of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for a Lake Erie Fishing Permit

    Purchase a Lake Erie Permit to fish in the waters of Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay, and their tributaries including waters that flow into those tributaries.

    Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Required

    The main tributaries where a permit is required are:

    • Cascade Creek
    • Conneaut Creek
    • Crooked Creek
    • Eightmile Creek
    • Elk Creek
    • Fourmile Creek
    • Mill Creek
    • Raccoon Creek
    • Sevenmile Creek
    • Sixmile Creek
    • Sixteenmile Creek
    • Turkey Creek
    • Twelvemile Creek
    • Twentymile Creek
    • Walnut Creek

    A permit is also required for all of those waters that flow into these main tributaries.

    Waters Where a Lake Erie Permit is Not Required

    Anglers fishing the East and West Basin ponds (Waterworks Ponds, Presque Isle State Park) are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit. Anglers fishing inland ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Erie County are not required to possess a Lake Erie Permit.

    Buy a Combination Trout and Lake Erie Permit

    An angler may need both a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit to fish in waters in the Erie area. Rather than purchasing these individually, a combination Trout Lake Erie permit may be purchased.

