency pre-emption, and ADA compliant pedestrian accommodations.
    Berks Five Muhlenberg Township $79,596 Improve safety by rehabilitating school warning signal system on Kutztown Road.
    Bucks Six Bristol Township $308,200 Improve safety at the intersection of Hood Boulevard and Queen Anne Drive by installing mast arms, conduit, signal cables, uninterruptable power supply, LED vehicular signal heads, LED countdown pedestrian signal heads, pedestrian push buttons, video detectors, radar detection system and emergency preemption system.
    Bucks Six Doylestown Township $380,817 Improve safety at the intersection of Swamp Road and Easton Road by retiming the traffic signal and installing mast arms, emergency preemption, dilemma zone detection, video detection, uninterruptable power supply, pedestrian push buttons and dedicated hand/man pedestrian signals with countdown timers.
    Bucks Six Morrisville Borough $20,000 Update and replace existing regulatory signage at various locations throughout the borough and install breakaway sign posts.
    Bucks Six Northampton Township $137,000 Improve pedestrian and traffic signal improvements at four intersections by installing pedestrian countdown timers, emergency vehicle preemption, video detection and radar detection.
    Bucks Six Plumstead Township $646,128 Improve pedestrian safety at the center of Plumsteadville by installing ADA ramps, crosswalks, pedestrian push buttons Hand/Person pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and signalization upgrades.
    Cambria Nine Loretto Borough $50,000 Improve pedestrians and motorist safety at Syberton Road from Saint Michael School to the Basilica of Saint Michael Church by installing pedestrian crossing, detectable warning devices, a level walkway, pavement markings, and flashing warning signals.
    Centre Two Ferguson Township $80,000 Upgrade bicycles/motorcycles detection by installing dilemma zone and digital radar detections at two signalized intersections; Blue Course Drive & Circleville Road/Teaberry Lane and Blue Course Drive & Havershire Boulevard.
    Centre Two Huston Township $25,000 Improve safety on Route 3040 (Alt220) to the east of the village of Julian by installing a new solar-powered flashing warning sign on pedestal support pole.
    Chester Six East Whiteland Township $71,216 Maintain and improve safety by deploying portable traffic control signals at desirable locations throughout the township.
    Columbia Three Town of Bloomsburg $301,154 Improve safety at the intersection of Market Street and 5th Street by fully modernizing the traffic signal and adding emergency vehicle preemption.
    Erie One City of Erie $72,040 Upgrade fluorescent and incandescent railroad preemption signs with LEDs at four intersections.
    Lackawanna Four Dickson City Borough $335,000 Install a traffic signal and pedestrian improvements at the intersection of Bowman Street and Main Street.
    Lancaster Eight City of Lancaster $563,080 Upgrade school beacon flashers located at 12 schools throughout the city; and to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety at four intersections along Christian Street by installing ADA curb ramps, vegetated curb bump outs, and speed tables.
    Lancaster Eight East Petersburg Borough $218,000 Improve the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and State Street by installing updated traffic signal supports, hand/person pedestrian signals, ADA-compliant pedestrian pushbuttons, MUTCD compliant lights, high-intensity grade reflective signal material, and the use of LED signals.
    Lancaster Eight Mount Joy Borough $219,060 Upgrade pedestrian signals at five intersections along Main Street by installing HAND/MAN countdown LED signals and APS pedestrian push buttons.
    Mercer One South Pymatuning $29,785 Install guiderail along Cascade Street and Shadow Drive and reflective signage on Shadow Drive.
    Luzerne Four City of Hazleton $269,430 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of 15th Street and Grant Street by installing mast arms, new signal heads, pedestrian countdown signals with push buttons, video detection system, emergency preemption system, pavement markings and ADA ramps.
    Montgomery Six Abington Township $189,520 Modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of Meetinghouse Road and Fox Chase Road by installing updated signal equipment, detection, pedestrian push buttons and ADA curb ramps.
    Montgomery Six Upper Dublin Township $380,000 Improve traffic signal and geographic layout of the intersection of Susquehanna Road and Fitzwatertown Road by upgrading the signal controller and installing pedestrian countdown signals, new battery backup, mast arms, dilemma zone detection, traffic adaptive system and a protected left turn lane.
    Montgomery Six Upper Moreland Township $106,500 Upgrade pedestrian and traffic signals at the intersection of Blair Mill Road and Horsham Road by installing countdown pedestrian signals, emergency preemption, video detection and radar dilemma zone detection.
    Northampton Five Forks Township $411,798 Upgrade signals along Sullivan Trail by installing battery backup system, ADA-compliant curb ramps, continental-style crosswalk pavement markings, and pedestrian countdown timers with pushbuttons.
    Northumberland Three City of Sunbury $317,000 Improve the traffic signal at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Reagan Street by installing a new mast arm, ADA compliant curb cuts and crosswalk, new vehicle detection and pedestrian signals with push buttons.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $7.6 million Continue the Neighborhood Slow Zone Program, by deploying traffic calming strategies at various locations throughout the city; to continue Philadelphia’s Modern Roundabout Program by replacing geometrically complex signalized intersections with roundabouts at four possible locations; Ardleigh Street & Vernon Road, Cobbs Creek Parkway & 70th Street, Montgomery Avenue & Belmont Avenue, and Pine Road & Shady Lane; to establish a citywide program to improve pedestrian and traffic safety by improving LED street lighting expecting to cover approximately 35 city blocks; to improve safety along Cobbs Creek Parkway from 63rd Street to Upland Street by replacing guiderail system; to identify and implement Pavement Marking and Signing Asset Management throughout the city; and to expand and upgrade arterials by integrating them into ATMS in which new signal controllers are being interconnected with single-mode fiber optic system.
    Potter Two Bingham Township $35,000 Improve safety at Northern Potter School with new solar powered flashing devices, pedestal and signage.
    Washington Twelve East Washington Borough $56,000 Improve safety at along East Beau Street by installing LED school zone speed limit warning devices.
    Westmoreland Twelve Hempfield Township $70,000 Upgrade school zone speed warning devices at two schools.
    Westmoreland Twelve Sewickley Township $53,000 Improve safety at Young Senior High School along Lowber Road by installing speed limit sign with flashing beacons.
    York Eight Spring Grove Borough $229,855 Improve safety at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Street by improving geometric layout, stripping and curbing, and installing Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon on Main Street.
    York Eight Windsor Borough $8,614 Install emergency vehicle preemption equipment at the intersection of Main Street and Penn Street.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Venango One City of Franklin $78,237 Upgrade traffic signal structure at an intersection mid-way between Liberty Street between the cross streets of 12th and 13th Street in the City of Franklin.
    Centre Two College Township $42,524 Improve safety by changing the northbound left turn at the intersection of Park Avenue and I-99 southbound/U.S. 322 westbound on-ramp to a dedicated protected left-turn operation.
    Clinton Two Porter Township $57,600 Upgrade traffic signal cabinets with generator adapter kits, battery backup, and new controllers at 12 intersections along the Route 64 corridor from Interstate 80 to Nittany Valley Drive.
    Lycoming Three City of Williamsport $230,676 Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections – Via Bella Street and Basin Street, and Third Street and Pine Street – by improving pedestrian facilities to further implement Connect Williamsport, a local initiative to improve multimodal connections.
    Montour Three Danville Borough $248,978 Upgrade to a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 11 (Bloom Street) and Ferry Street/Walnut Street by installing all new equipment while improving pedestrian facilities.
    Union Three East Buffalo Township $77,549 Upgrade the traffic signal and school zone signal signs at the intersection of Route 45 (West Market Street/Old Turnpike Road) and Route 2007 (Fairground Road).
    Luzerne Four Edwardsville Borough $86,107 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route1107 (Main Street) and Zerby Avenue by installing new traffic signal supports, upgrading pedestrian features, and upgrading controller and vehicle detection system equipment.
    Luzerne Four Jenkins Township $51,206 Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections -- Route 315 and Walmart Drive, and River Road and Eighth Street – by upgrading pedestrian signal modules and push buttons.
    Northampton Five Hellertown Borough $126,173 Upgrade the traffic signal along Route 412 (Main Street) by upgrading pedestrian signals, push buttons, controller equipment and new pavement markings.
    Schuylkill Five City of Mahanoy $68,000 Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Route 339 (North Main Street) and Park Place Road by installing new ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalks and signs.
    Bucks Six Bristol Township $256,603 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 2051 (South Oxford Valley Road) and Queen Anne Drive by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.
    Bucks Six Doylestown Township $171,415 Improve pedestrian facilities at the intersections of Route 1001 (Easton Road) and Turk Road, and Route 3003 (Lower State Road) and Wells Road.
    Bucks Six Dublin Borough $117,398 Upgrade two traffic signals at the Route 313/Route 4003 (Maple Avenue)/Route 4003 (Elephant Road), and Route 0313 (Main Street) and Dublin Village Plaza Drive by installing LED pedestrian signals and push buttons with confirmation latching LED and tone.
    Chester Six West Whiteland Township $257,678 Improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Commerce Drive by installing new ADA curb ramps, establishing larger channelization islands, and the installation of new signal supports.
    Chester Six East Brandywine Township $38,617 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and the Brandywine Village Shopping Center by installing LED modules, improving signs and installing emergency pre-emption.
