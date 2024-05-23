Apply for Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) Grants

Overview
On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), most commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), providing investment in our nation's infrastructure, competitiveness, and communities. Through the act, PennDOT will receive over $4 billion in additional highway and bridge funds over five years. We're also getting grant funding from the BIL, which will help make historic investments in Pennsylvania's transportation system.
PennDOT created this web page to help partner organizations throughout the Commonwealth find a one-stop-shop for information regarding the many new discretionary grant programs and resources available through BIL. Our goal is to help local partners succeed by helping them identify and apply for the right programs.
Current Grants
Here is a list of grant programs that are currently accepting applications. Click on each grant to see information about the deadline and more.
The BIP wants to make bridges safer and better in the U.S. You can apply anytime, and the deadline for the funds in 2026 is August 1, 2025.
See the BIP Grant Alert (PDF) for details.
The BIP Planning and Bridge Projects Grants work to make bridges safe and dependable in the U.S. They also encourage non-Federal contributions for eligible projects.
Here are the deadlines for each grant:
- BIP Planning deadline: October 1, 2025
- BIP Bridge Project Grant deadline: November 1, 2025
Read the full grant alert (PDF) for more details.
The discretionary grant program seeks to create less pollution by reducing the levels of embodied greenhouse gas emissions, including concrete (and cement), glass, asphalt mix, and steel. The program has four key goals:
1. Increase the use of lower carbon materials and products that are used in projects
2. Facilitate the use of low carbon transportation materials while ensuring appropriateness for use in projects
3. Promote technology transfer and enhance workforce development to increase the adoption of environmental quantification techniques used in decision making by transportation agencies
4. Encourage eligible recipients to begin LCTM activities and build successful low carbon transportation material identification frameworks.
Applications are due by Monday, November 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Learn more in the grant alert (PDF).
The US DOT Federal program provides discretionary grants to support projects that address the climate crisis by improving the resilience of the surface transportation system, including highways, public transportation, ports, and intercity passenger rail. Projects should support the continued operation or rapid recovery of crucial local, regional, or national surface transportation facilities. Projects in the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Discretionary Grant Program have the potential to demonstrate innovation and best practices that State and local governments in other parts of the country can consider replicating.
There are four categories of funding under the PROTECT Discretionary Grant Program. One category is for Planning Grants. The other three categories are for Resilience Improvement, Community Resilience and Evacuation Routes, and At-Risk Coastal Infrastructure projects, and are collectively referred to as Resilience Grants.
See the PROTECT Grant Opportunity Alert (PDF) for more details.
This discretionary grant program was authorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for investments in surface transportation that will have a significant local or regional impact and projects that improve equity and environmental justice by addressing transportation-related disparities and climate change related consequences.
Selected projects will improve safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility and community connectivity, economic competitiveness and opportunity, state of good repair, partnership and collaboration, and innovation.
What's New this Round? Changes from the FY 2024 RAISE Grant Program include:
- Outline the process to carry forward FY 2024 RAISE Projects of Merit applications for consideration under Round 1 of the FY 2025 RAISE NOFO.
- Reserve a portion of the $1.5 billion FY 2025 BIL funding for FY 2024 RAISE Projects of Merit applications.
- Update Areas of Persistent Poverty to account for the most recent annual Small Area Income Poverty Estimates as estimated by the Bureau of the Census.
- Update references to comply with updated 2 CFR Part 200 Appendix I.
- Improve organization and clarity of the information the Department uses to assess project readiness.
Round 1: FY 2024 Projects of Merit - Monday, December 2, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EST
Round 2: FY 2025 All Applicants - Thursday, January 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m. EST
See the RAISE Grant Alert (PDF) for details.
The Culvert AOP Program provides grant funding for projects that replace, remove and/or repair culverts or weirs that would meaningfully improve or restore fish passage for anadromous fish.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:59 PM EST.
See the Culvert AOP Program Grant Alert (PDF) for details.
Resources
Links and helpful information in identifying and applying for various types of federal grants
Guide for Developing BIL Grant Proposals (PDF) Updated April 2024
A guide created to provide overall direction and consistency for high-quality, competitive BIL grant proposals, defining key steps and relevant roles and responsibilities in the grant development process.
The USDOT Navigator web page is a resource that spotlights technical assistance and explains how to apply for grants and plan for and deliver transformative infrastructure projects and services.
Key Notices of Funding Opportunity | US Department of Transportation
The USDOT Key Notice of Funding Opportunity web page provides stakeholders more visibility into anticipated funding opportunities by highlighting upcoming Notices of Funding Opportunity for key programs within the BIL.
Federal Transportation Funding: Fiscal Year 2023 Discretionary Grant Preparation Checklist for Prospective Applicants (PDF) | US Department of Transportation
The USDOT Discretionary Grant Preparation Checklist for Prospective Applicants helps local governments prepare for the year ahead and chart a strategic pathway to receive grant funding and take advantage of available historic infrastructure investments.
The Investing In America web page is informative and interactive, illustrating historic public and private investments being made across the country and projects being built near your community.
A valuable planning, business intelligence, analytics, and technical resource highlighting PennDOT's various planning tools, resources, and partners.
Educate. Update. Engage. The State Transportation Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee partner with PennDOT to help you understand and get involved in the transportation planning and programming process through this great resource.