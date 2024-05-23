Buy a Fishing License or Permit

Skip to main content

    Who Needs a Fishing License

    A valid Pennsylvania fishing license is required of persons age 16 and over. Anglers do not need to display licenses, but must be able to provide them either in print or on their digital device upon request of an officer.

    Fishing License Options

    Whether you are a Pennsylvania resident or visit Pennsylvania to fish, there are lots of license options to choose from.  Buy an annual or multi-year license. Senior citizens enjoy discounted licenses, and are eligible for a lifetime license. In addition, special licenses are available for disabled veterans. 

    Add on to a License with Fishing Permits

    When fishing for trout and the waters of Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay and their tributaries, including waters that flow into those tributaries, anglers need a valid  Trout Permit, Lake Erie Permit or Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit.

    Fishing Regulations

    Pennsylvania anglers follow regulations to protect wildlife and promote safe and enjoyable fishing activities. 

    Special Permits

    In addition to fishing licenses, permits are required for commercial fishing, and some recreational fishing like fishing derbies and cast net fishing.

    Get Permits Online

    Exemptions and Discounts

    Some anglers may qualify for exemptions, discounts or free licenses and permits. 

    Fishing License FAQs

    Buy or Redeem a License Gift Voucher

    Got the gift that keeps giving memories and fun all year long? It's easy to redeem. Turn your voucher into a fishing license. Or make someone's year and treat them.

