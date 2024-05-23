Apply for a Traffic Operations Grant

Venango One City of Franklin $78,237 Upgrade traffic signal structure at an intersection mid-way between Liberty Street between the cross streets of 12th and 13th Street in the City of Franklin.

Centre Two College Township $42,524 Improve safety by changing the northbound left turn at the intersection of Park Avenue and I-99 southbound/U.S. 322 westbound on-ramp to a dedicated protected left-turn operation.

Clinton Two Porter Township $57,600 Upgrade traffic signal cabinets with generator adapter kits, battery backup, and new controllers at 12 intersections along the Route 64 corridor from Interstate 80 to Nittany Valley Drive.

Lycoming Three City of Williamsport $230,676 Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections – Via Bella Street and Basin Street, and Third Street and Pine Street – by improving pedestrian facilities to further implement Connect Williamsport, a local initiative to improve multimodal connections.

Montour Three Danville Borough $248,978 Upgrade to a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 11 (Bloom Street) and Ferry Street/Walnut Street by installing all new equipment while improving pedestrian facilities.

Union Three East Buffalo Township $77,549 Upgrade the traffic signal and school zone signal signs at the intersection of Route 45 (West Market Street/Old Turnpike Road) and Route 2007 (Fairground Road).

Luzerne Four Edwardsville Borough $86,107 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route1107 (Main Street) and Zerby Avenue by installing new traffic signal supports, upgrading pedestrian features, and upgrading controller and vehicle detection system equipment.

Luzerne Four Jenkins Township $51,206 Upgrade the traffic signal at two intersections -- Route 315 and Walmart Drive, and River Road and Eighth Street – by upgrading pedestrian signal modules and push buttons.

Northampton Five Hellertown Borough $126,173 Upgrade the traffic signal along Route 412 (Main Street) by upgrading pedestrian signals, push buttons, controller equipment and new pavement markings.

Schuylkill Five City of Mahanoy $68,000 Upgrade pedestrian facilities at the intersection of Route 339 (North Main Street) and Park Place Road by installing new ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalks and signs.

Bucks Six Bristol Township $256,603 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 2051 (South Oxford Valley Road) and Queen Anne Drive by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.

Bucks Six Doylestown Township $171,415 Improve pedestrian facilities at the intersections of Route 1001 (Easton Road) and Turk Road, and Route 3003 (Lower State Road) and Wells Road.

Bucks Six Dublin Borough $117,398 Upgrade two traffic signals at the Route 313/Route 4003 (Maple Avenue)/Route 4003 (Elephant Road), and Route 0313 (Main Street) and Dublin Village Plaza Drive by installing LED pedestrian signals and push buttons with confirmation latching LED and tone.

Chester Six West Whiteland Township $257,678 Improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Commerce Drive by installing new ADA curb ramps, establishing larger channelization islands, and the installation of new signal supports.

Chester Six East Brandywine Township $38,617 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and the Brandywine Village Shopping Center by installing LED modules, improving signs and installing emergency pre-emption.

Chester Six Kennett Township $692,592 Realign and upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Cedarcroft Road and Unionville Road. Also a traffic study will be completed at the intersection of Unionville Road and the U.S. 1 southbound ramp to identify and implement the most appropriate solution.

Delaware Six City of Chester $119,405 Improve safety by upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3035 and Township Line Road by installing new traffic signal poles, LED modules, pedestrian signal modules, and signs.

Delaware Six Concord Township $116,725 Improve safety at the intersection of Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) and State Farm Drive/ Applied Bank Boulevard by improving the pedestrian crossing, installing a channelization island, upgrade ADA ramps, extend existing sidewalk, placement of push buttons, and relocating guiderail.

Delaware Six Haverford Township $75,000 Improve pedestrian safety by installing a mid-block pedestrian warning system near the intersection of Route 2005 (Darby Road) and Fairfield Road.

