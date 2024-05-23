Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Transfer a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) HAZMAT Endorsement

    Federal law requires all HAZMAT drivers to have a security threat assessment completed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), once completed they are valid for up to five years.  A HAZMAT endorsement cannot be issued for a period that extends past the TSA threat assessment approval.  Because Pennsylvania issues a four (4) year driver’s license, if your last TSA assessment will be valid through the expiration of your new CDL, you may processed with the below process.  

    Find a Driver License Center Near You

    How to Transfer a CDL HAZMAT Endorsement

    Step 1: 

    Visit a PennDOT Driver License Center with the following:

    Step 2: 

    You will be given a vision test.

    Step 3: 

    You will be required to successfully complete the HAZMAT Endorsement Knowledge Test (30 questions).

    Note: If you do not pass the test the first time, you will have to return another day if you want to keep the HAZMAT Endorsement.  You have 30 days to transfer your CDL to Pennsylvania after establishing residence.  If you do not want to retain your HAZMAT Endorsement, you may transfer your out-of-state CDL to PA.  You always have the option of adding the HAZMAT Endorsement at a later date. 

    Step 4: 

    You will need to have federal approval to retain HAZMAT endorsement at time of transfer. The TSA secure portal will be accessed by driver licensing staff to verify your TSA assessment validity period. 

    Step 5: 

    If it is confirmed that your TSA threat assessment will expire after your new CDL will expire you can transfer your CDL with a H endorsement by submitting DL-180RCD (PDF)  form and fees at a PennDOT Driver License Center.

    Step 6: 

    If all steps are successfully completed and the appropriate approvals obtained, your CDL will be transferred and issued your new CDL with HAZMAT endorsement.

     

    Note: If your TSA assessment will not be valid through the expiration date of your license, you will need a new TSA assessment before you can transfer your CDL into Pennsylvania.  