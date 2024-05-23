Apply to get on the seasonal slip waiting list at Walnut Creek Marina

Walnut Creek Marina Waiting List

Slips are available on a first come, first served basis. If you'd like to get on our waiting list, please click here.

When a seasonal slip becomes available, the PFBC will invite individuals on the waiting list to sign a slip rental agreement and submit payment. All seasonal slip rentals require a current signed slip rental agreement and payment in full before a boat can be moored at the marina.

Types of Slip Rentals

We offer two seasonal slip rental options based on size of the boat:

Standard slips accommodate boats up to 23 feet long and 8 feet wide. Cost is $800 per season.

Premium slips accommodate boats up to 25 feet long and 8 feet wide. Cost is $1,100 per season.



Transient mooring is available on a limited basis at $15 per day/night.