Delaware Six Ridley Township $250,000 Upgrade the intersection of MacDade Boulevard and Bullens Lane by installing a new left turn lane, upgrading traffic signal equipment, and improvements to ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Delaware Six Springfield Township $281,800 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Sproul Road and Woodland Avenue/Beatty Road by modernizing traffic signal equipment, installing ADA-compliant ramps, pedestrian signal modules, push buttons, and visibility crosswalks.

Montgomery Six Abington Township $178,600 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Susquehanna Road and Eagle Hill Road by installing new traffic signal structures, signal and pedestrian indications, and upgrading the vehicle detection system.

Montgomery Six Towamencin Township $84,200 Improve pedestrian safety throughout the township by upgrading 13 traffic signals by updating pedestrian signals and push buttons. The project also includes installation of emergency pre-emption at one intersection and removal of a traffic signal.

Montgomery Six West Norriton Township $196,090 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Sterigere Street by installing new ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signal modules, battery back-up system, emergency preemption system, update the controller cabinet and upgrading the vehicle detection system.

Montgomery Six West Norriton Township $417,246 Upgrade the traffic signal and improve geometric layout of the intersection of Route 3006 (Whitehall Road) and Route 3019 (Marshall Street) by installing a new traffic signal and increase the radii on the corners of the intersection.

Montgomery Six Whitpain Township $132,000 Upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Route 3001 (Norristown Road) and Route 3003 (Stenton Avenue)/Narcissa Road by improving pedestrian facilities, adding battery back-up and upgrading vehicle detection systems.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,500,000 Realign and upgrade the intersection’s current geometry at the intersection of 20th Street/Penrose Avenue/Moyamensing Avenue and Packer Avenue.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,200,000 Establish a citywide program that traffic calming strategies at various locations and solutions are determined based on the most current crash data, intersection/roadway geometry, and degree of pedestrian activity.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,000,000 Establish a citywide program that will implement low cost strategies to support Philadelphia’s Vision Zero initiative, the Neighborhood Slow Zone Program that designs to slow driver speeds and encourages safer driving behaviors.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $1,000,000 Establish a citywide program to connect various arterial corridor traffic signals back to the City’s Traffic Management Center using fiber optic cable communications.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $500,000 Establish a citywide program to intended to select up to three locations to connect pedestrian and bicyclists between residential neighborhoods, parks, and employment centers.

Philadelphia Six City of Philadelphia $500,000 Improve five traffic signal intersections: Pratt Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Langdon Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard and Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard by improving vehicle and pedestrian safety at transit stops.

Cumberland Eight Mechanicsburg Borough $60,000 Improve safety by re-timing traffic signals at seven intersections and upgrading LED modules at 10 intersections within Mechanicsburg Borough.

Dauphin Eight Lower Paxton Township $63,748 Upgrade the intersections of Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Crums Mill Road/Devonshire Road, Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and Valley Road/Windfield Street, and Route 3017 (Colonial Road) and King George/Colonial Park Mall Driveway, by upgrading the traffic signal controller, electrical equipment and black-out sign.

Lebanon Eight Annville Township $152,125 Improve pedestrian safety along Route 422 and Route 934 by updating pavement markings, updating curb ramps, and installing school crossing sign system in Annville Township.

Allegheny Eleven Coraopolis Borough $165,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 51 (4th Avenue) and Mulberry Street by improving signal visibility and pedestrian safety.

Allegheny Eleven McCandless Township $135,000 Install new LED pedestrian signal indications, push buttons, and emergency vehicle pre-emption at seven intersections throughout the township.

Allegheny Eleven Springdale Borough $192,000 Upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 1001 (Pittsburgh Street) and Butler Street by improving traffic signal supports, installing LED modules, improving pedestrian facilities, and upgrading controller and detection systems.

Allegheny Eleven Verona Borough $200,000 Install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Wildwood Avenue.

Westmoreland Twelve Allegheny Township $122,000 Upgrade all traffic signals and warning devices with LEDs located throughout the township.