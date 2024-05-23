Apply for a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Scientific Collector's Permit

If the methods of collection, normally permissible under statewide rules and regulations for fishing, and the Fishing Educational Exemption Permit are inadequate for technical and scientific studies, the Scientific Collector's Permit addresses qualified persons engaged in research, higher education, or scientific studies in which collecting specimens is necessary.

These permits are valid only for the locations and equipment specifically authorized on the permit.

Scientific collector's permit holders and their assistants must possess valid fishing licenses in addition to the collector's permit.

The permit holder must give 24-hour notice of any collecting activities to the appropriate regional law enforcement manager.



The permit holder (not an assistant) must be present on-site when any collecting takes place.

These permits may allow for collecting and possession during closed seasons and without regard to minimum sizes and daily limits. In addition, the Commission may permit you to use nets larger than four feet square and electrofishing gear.

Type I (Nonprofit and Education). We normally issue these permits to museums, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. They cover the permit holder and no more than five assistants. All assistants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. A Type I permit is normally limited to a specific area (that is, a county or specific water area).

Type II (Governmental). A Type II permit is a free permit issued to state and federal employees engaged in scientific collecting as a part of their required duties. This type of permit may be statewide or regional depending on the individual application. All applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license.

Type III (Consulting). We issue a Type III permit to individuals engaged in private consulting for profit, that is, a commercial venture. A Type III permit is limited to coverage of the permit holder and five assistants. All applicants and assistants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. We issue this permit to individuals deemed by the PFBC to be qualified to engage in scientific collecting. We will not issue the permit in the name of a company or corporation. Collecting under a Type III permit is limited to a specific area, or sites, as described on the permit conditions.

For new or renewal permits a current PA Fishing License valid for the period of collection is required with this permit (see SCP Terms and Conditions, Permit Condition #1). If you do not possess a current PA fishing license one can be purchased online or at any authorized issuing agent.