    Chester Six Kennett Township $692,592 Realign and upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Cedarcroft Road and Unionville Road. Also a traffic study will be completed at the intersection of Unionville Road and the U.S. 1 southbound ramp to identify and implement the most appropriate solution.
    Delaware Six City of Chester $119,405 Improve safety by upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3035 and Township Line Road by installing new traffic signal poles, LED modules, pedestrian signal modules, and signs.
    Delaware Six Concord Township $116,725 Improve safety at the intersection of Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) and State Farm Drive/ Applied Bank Boulevard by improving the pedestrian crossing, installing a channelization island, upgrade ADA ramps, extend existing sidewalk, placement of push buttons, and relocating guiderail.
    Delaware Six Haverford Township $75,000 Improve pedestrian safety by installing a mid-block pedestrian warning system near the intersection of Route 2005 (Darby Road) and Fairfield Road.
    Delaware Six Ridley Township $250,000 Upgrade the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Bullens Lane by installing a new left turn lane, upgrading traffic signal equipment, and improvements to ADA-compliant curb ramps.
    Delaware Six Springfield Township $281,800 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Sproul Road and Woodland Avenue/Beatty Road by modernizing traffic signal equipment, installing ADA-compliant ramps, pedestrian signal modules, push buttons, and visibility crosswalks.
    Montgomery Six Abington Township $178,600 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Susquehanna Road and Eagle Hill Road by installing new traffic signal structures, signal and pedestrian indications, and upgrading the vehicle detection system.
    Montgomery Six Towamencin Township $84,200 Improve pedestrian safety throughout the township by upgrading 13 traffic signals by updating pedestrian signals and push buttons. The project also includes installation of emergency pre-emption at one intersection and removal of a traffic signal.
    Montgomery Six West Norriton Township $196,090 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Sterigere Street by installing new ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signal modules, battery back-up system, emergency preemption system, update the controller cabinet and upgrading the vehicle detection system.
    Montgomery Six West Norriton Township $417,246 Upgrade the traffic signal and improve geometric layout of the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Route 3019 (Marshall Street) by installing a new traffic signal and increase the radii on the corners of the intersection.
    Montgomery Six Whitpain Township $132,000 Upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Route 3001 (Norristown Road) and Route 3003 (Stenton Avenue)/Narcissa Road by improving pedestrian facilities, adding battery back-up and upgrading vehicle detection systems.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,500,000 Realign and upgrade the intersection’s current geometry at the intersection of 20th Street/Penrose Avenue/Moyamensing Avenue and Packer Avenue.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,200,000 Establish a citywide program that traffic calming strategies at various locations and solutions are determined based on the most current crash data, intersection/roadway geometry, and degree of pedestrian activity.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,000,000 Establish a citywide program that will implement low cost strategies to support Philadelphia’s Vision Zero initiative, the Neighborhood Slow Zone Program that designs to slow driver speeds and encourages safer driving behaviors.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,000,000 Establish a citywide program to connect various arterial corridor traffic signals back to the City’s Traffic Management Center using fiber optic cable communications.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $500,000 Establish a citywide program to intended to select up to three locations to connect pedestrian and bicyclists between residential neighborhoods, parks, and employment centers.
    Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $500,000 Improve five traffic signal intersections: Pratt Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Langdon Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard by improving vehicle and pedestrian safety at transit stops.
    Cumberland Eight Mechanicsburg Borough $60,000 Improve safety by re-timing traffic signals at seven intersections and upgrading LED modules at 10 intersections within Mechanicsburg Borough.
    Dauphin Eight Lower Paxton Township $63,748 Upgrade the intersections of Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Crums Mill Road/Devonshire Road, Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Valley Road/Windfield Street, and Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and King George/Colonial Park Mall Driveway, by upgrading the traffic signal controller, electrical equipment and black-out sign.
    Lebanon Eight Annville Township $152,125 Improve pedestrian safety along Route 422 and Route 934 by updating pavement markings, updating curb ramps, and installing school crossing sign system in Annville Township.
    Allegheny Eleven Coraopolis Borough $165,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 51 (4th Avenue) and Mulberry Street by improving signal visibility and pedestrian safety.
    Allegheny Eleven McCandless Township $135,000 Install new LED pedestrian signal indications, push buttons, and emergency vehicle pre-emption at seven intersections throughout the township.
    Allegheny Eleven Springdale Borough $192,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 1001 (Pittsburgh Street) and Butler Street by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.
    Allegheny Eleven Verona Borough $200,000 Install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue.
    Westmoreland Twelve Allegheny Township $122,000 Upgrade all traffic signals and warning devices with LEDs located throughout the township.
