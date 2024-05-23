Apply for Amphibian or Reptile Rehabilitation Permit

About the Permit

This permit is specifically for amphibian or reptile rehabilitators described in the application and may not be transferred.

Upon the expiration of the permit, the permit is null and void. The permittee is required to comply with all appropriate standards of care for the animal regarding housing, sanitation, temperature, food, water and veterinary care, as well as two year permit renewal and annual reporting. Rehabilitated native animals must be returned to their capture location upon recovery.

Amphibians and reptiles housed permanently and used for education are not covered by this permit.