Apply for a Permit to Use a Mobility Device to Access Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Property

Using a Mobility Device on PFBC Property

A person who requires the use of a motorized wheelchair or similar device powered by an electric motor may use the device on Commission property. The Commission does not represent that its properties, except those specifically marked and designated for access by persons with disabilities, are suitable for this use. People needing the use of some other power-driven mobility device to access Commission property for fishing or boating opportunities may contact the Bureau of Law Enforcement for an application.

Mobility Device Permit Conditions