    Washington Twelve City of Monongahela $213,000 Upgrade to a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 88 (Main Street) and Ninth Street.

    COUNTY DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY GRANT AMOUNT DETAILS
    Crawford One
    		 Meadville $32,520 Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersections of Main Street and Linden Street, Washington Street and Hickory Street and at State Street.
    Crawford One West Mead Township $4,301 Implement safety improvements at the intersection of Leslie Road and Blooming Valley Road.
    Erie One Albion Borough $223,056 Replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 6.
    Warren One Tidioute Borough $15,493 Install four solar flashing school zone beacons to improve student and resident safety within the school zone along Main Street and Jefferson Street.
    Centre Two Boggs Township $2,900 Replace faded pavement markings at the intersection of Route 144 and Route 504.
    Centre Two Patton Township $108,964 Upgrade and replace the school zone flasher and warning system along Valley Vista Drive between Park Forest Middle School and Little Lion Drive.
    Mifflin Two Derry Township $391,000 Install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ferguson Valley Road and West Freedom Avenue.
    Montour Three Danville Borough $211,900 Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Walnut Street and Railroad Street by installing signal heads, back plates, conduit and wiring, camera detection for left-turn phasing and new ADA pedestrian facilities.
    Luzerne Four Kingston Township $126,240 Upgrade pedestrian facilities by installing ADA-compliant curb ramps, LED pedestrian facilities and new pavement markings at the intersection of Route 309 and Franklin Street.
    Wyoming Four Eaton Township $58,400 Replace poles, mast arms and lighting fixtures on the Route 29 bridge to improve pedestrian safety across the bridge.
    Bucks Six Lower Makefield Township $59,000 Retime and interconnect with fiber communication the traffic signals at the intersections of Yardley-Newtown Road at Mirror Lake Road and Creamery Road.
    Bucks Six Lower Makefield Township $260,000 Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 2024 (Big Oak Road) and Makefield Road by installing emergency pre-emption and upgrading pedestrian facilities between school zones.
    Bucks Six Lower Southampton Township $149,388 Install an enhanced pedestrian crossing using a rectangular rapid flashing device – which alerts drivers and pedestrians that pedestrians may cross – with a physical median island and left-turn restriction at the intersection of Bustleton Pike and Bridle Path Lane.
    Chester Six East Bradford Township $78,700 Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Hannum Avenue and Bradford Plaza Shopping Center.
    Chester Six Easttown Township $553,329 Upgrade and install adaptive traffic signal system along four intersections in the Lancaster Avenue Corridor. These include the intersections with Bridge Avenue/Old Lancaster Road, the Cassatt Avenue pedestrian bridge/Waterloo Avenue, Midland Avenue/Old Lancaster Road, and Waterloo Road.
    Chester Six Penn Township $48,862 Replace the LEDs along Old Baltimore Pike and Jennersville Road Corridors.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $300,000 Improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians and provide safer pedestrian connections to transit stops at the intersections of Roosevelt Boulevard with Cottman Avenue, Rhawn Street, Welsh Road, Grant Avenue and Red Lion Road.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $200,000 Provide for the restoration of roughly 29 miles of the city’s historic streets inventory to improve vehicular flow including bicycles and crosswalks within the City of Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $500,000 Perform safety audits and evaluations at target locations where there are disproportionate numbers of crashes at intersections and corridors as well as installing an enhanced pedestrian crossing using rectangular rapid flashing beacons at these same locations throughout the City of Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $1,200,000 Design and construct intersection modifications to help slow traffic, improve sight distance between drivers and pedestrians and to reduce pedestrian crossing time at five or six intersections to be identified by the City of Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $500,000 Install pedestrian countdown signals at 60 intersections throughout the City of Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Six Philadelphia City $300,000 Perform safety audits at 15 intersections around Eakins Oval and to implement low cost safety improvements such as identified bicycle zones, minor signal timing changes, street lighting upgrades and minor curb and sidewalk upgrades.
    York Eight Glen Rock Borough $75,344 Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Manchester Street by installing three new signal poles with new signal heads, a conflict monitor, a pre-emption system and a new cabinet.
    Cambria Nine Upper Yoder Township $195,967 Upgrade existing traffic signal and “signal ahead” flasher along Woodmont Road at Menoher Boulevard.
    Butler Ten Connoquenessing Township $187,000 Replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Route 68 and Kriess Road to accommodate additional lanes.
    Butler Ten Cranberry Township $52,708 Install adaptive traffic signal system software along the Freedom Road and Rochester Road corridors.
    Butler Ten Slippery Rock Borough $167,260 Upgrade the existing traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Keisler Road by installing 12” signal heads with LEDs, pedestrian countdown signals and facilities that are ADA accessible, as well as pre-emption.