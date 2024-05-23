Request Educational Materials

Publications Available
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers a number of education materials to organizations and schools statewide. Check out some of the publications we offer below:
- Pennsylvania Fishes Poster
- Fish ID Guides
- Sportfish of PA
- Supermarket Baits and Knotes on Knots (also available in Spanish)
- Coloring Sheets
- Pennsylvania Fishing Summary Book
- Boating Handbook
- Create Your Own Adventure Map
...and more!
Please complete our order form digitally and email it to RA-FB-Education@pa.gov.
Allow a minimum of 3-4 weeks for fulfillment. Staff will follow-up on quanities and materials available for your request. Publications are limited, and priority will be given to education programs.
Activities & Education Portal
PFBC’s Activities & Education Portal is where youth, parents, teachers, and informal educators can find fun, educational, and skill building videos, and numerous activity sheets, coloring pages, Newsletters, and publications by topic.
Publications found on the portal are not available in print, but are saved in PDF format for easy printing at your home/school!
Purchase Wall Charts, Books and More
You may also complete our publication order form to purchase fish, amphibian and reptile wall charts, Pennsylvania Fishes and Reptiles and Amphibians books, and more.