Apply for a Lake Erie Fishing Permit

Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Required
The main tributaries where a permit is required are:
- Cascade Creek
- Conneaut Creek
- Crooked Creek
- Eightmile Creek
- Elk Creek
- Fourmile Creek
- Mill Creek
- Raccoon Creek
- Sevenmile Creek
- Sixmile Creek
- Sixteenmile Creek
- Turkey Creek
- Twelvemile Creek
- Twentymile Creek
- Walnut Creek
A permit is also required for all of those waters that flow into these main tributaries.
Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Not Required
Anglers fishing the East and West Basin ponds (Waterworks Ponds, Presque Isle State Park) are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit. Anglers fishing inland ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Erie County are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit.