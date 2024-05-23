Apply for a Permit for Use of Explosives in Commonwealth Waters

Application Instructions

1. Complete all sections fully. If the applicant is a corporation, trust, association, or other organized group, enter the entity’s legal name in the applicant’s name field. List the address of the entity’s principal place of business. List the jurisdiction under the laws of which the entity was created or organized, usually the state where legally housed. 2. List details for each project site which is proposed to be impacted by explosives on page

2. Water Use Protection Classification identified in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Chapter 93 regulations may be accessed at http://www.pacode.com/secure/data/025/chapter93/chap93toc.html. Attach additional sheets as necessary, or a separate table may be submitted with the permit application.

3. Send a completed paper application form and any supporting documents together with the fee of $60.00 for each perennial waterway that is proposed to be impacted to:

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Division of Environmental Services

595 East Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte, PA 16823

If the permit is denied, the fee will be returned to you.

4. Incomplete applications will be returned without action.

5. Applicants who are granted permits are required by law to make restitution to the Commission for all fish destroyed.

6. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff reviews all aspects of the use of explosives. A permit may be granted by the Executive Director, or his designee, upon a finding by the staff that the activity will have no significant adverse impacts on the fishery resources in, or boating on, the waters where the activity is to take place. The permit is valid until December 31 of the year issued.

7. If, after review of the application, the staff concludes that there is a substantial likelihood that the proposed activity will have significant adverse impacts on fishery resources and/or boating, the Executive Director, or his designee, will cause a notice of the permit application to be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin to invite public comments, protests, or intervention responses.

8. Any party, including the applicant, who is aggrieved by a decision of the Executive Director to grant or deny a permit under Section 2906 of the Code, may appeal the decision to the full Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Appeals must conform to 1 Pa. Code § 35.20. The Executive Director may stay a permit upon filing of an appeal. Appeals shall be disposed of in accordance with the General Rules of Administrative Practice and Procedure, as amended or supplemented by Commission rules.