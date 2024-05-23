Submit a Statement of Non-Operation of a Vehicle

PennDOT does not receive notice of new insurance from companies. Therefore, PennDOT must send a proof letter asking the customer to provide verification that new insurance is in place for the vehicle(s) listed.

The letter will tell you what you need to do. Below is a summary of the different scenarios and what you need to do.

The "Statement of Non-Operation of a Vehicle" form is only needed for scenario #2 below (If you obtained valid insurance within 30 days from when your previous insurance was cancelled).