    Submit Proof of Vehicle Insurance

    When you renew your vehicle registration, you need to submit proof of insurance. You can submit proof of insurance online for free. 

    Overview

    Most passenger vehicles are eligible to renew their vehicle registration online. To renew your vehicle registration online, submit proof of insurance. 

    How to submit proof of vehicle insurance online

    To login to the online proof of insurance form, you need the following information:

    • First eight numbers of the title number
    • The last four digits of the Vehicle Identification number (VIN).
    • Check digits
      • The last two letters in the title are the "Check digits"
        • For personnel vehicles, enter the first two characters of the owner's last name
        • For company vehicles, enter the first two characters of the company's name if they own the vehicle 

    This information can be found on your vehicle registration card

    Once you login, you will need your insurance information, which includes:

    • NAIC code
    • Insurance company name
    • Policy number
    • Effective date
    • Expiration date

    You will also need a PDF or image (JPG,JPEG, PNG, TIFF, or GIF) of your proof of insurance document. 

     

     