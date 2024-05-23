Buy a Fishing License or Permit

Who Needs a Fishing License

A valid Pennsylvania fishing license is required of persons age 16 and over. Anglers do not need to display licenses, but must be able to provide them either in print or on their digital device upon request of an officer.

Fishing License Options

Whether you are a Pennsylvania resident or visit Pennsylvania to fish, there are lots of license options to choose from. Buy an annual or multi-year license. Senior citizens enjoy discounted licenses, and are eligible for a lifetime license. In addition, special licenses are available for disabled veterans.

Add on to a License with Fishing Permits

When fishing for trout and the waters of Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay and their tributaries, including waters that flow into those tributaries, anglers need a valid Trout Permit, Lake Erie Permit or Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit.