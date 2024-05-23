Apply for a Special Activities Permit

Events Requiring a Special Activities Permit
Application Deadlines
- Fishing tournaments involving 50 or more boats. (Oct 1- Dec 1 of the year prior to the proposed tournament)
- Fishing tournaments involving 49 or less boats or shore fishing. (At least 60 days prior to the proposed tournament.)
- Fishing Derbies (60 days prior to the date of the derby.)
- Marine Events (60 days prior to the date of the event.)
- Use of Commission Property (60 days prior to the date of use.)
- Online Catch/Photo/Release (CPR) Tournaments (60 days prior.)
- Fly fishing competition (60 days prior to the date of the event.)