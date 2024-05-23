Apply for a Letter of Local Determination (LoLD)

The Letters of Local Determination (LoLD) help struggling businesses and some local vehicles carry heavier loads without having to bond the roads.

You can get LoLD applications via email or in person from any PennDOT District Office. We encourage haulers to apply for a LoLD at least three weeks in advance. PennDOT will review all completed applications and respond within 20 days. If your application is missing information, we'll send it back and explain what's needed. You have 15 days to fix it and send it back.

Before you can get a Letter of Local Determination (LoLD), you need to finish all weight hauling permits as per the Excess Maintenance Agreement. If you already have an LoLD, it stays valid until the date mentioned in your Amendment Letter.