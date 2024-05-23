Subscribe to Driver and Vehicle Services Update Bulletins

Overview
When new Driver and Vehicle Services Update bulletins are released, they are posted to our website and sent by email to subscribers.
Note: You are responsible for sharing the information contained in the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter with your respective staff members. If you would also like your respective staff members to receive the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter, you may also submit their e-mail addresses as well.
In addition, it is a contract requirement that agents update their contract information with their most current e-mail information. Should you need to update your contract information, submit the information in writing to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Regulated Client Services Unit, First Floor
Riverfront Office Center
1101 S. Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104