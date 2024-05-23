Subscribe to Driver and Vehicle Services Update Bulletins

Note: You are responsible for sharing the information contained in the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter with your respective staff members. If you would also like your respective staff members to receive the Driver and Vehicle Services Update newsletter, you may also submit their e-mail addresses as well.

In addition, it is a contract requirement that agents update their contract information with their most current e-mail information. Should you need to update your contract information, submit the information in writing to:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Regulated Client Services Unit, First Floor

Riverfront Office Center

1101 S. Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17104