Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply to get on the seasonal slip waiting list at Walnut Creek Marina

    Located on Lake Erie, Walnut Creek Marina, owned by the Fish and Boat Commission, has provided access to world-class fishing and boat mooring facilities since 1974. The marina has 72 boat slips that are seasonally leased from mid-May to late November.

    Apply for Walnut Creek Marina Seasonal Slip

    Walnut Creek Marina Waiting List

    Slips are available on a first come, first served basis. If you'd like to get on our waiting list, please click here.

    When a seasonal slip becomes available, the PFBC will invite individuals on the waiting list to sign a slip rental agreement and submit payment. All seasonal slip rentals require a current signed slip rental agreement and payment in full before a boat can be moored at the marina.

    Types of Slip Rentals

    We offer two seasonal slip rental options based on size of the boat:

    • Standard slips accommodate boats up to 23 feet long and 8 feet wide. Cost is $800 per season. 
    • Premium slips accommodate boats up to 25 feet long and 8 feet wide. Cost is $1,100 per season. 

    Transient mooring is available on a limited basis at $15 per day/night.