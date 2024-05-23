Apply for a Permit to Cut and Remove Wood from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Property

About the Permit

An application and approval is required from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's (PFBC's) Bureau of Engineering and Development to remove wood from the PFBC property.

Permit Terms and Conditions

1. This permit is valid from 1 January to 31 December of the calendar year.

2. This permit authorizes the cutting and removal of (no more than 3) standard rough cord(s) of dead wood. (A standard rough cord is a pile of stacked wood 4 x 4 x 8 feet -- 128 cubic feet, including air space.) The cost per standard rough cord is $50.00; payment to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission in the total amount of standard rough cord is to be acknowledged in the application. All amounts due must be paid before the permit is issued and any cutting or removal of wood is accomplished. Payment (check or money order, cash is not accepted) must be made payable to:

PA Fish and Boat Commission

Bureau of Engineering

Attention: Dale Titus

595 E. Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte, PA 16823

3. Only wood specifically identified by the Coordinator of the property outlined in the application may be removed.

4. Vehicles will be driven and parked only on designated developed roads.

5. All the wood cut and removed is for the applicant's personal use and not for sale. If I violate this provision, applicants pay a $500 penalty to the Commission.

6. No Commission time, materials or equipment will be utilized in cutting and removal of wood.

7. Applicant may cut and remove wood only at specific times indicated by the Coordinator of the property outlined in the application.

8. Applicant will cooperate with other individuals who may also have permission to cut and remove wood from the above property.

9. All cutting will be done in workmanlike manner. Applicant will properly dispose of all limbs, brush and debris.

10. Applicant must agree to indemnify, hold harmless and defend the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, The Commission and their agents, employees, successors and assigns from and against any liability of any nature whatsoever arising out of or related to the wood cutting authorized by this permit. Applicant understands that under no circumstances shall the Commonwealth or the Commission be responsible for injuries or damage to themselves, property, or other persons and property resulting from the applicant's entry upon and use of Commission real property for the purposes of woodcutting. Applicant understands to proceed AT THEIR OWN RISK and shall be solely responsible for the consequences of their actions. Applicant herby forever releases, remits, and waivse any claims that they, their heirs, assigns, agents or successors may now or in the future have against the Commonwealth or the Commission arising out of or related to their performance of woodcutting or associated activities under this permit.

11. Applicant understands that this permit does not permit them to cut living trees. If any living trees are destroyed or cut as a result of this permit, applicant agrees to pay the Commission the full value of the timber, in addition to the penalties to which they may be subject as a result of a violation of Commission regulations.

12. This permit is not transferable. Applicant shall be present at all times when wood is being cut and removed and shall be responsible for all aspects of such operations.

13. Applicant understands they will be held responsible for damage to Commission property (including unmarked trees, shrubs, trails, roads, culverts, drainage ditches, etc.) that may result from this cutting and removal of wood.

14. Applicant understands that this permit does not permit them to pollute or deposit any substancein Commonwealth waters. Applicant is required to prevent any pollution.

15. Fires are not permitted when cutting and removing wood.

16. All rules, regulations, and laws applicable to Commission and Commonwealth property must be obeyed.

17. Applicant shall use appropriate safety equipment (including hard hat, goggles, and gloves) while working in the woods.

18. Applicant agrees to retain in their possession this permit while cutting or removing wood